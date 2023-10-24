Loved ones deserve the best tech — headphones, speakers, smartwatches and so much more.

So with years of experience reviewing (and gifting) the latest and greatest tech, we spent months deciding which tech products would win our first-ever Best in Giftable Tech Awards. We chose 31 of our favorite audio, travel, wearable and gaming devices that are widely compatible, easy to set up or install, and that are perfectly gift-sized.

Select Giftable Tech: Audio winners

Award: Best for Apple | Type: Earbud

Apple’s AirPods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds. Multiple members of the NBC Select team use these earbuds daily for making calls, listening to music, commuting and exercising. They have crisp sound and excellent noise-canceling features, including a clear transparency mode that makes it easy to hear your environment as if you weren’t wearing earbuds at all. This version comes with multiple ear tips in the box, so they can adjust the size to find their perfect fit.

Award: Best for Android | Type: Earbud

Also a winner in NBC Select’s Wellness Awards, these earbuds are comfortable and lightweight — most days, it’s easy to forget you are wearing them, says tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz. The clear sound balance and easy-to-use touch controls make work calls, outdoor exercise and everything in between simple and enjoyable. The optional Sony Headphones Connect app offers customization options for noise canceling, equalization and other settings. They work well on all kinds of devices: iPhones, Android phones, laptops, anything with Bluetooth connectivity, says Rabinowitz.

Award: Best value | Type: Earbud

For a pair of fun earbuds that, at $25, won’t be heartbreaking to lose, this pair from JLab is a great value. They maintain a steady connection with any Bluetooth device, sound surprisingly good for the price and charge with a cable that’s built neatly into the case. The buds have an up to eight-hour battery life — combined with the charging case, they can get around 32 hours total, according to the brand. If you purchase the earbuds from the brand’s website, you can choose from 13 bright and earth-tone colorways. Note that they don’t have noise-canceling or transparency modes.

Award: Best workout | Type: Earbud

These Jabra earbuds are some of the most durable we’ve tried — former NBC Select associate commerce editor Nishka Dhawan dropped them into a jug of water for over a minute and used them right afterward with no issue. They also have a snug fit, staying secure during her treadmill runs and floor exercise. Sound-wise, the buds have adjustable active noise-canceling and transparency modes, as well as Dolby Atmos sound, which makes it feel like the music is coming from all directions, says Dhawan. Between the case and the buds, they have a combined battery life of up to 32 hours, and the earbuds are IP68 dust-tight and waterproof up to a depth of about 5 feet, according to the brand.

Award: Best overall | Type: Headphone

Despite newer options, this is one of our favorite pairs of over-ear headphones because of their excellent balance of sound quality, noise-cancellation, comfort and portability. Unlike the newer Sony WH-1000XM5s, this model folds down, making them much easier to travel with. They sound balanced with a full range of instrumentation, are easy to use and are comfortable for long work days and even longer international flights, says Rabinowitz.

Award: Best budget | Type: Headphone

These Soundcore Life Q30s are proof that a great pair of headphones can be less than $100 — they are a comfortable, bass-y pair of headphones that check all the boxes. They have noise-canceling and transparency modes, connect easily over Bluetooth, have an adjustable fit, last up to 40 hours on a single charge according to the brand and fold down into the included compact clamshell carrying case. They lacked some sound clarity in the mid-range, a common critique of headphones in this price range, but the sound is much better than other options we’ve tried at this price point.

Award: Best noise canceling | Type: Headphone

The Bose Quiet Comfort headphones are some of the most comfortable and most noise-canceling headphones we’ve tried — office chatter, air conditioners and vehicle noise fade out with these on. They have physical buttons on the ear cups that control noise-cancellation modes, volume and playback. Included in the clamshell hard case is an audio cable you can use to physically plug the headphones into computers and airplane seatback players.

Award: Best overall | Type: Speaker

This speaker sounds great and looks even better, resembling a tiny, shrunk-down amplifier you might see at a concert. Despite its small size, it has room-filling sound even at 50% volume, says Dhawan. Even at the lowest volume setting, thumping EDM tracks and wistful vocals sound crisp and clear. The speaker gets up to 30 hours on a single charge according to the brand and has an IP67 dust and water resistance — so don't worry about accidental pool-side splashes.

