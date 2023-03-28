33 top-rated Amazon travel accessories for your next trip

If you love to travel — or have a job that requires you to — you know it’s not always smooth sailing. Airport delays, lost luggage, jet lag or language barriers can add layers of stress that make you never want to leave home again.

Luckily, there are many accessories on the market that can help you avoid, or at least navigate, some of the inconvenient issues that arise when you travel.

Our top picks

How we picked these travel accessories

We spoke to travel experts, who have collectively explored more than 200 countries via a variety of transportation modes, and asked them what products are most important to have on hand. When packing, our experts recommend keeping the following in mind:

Size and weight . When traveling, size matters since most airlines allow only one carry-on and a personal item, says travel coach Sarah Rose De Vore. Our experts recommended choosing products that offer the most value at minimal weight and size.

. When traveling, size matters since most airlines allow only one carry-on and a personal item, says travel coach Sarah Rose De Vore. Our experts recommended choosing products that offer the most value at minimal weight and size. Comfort . Lack of sleep and feeling uncomfortable can lead to fatigue long after you deboard, says travel wellness expert Edyta Satchell. To combat these issues, she recommended packing things that help block out the light and noise or offer support so you can sleep and sit more comfortably.

. Lack of sleep and feeling uncomfortable can lead to fatigue long after you deboard, says travel wellness expert Edyta Satchell. To combat these issues, she recommended packing things that help block out the light and noise or offer support so you can sleep and sit more comfortably. Organization . Easy access to your belongings is essential. Our experts recommended bags and organizers with pockets.

. Easy access to your belongings is essential. Our experts recommended bags and organizers with pockets. Health. “You can’t be ignorant of the negative impact travel has on your health,” says Satchell. For example, limited movement on the plane can cause muscle, circulation and joint problems, not drinking enough water can result in dehydration, and lack of sleep can cause fatigue, she says. Satchell recommended packing items that keep you hydrated, such as sheet masks, serums and pre-filled reusable water bottles. She also suggested packing items for comfort, such as neck pillows and compression socks, as well as quality light-filtering eye masks to get proper rest.

Best Amazon travel products to shop in 2023

We consulted with travel experts and rounded up a variety of products no traveler should leave home without, along with some accessories that Select staffers love. We’ve also included some highly rated travel products.

Best travel tech accessories

4.6-star average rating from over 8,600 reviews

Select staffers Shari Uyehara and Harry Rabinowitz both love Anker portable power banks for their versatility and charging capacity. At 7.5 ounces, the PowerCore Slim 10000 is the company’s slimmest version yet, making it perfect for travel. It has a USB-A port to connect USB drives, keyboards and mice as well as a USB-C port that supports charging, file transfers and more. The powerbank charges fully in just 4.5 hours.

4.6-star average rating from over 10,000 reviews

This phone holder clips onto your plane’s tray table so you can go hands-free while watching movies, sports or any other media you’ve downloaded. It has a 360-degree rotation to offer different viewing angles (including vertically and horizontally), plus it’s compatible with multiple phone sizes, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from over 8,900 reviews

Another favorite of Rabinowitz is this Epicka Universal Travel Adapter. According to the brand, it works in more than 150 countries and has four USB ports, one USB-C slot and a socket to charge six devices simultaneously at high speed. It’s also compatible with all USB devices. Keep in mind that this is not a voltage converter and that your devices must have dual or variable-voltage capabilities to use it.

4.6-star average rating from over 66,000 reviews

This silicone case, which comes in a two pack, provides protection for your AirPods while on the go. It has an LED light to indicate when it’s charging, and each case comes with a carabiner so you can clip your devices to a backpack or carry-on for ease. They’re available in an assortment of colors, including earthy, pastel and neon hues.

4.7-star average rating from over 1,400 reviews

This 3-in-1 wireless charger for MagSafe Apple devices is foldable and just 4.5 ounces, so you can just throw it in your bag or purse when you travel. It takes less than three hours to fully charge and also works as a phone stand that you can angle horizontally or vertically for FaceTime calls or movies on the go.

4.7-star average rating from over 63,000 reviews

These foldable wireless Bluetooth headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life and are compatible with iOS and Android devices. According to Beats, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback. They are adjustable, with cushioned ear cups for added comfort. The Beats Solo3 comes in four colors, including black, rose gold, silver and red.

4.8-star average rating from over 53,000 reviews

Lost luggage can be a nightmare. The Apple AirTag can help you find and/or keep track of your items by syncing it with your smart devices. If your tagged items (like luggage or skis) go missing, you can set your AirTag into “lost mode,” which will automatically notify you when it’s detected back in your network.

Best travel accessories for organization

4.7-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews

This five-piece travel organizer includes one small, two medium and two large packing cubes to compartmentalize items and streamline your packing. Each cube is made of nylon and has two-way zippers for fast opening and closing so you can easily unpack when you arrive at your destination, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from over 40,000 reviews

I love my Bagsmart travel bag because it securely holds all my toiletries in one place. When I get to my hotel, I just hang it on the bathroom door hook, which keeps the countertop open and free for other items. This bag has four separate compartments with elastic straps that hold my bottles upright, and transparent sides so I can easily see all my contents. It’s also well padded and protects everything inside when I’m on the go.

