Whether it’s Apple AirPods or the latest MacBooks, NBC Select editors regularly test out offerings from the brand — and often rave about them. The only downside? They can be on the pricier side. So, when we see a sale on Apple products, we like to highlight it.

Now through Sunday, Best Buy has hundreds of dollars off select Apple products. To help you sort through the best deals, we rounded up products that are on sale and are loved by NBC Select editors.

Best Apple sales at Best Buy

One of our favorite travel accessories, the Apple AirTag pairs with your smart devices to help you keep track of your items. The Apple FindMy app will tell you the exact location of your AirTag if it’s within 30 feet. You can also use a Precision Finding feature to lead you to your item using an arrow pointing you in the AirTag’s direction. “I use Apple AirTags for travel,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who notes that he has one in his work bag, suitcase and attached to his keys.

My husband and I have these over-ear headphones and love how effective the noise-canceling feature is, how seamlessly they pair with our iPhones and how long a single charge lasts — you get up to 20 hours of listening time. They also offer high-fidelity audio and dynamic head-tracking. The foam ear cups seal around your ears for comfort and to give you even better sound quality, according to Apple.

At $80 off, this GPS-enabled Apple Watch SE is one of the lowest priced Apple watches. Sure, it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the fancier Series 9 or Ultra models — no always-on display, improved touch controls or ECG sensor here — but it does have the same watchOS interface, sleep and fitness trackers and a heart rate monitor.

This M3 version of the MacBook Air has a faster processor than the previous version and has 16GB of memory by default for even more speed. “I can have tons of tabs open, tackle video calls and browse spreadsheets without slowing down,” says Rabinowitz. It also offers a 15-inch high resolution screen and up to 18-hours of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand.

This iPad has Apple’s M2 chip, which has improved performance and Apple Intelligence support. It comes with 128GB of storage and has an anti-reflective, laminated 13-inch screen with great color depth and contrast, according to the brand. The version with an 11-inch screen is also currently on sale.

More Apple deals to shop at Best Buy

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I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers a variety of topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have been covering major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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