Award: Best portable | Type: Speaker

For anyone who loves to bring their tunes on the go, this speaker from JBL can be a constant companion. It has a built-in carabiner that lets you clip the speaker onto anything — we’ve clipped it to bags, backpacks, belt loops, tripods and so much more. It’s small, lightweight (about half a pound) and has IP67 dust and water resistance, making it perfect for travel or even just hanging in the shower (we’ve done both).

Award: Most waterproof | Type: Speaker

The Wonderboom 3 floats to the surface when dropped in water, making it a great choice for anyone who loves music by the pool, lake or ocean. Like our other listed speakers, the Wonderboom 3 has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, and it can be fully submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, according to the brand.

Award: Best smart speaker | Type: Speaker

This Wi-Fi-connected Echo speaker is one of our favorites — NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin has used it for years to set kitchen timers, check countdown clocks, hear news briefings, listen to music and control her smart lights, all with voice controls through the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. They can also control the speaker using the Amazon Alexa app.

Award: Best overall | Type: Soundbar

The Roku Streambar is a soundbar and a streaming device all in one that we find easy to use and easy to set up. With it, you can stream your favorite TV shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more in 4K resolution (3840 x 2160). Dialogue sounds crystal clear, even over epic soundtracks, so the volume doesn't have to be constantly adjusted to hear voices, says Dhawan.

Select Giftable Tech: Travel accessories winners

Award: Best overall | Type: Power bank

Multiple NBC Select staffers use this portable power bank for flights, train rides and everyday travel — it can fully recharge a phone or tablet on the go. It has both a USB-A and a USB-C port, meaning it can connect to all sorts of cables for charging all kinds of devices. It also comes with a USB-A and a USB-C cord in the box, although the power bank itself only recharges with the USB-C cord.

Award: Wire-free | Type: Power bank

This pocketable charger plugs directly into any Lightning port — think most iPhones, iPads and AirPods. It can deliver almost a full charge to these smaller devices, in our experience. If they have the new iPhone 15 or an Android phone, this power bank also comes in a USB-C version.

Award: Best for Apple | Type: Tracker

Apple’s AirTag is a great gift for anyone who tends to misplace their keys, purse, backpack or anything else. The coin-sized tracker connects to Apple’s FindMy app and can point to the precise location of the AirTag. It does not come with a strap, so gifting a holder like this one from Belkin can make it even more useful.

Award: Best for Android | Type: Tracker

For Android users, this tracker from Tile is a great alternative to Apple’s AirTag. It also uses Bluetooth to show you the location of the tile using the Tile app. It can also audibly ding to help pinpoint exactly where it is. Like the AirTag, it has a replaceable coin-shaped CR2032 battery inside.

Award: Best for Apple | Type: Tablet

This latest tablet from Apple is lightweight, yet still packs a punch. It has tons of improvements over the 9th gen model, including a larger, higher resolution screen, two built-in speakers, better cameras for video chats and more. It’s also compatible with Apple accessories like keyboards and styluses.

Award: Best for Android | Type: Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is one of our favorites because of its lightweight design, lengthy 12-hour battery life and integration with other Google products — Dhawan uses it to control her smart lights via the Google voice assistant. It comes with a speaker dock that both charges the tablet and boosts its volume when attached.

Award: Best Amazon e-reader | Type: E-reader

For anyone who loves to read, the Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers because of its glare-free screen, adjustable warm light settings and long battery life. We’ve taken week-long vacations and seen the battery life go down only 15% or so. You can also pair this device with Bluetooth earbuds and listen to audiobooks with an Audible subscription. The battery lasts up to 10 weeks, according to the brand.

Award: Best alternative e-reader | Type: E-reader

This e-reader from Kobo is a great alternative to Amazon gadgets. Like the Paperwhite, it can be used to read digital books as well as listen to audiobooks. But the Sage can also be used with a stylus (sold separately). It is water-resistant and has adjustable light settings too.

Award: Best laptop | Type: Case

This protective laptop case has saved Rabinowitz’s computer from many falls and tumbles. It has a zipper closure and extra layers of padding around the corners — it feels soft yet secure. The zipper pocket on the top of the case can store cables, chargers or earbuds. The sleeve comes in multiple colors and is available in 13-inch, 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch sizes.