4.4-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews

This compact organizer has two layers of storage space to hold all your devices and chargers in one place. At just 3.2 ounces, this waterproof case is compact and lightweight and gives you easy access to all your cords, cables, and more.

4.6-star average rating from over 31,000 reviews

Select’s associate updates editor Zoe Malin says these reusable silicone Stasher Bags are her “go-to eco-friendly storage product.” “I have food allergies, so I always pack snacks to take with me on flights in these reusable bags. They’re also great for organizing toiletries. I’m obsessed with the small ones for packing pills, vitamins and medications.” These come in over 20 colors and are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe.

4.6-star average rating from over 7,000 reviews

These leakproof travel bottles are TSA-approved and designed to hold 3 ounces of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion and more for your carry-on. They are also made of BPA-free food-grade silicone so they are safe for other liquids like sauce, salad dressing and even baby food, as detailed on the brand’s website. Sold as a four-pack with a choice of colors, each bottle has a no-drip valve and wide opening for easy filling, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from over 30,000 reviews

Susan Henkel, founder of Ola Travel & Tours, always carries a sling bag when traveling. “I don't like a heavy bag,” she says. “I like to be nimble and not have anything heavy on my shoulder or neck.” According to Henkel, her ideal bag must have a padded strap, lots of pockets, fit close to her body and withstand rain. She recommended this nylon crossbody from Waterfly, which comes in 17 colors and has an adjustable, reversible shoulder strap, loads of pockets (including two mesh side pockets) and a hidden earphone hole.

4.7-star average rating from over 8,500 reviews

Luggage tags make it easy to spot your suitcase coming off the bag carousel and also help ensure that it makes its way back to you if it gets lost. These eco-friendly faux leather tags come in a set of two and have a double-sided printing card and privacy flap, as well as an adjustable stainless-steel buckle. They are available in 32 bold colors, including Rose Red, Light Blue, Hot Orange and Blooming Green.

4.6-star average rating from over 3,000 reviews

This weekender bag has a zippered pocket on the front and back and a slot so you can slide it onto any suitcase’s pop-up handle. It weighs 3.3 pounds and is made of polyurethane leather with a nylon interior. It also has a padded adjustable shoulder strap and a shoe compartment to keep your dirty shoes or clothes separate from the main compartment. It comes in nine color combinations, including some canvas options.

4.7-star average rating from over 6,600 reviews

This men’s Dopp kit measures 10 by 5 by 5.5 inches and is made of canvas with a polyurethane leather bottom. Its main compartment is roomy enough to fit a facial cleanser, electric shaver, travel shampoo and other toiletries, according to the brand, and it has four additional mesh pockets on the inside, and one outside zipper pocket.

Best travel accessories for comfort

4.7-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews

At 65 inches long and 40 inches wide, this microfleece blanket has a carrying case that also doubles as a pillow, along with a sleeve at the back so you can slip it into your suitcase’s pop-up handle, according to the brand. You can also attach it directly to your carry-on with the included carabiner. It comes in six colors, including gray, teal, burgundy and black.

4.2-star average rating from over 25,000 reviews

This ergonomic neck pillow provides double support with its overlapping arms that you can adjust several ways, according to the brand: If you’re a side sleeper, you can fold the pillow in half, place it on your shoulder and lean your head to the side; if sleeping upright, the double arms can hold your chin up for extra support. The shell is made of a mix of microsuede and microfleece and is filled with a down alternative, as detailed on the brand’s website. It comes in several colors, including navy, leopard and black.

4.5-star average rating from over 53,000 reviews

When Select managing editor Leah Ginsberg travels, she always brings along these 3D-contoured sleep masks because they are light blocking and never touch her eyes. “When I inevitably get woken up by some plane noise for a few minutes here or there, I can open my eyes without getting an eyeful of fabric,” she says. “They also stay put well.” They come in a pack of three and are washable, made of a breathable soft foam and have an adjustable strap to accommodate different head sizes, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from over 3,600 reviews

Airplane foot rests can help relieve pressure on your lower back and increase blood circulation, says Satchell. “There is limited space on the plane, which means [you can have] muscle and joint problems because we sit for hours without moving.” This inflatable foot rest adjusts to three different heights and weighs 12.8 ounces, making it easy to carry. When compressed, it’s 7 inches by 4.2 inches and fits into a drawstring bag.

4.4-star average rating from over 20,000 reviews

Select editor Christina Colizza always brings this travel fan with her on warm-weather trips. “It’s compact and has an easy-to-use foldable design that sits flat in your suitcase. It only has two speeds, but they’re mighty,” she says. “This little powerhouse got me through an Airbnb stay in Portugal during a heatwave and wildfires and my friend’s woodsy Maine wedding where I slept in a cabin with no electricity or running water.” This fan is 5 inches tall, has a built-in handle and comes in four colors.

