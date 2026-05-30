Whether you’re jetting off on a summer vacation or just trying to reclaim some bathroom counter space at home, a good toiletry bag can go a long way towards keeping you organized. You don’t even have to spend a ton of money on one. Proof: Bagsmart’s Hanging Toiletry Bag is currently 43 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $13.

Deal of the day

You won’t want space with this toiletry bag from Bagsmart. Once fully open, it has four large zippered compartments with transparent panels that allow you to easily see what is inside. There are also elastic straps sewn into the bag that help bottles stay upright. The exterior of the bag is made from a water-resistant polyester and the bag has a top handle to help you carry it. It also has a hook attached to the to that swivels 60-degrees and can be attached to towel bars, shower rods or door hooks to keep your counter space free and uncluttered.

The toiletry bag has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 63,200 shoppers. Currently it is on sale for 43 percent off, bringing the price down from $23 to $13.

Why this sale is worth it

43% off

Nearly 54,000 5-star ratings

Hangs to save space

Four zippered compartments

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including lifestyle, home and wellness. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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