Award: Best phone | Type: Case

Dhawan uses this phone case with her iPhone 14 Pro — it has protected her device from many drops on concrete and hardwood floors. This model has extra impact protection around the corners. Every Casetify phone case has a raised section around the camera area, which helps prevent damage to the lenses, in our experience. It is available for dozens of different phone models on the Casetify website, but we’ve linked to the iPhone 14 version above.

Award: Best phone chain | Type: Chain

For anyone who loves fidget toys or appreciates something unique, this cute chain does both. Squeeze the pod, and one of the three peas peeks out, each with a fun face. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez is never without this chain dangling from her phone case.

Select Giftable Tech: Wearable winners

Award: Best for Apple | Type: Smartwatch

The new Series 9 Apple Watch is the best one yet, says Rabinowitz. Like the previous models, it is very simple to use, with an easy-to-read, always-on screen and narrow frame that makes it easy to swipe through notifications. It syncs with Apple’s Health and Fitness apps to provide useful data to stay informed about workouts and sleep habits. New features like Double Tap even let the wearer control the watch without touching the screen. The watch comes in two sizes with dozens of watch bands to choose from.

Award: Best for Android | Type: Smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch 6 is a stylish and sophisticated smartwatch. It has a flat, circular display and soft-touch wristband that makes it comfortable, too. It tracks notifications, heart rate, BMI, sleep zones, workouts and so much more. It comes in two sizes, as well as a Watch 6 Classic option with a rotating dial around the bezel of the frame.

Award: Best overall | Type: Smart ring

This smart ring is comfortable and easy to wear, especially for folks who don’t like bulky wristwatches. Through the Oura app, it can track detailed sleep and recovery data, including heart rate, body temperature and respiratory rate. It comes in two styles, five colors and a range of sizes. An Oura subscription is needed, however.

Select Giftable Tech: Gaming winners

Award: Best overall | Type: Handheld console

Any gamer who doesn’t have a Nintendo Switch will find something to love in this handheld gaming console. Multiple NBC Select staff use the Switch at home and when traveling — it can be played handheld or hooked up to a TV. With a ton of great games for beginners and gamers alike, including multiplayer games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the Switch is sure to bring fun.

Award: Best overall | Type: Gaming headset

Gifts for gamers can be tricky to find — this wireless gaming headset is a staff favorite that’s comfortable for hours-long sessions and has an industry-leading 300-hour battery life, according to the brand. Dhawan uses this headset with her Xbox Series X and has used it for weeks without seeing the battery drop. Action games sound punchy but maintain clear dialogue, in our experience. It comes with a detachable noise-canceling microphone that makes communicating with friends online easy.

Award: Best overall | Type: Gaming controller

This wireless controller is one of the most widely compatible we’ve tried. Play games on Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, tablet, Apple TV, Steam Deck and more. We’ve found this controller to be comfortable to use anywhere. It has a battery life of up to 20 hours, according to the brand, and comes in three colors.

Award: Best overall | Type: Gaming keyboard

One of our favorite keyboards, the Kinesis TKO is for casual and pro gamers alike. It omits the number pad, function row, modifier keys and arrow keys, making it very compact, which frees up a lot of desk space for wide mouse movements, says Rabinowitz. It’s also very adjustable: It has four corner feet that snap out at different heights, so the keyboard can be propped or tilted at various angles. It’s available in three switch styles — we like the smooth, fast-clicking box red style best.

Award: Best overall | Type: Mobile accessory

This mobile gaming controller is an excellent companion for smartphone gaming. It adds a comfortable grip and additional button controls to iPhone or Android gaming, says Rabinowitz. The controller connects to the iPhone’s charging port and mounts to both sides of the phone, creating a traditional-feeling controller grip. The brand lists all the mobile games compatible with the Backbone One — see if their favorites are listed.

We’ve linked the Lightning port version, but it also comes in a USB-C version compatible with Android phones and the new iPhone 15.

How we chose our winners

First and foremost, our team compiled all previous coverage from NBC Select's tech and tools-related categories. From there, we chose products that were featured in our articles and did a competitive market research analysis on new and additional products, including ones that are expert-recommended and highly rated. We focused particularly on products our team owns personally or has had extended time using.

When we look at any product, we look at it comprehensively. To be our favorite in a category requires fulfilling a multitude of our readers' needs. We want to provide products that perform well, but we also want to share ones that are exciting to see as you reveal them from underneath gift wrapping paper.

