Today, Soundcore by Anker officially joined the race for elevated earbuds and unveiled the Liberty 3 Pro, the latest addition to its Liberty earbuds line.

It comes just as fall 2021 introduces a plethora of new wearables, and with good reason: Sales of wearable devices increased from 325 million in 2016 to 835 million in 2020 and are expected to surpass 1 billion next year. Of these, nearly 15 percent of all wearable sales are projected to come from Bluetooth-enabled earbuds, and tech giants are racing to provide consumers with top specs for a solid price — Samsung and Jabra have both already announced upgrades to their earbud lines for this fall.

Anker loyalists can expect the new earbuds to feature a smaller but more powerful 10.6 mm dynamic driver, which can balance sound and deliver a more personalized listening experience. More importantly, these drivers also help eliminate distortion.

The new earbuds include HearID active noise cancellation technology, giving the option of three levels of outside-noise blocking, allowing the user to focus on the music. The battery life remains the same as its predecessor, the Liberty 2 Pro: six hours of music playback with active noise cancellation on or eight hours with it off. The case also doubles as a charging dock — 15 minutes of charging will provide up to three hours of music. The case gives an extra 24 hours with active noise cancellation and up to 32 without.

The Liberty Pro 3 features an upgraded microphone system. It sports six microphones with AI-steered noise reduction to make phone calls on the 5.2 Bluetooth setting crisper and clearer. It also comes with customizable touch controls and splash-proof water resistance with an IPX4 weatherproof rating.

The Liberty 3 Pro earbuds launched in four colors: Midnight Black, Frost White, Fog Gray and Dusk Purple.

