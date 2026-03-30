Having a security camera inside your home is a great way to keep an eye on your pet while you’re out of town or watch your kid when you’re in another room. But they can be expensive, which is why it's a smart idea to scoop up the Arlo Indoor Security Camera while it's 74 percent off (that's oly $21) at Best Buy.

The camera can be used for security purposes, but can also be helpful if you have pets, kids or even elderly parents you want to keep an eye on. Read on to find out more about this big deal.

Deal of the Day

This wired security camera can be mounted to a wall or set on a shelf. It connects to the Arlo app, where you can view the video footage with 2K resolution. The camera also has night vision, so you can check out what is going on at all hours. You can zoom in up to 12 times and set the app to receive a notification anytime motion is detected.

When you purchase this camera, you get a free trial for the app. After the trial ends, a subscription starts at $8 per month. With the subscription, your security footage will be stored for 30 days and the app can use AI to help identify people and objects. Without the subscription, the camera will still work, but you’ll only get live streaming.

Why this sale is worth it

74% off

Has night vision and came zoom up to 12 times

Livestream footage available

Compatible with an app

More indoor security cameras on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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