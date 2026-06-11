Have you ever wondered where your family actually came from — not just the stories passed down at the dinner table, but the DNA-level truth? The AncestryDNA + Traits kit is a popular consumer DNA test, and it just got marked down by 67% on Amazon.

That means you can find out more about your origins, family history, living relatives and genetic traits for just $39. Below, I share more about why this deal is worth it and what else you get with the kit.

Deal of the day

In a few simple steps, this genetic kit can tell you which regions of the world your ancestors came from, surface living relatives you may not know, and even reveal genetic traits tied to your appearance and senses. The test uses your DNA (from a saliva sample that you mail in) to narrow down your origins from more than 3,000 geographic regions and looks for at least 75 different traits that may influence your characteristics, preferences and behaviors, according to the brand. You get results in six to eight weeks and can review results through the brand’s app.

Not only is this fun to try yourself, it is a great gift for a family member interested in familial history. With Father’s Day in less than two weeks, it could be a great gift for the dads in your life who want to know more about the dads that came before them. Don’t wait to grab this deal though, at 67% off it may go quickly.

Why this sale is worth it

$39 vs. $119

Nearly 27,000 5-star ratings

Easy to use

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including lifestyle, home and wellness. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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