4.2-star average rating from over 13,900 reviews

“Foldable travel flats are a must,” says Ginsberg. These are made of polyurethane leather with a rubber sole and come in 36 colors with its own drawstring bag so you can easily stash them in your purse. “No one wants sore, blistered feet,” says Henkel.

4.3-star average rating from over 5,300 reviews

Colizza swears by this memory foam travel pillow that attaches to the plane’s headrest to prevent slouching. “I owned several cheap travel pillows before finding this option from Cabeau. As someone who is 5’10,” I’ll take all the help I can in getting to sleep while flying, and this pillow has made a huge difference. Plus, it compresses down into a small pouch, which makes it convenient enough to schlep around airports.”

4.3-star average rating from over 850 reviews

Ginsberg also brings along a lumbar pillow, especially on long flights, for added back support. This self-inflating pillow is made of memory foam so it fits your body’s curve and reduces pressure along the spine, according to the brand. You can store it in its own bag and use it as a neck pillow too.

Best travel beauty and wellness accessories

4.5-star average rating from over 71,000 reviews

These are registered with the FDA and come highly recommended by experts in our guide to the best KN95 masks. They have an adjustable nose bridge and are available in nine colors. “I love that they come in multipacks so I can stash a ton in my bag,” says Malin. According to the company, these five-ply masks filter out 95% of particles and have 25 per pack.

4.8-star average rating from over 23,000 reviews

Satchell recommended bringing along a reusable water bottle to fight off dehydration. Listed in our guide to the best water bottles of 2023, the Hydro Flask comes in four sizes — 20 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces and 64 ounces — and is made with a double-walled vacuum insulation, which keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. It comes in 16 colors and has a flexible strap that makes it easy to carry too.

4.7-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews

Ginsberg loves this lip balm from Select-reader favorite brand Laneige for sealing in moisture on her lips when she flies. “The shape is streamlined and less messy [for travel], but feels and works as amazing as the Laneige sleep mask,” she says.

4.6-star average rating from over 12,000 reviews

Dry shampoo can provide an instant pick-me-up after a long flight. This talc-free one from Amika absorbs oil and refreshes hair with natural rice starch, leaving no white residue, according to the brand. Its main ingredient is a superfruit that contains the fatty-acid omega 7, which promotes elasticity and provides superior hydration, according to Amika.

4.7-star average rating from over 10,000 reviews

“The air on the plane will literally suck you dry,” says Satchell. This intense hydrating cream comes recommended by dermatologists in our guide to the best face moisturizers for dry skin. It works for all ages and skin types and you can use it on both your face and body, according to Cetaphil.

4.5-star average rating from over33,000 reviews

This manicure kit weighs around 9 ounces and contains 18 tools including nail clippers, eyebrow tweezers and scissors, a blackhead acne remover, a callus remover, a cuticle trimmer. Each item is made of professional-grade stainless steel, according to the brand, and the case is made of polyurethane leather that zippers shut.

4.5-star average rating from over 70,000 reviews

According to podiatrist Dr. Khurram Khan, if you don’t get up and walk around every 60 to 90 minutes, fluid can start to build up in your legs. Since that’s not always possible on a plane, our experts recommended trying out compression socks. These Physix Gear socks promote circulation by gently applying pressure to your legs, feet and ankles, according to the brand. They are made from nylon and spandex and come in S/M and L-XXL sizes.

4.5-star average rating from over 800 reviews

Malin says she always brings her Bala Bangles with her to do mini workouts in her hotel room. These wearable weights strap around your wrist or ankles with Velcro and are designed to add extra weight to any workout, according to the brand. They come in eight different colors, and you can opt for a set of 1-lb or 2-lb weights. Bala also uploads videos of fitness routines on its website.

4.7-star average rating from over 295 reviews

Satchell also recommended applying a facial sheet mask to hydrate on the plane. This one from Patchology was recommended in our guide on dermatologist-approved skin-care routines and includes moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. It is designed to nourish and replenish dry or dehydrated skin after just 5 minutes, according to Patchology.

How to choose the best travel products and pack for your next trip

Satchell recommended swapping large containers for reusable TSA-approved ones if using a carry-on bag. She also recommended carrying ginger gummies in case of nausea. Here are some other important things to remember when shopping for the best travel products, according to our experts.

Choose your suitcase wisely. To avoid extra fees and overweight charges from overpacking, choose a bag that actually suits the length of your trip.

Create a packing list. If you travel often, make a general list of things you need so you don't have to recreate it every time, says De Vore. Then you can make a few adjustments tailored to each trip.

Make your personal item count. Opting for a good-sized bag, like a backpack, for your personal item is a great way to carry additional essentials like spare clothes, shoes or or travel-size toiletries, according to De Vore.

Put your valuables in your carry-on. If there is something you wouldn't want missing or ruined, De Vore told us to put it in your carry-on bag. Our experts also recommended taking photos of your suitcase and belongings before checking them into the airline.

Make a photocopy of your passport or ID and keep it in your suitcase. In case your wallet or purse go missing, you will need to show proof of identity. Be sure to have copies someplace other than where your original documents are stored.

