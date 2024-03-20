Béis is having a major sale — shop our favorite suitcases and bags

Are you already looking forward to your summer vacation? Or perhaps you have a weekend getaway on the books. Regardless of your destination, traveling calls for great luggage. That’s where Béis comes in. The travel and lifestyle brand — which many NBC Select staffers have said they love — makes several popular suitcases (carry-on options and larger spinners), weekend bags and more.

There’s never been a better time to shop popular finds from Béis. Today, the brand is having its first-ever virtual warehouse sale, and some of its best-selling styles are 40% off. Below, find a roundup of our favorite deals.

For a limited time, Béis is offering 40% off select styles. Everything on sale is final sale, so be aware that you cannot exchange or return anything you buy. Here are some of the best deals currently being offered. The Weekender

“This bag changed my life — it’s the only weekender I can truly rely on for trips, and it sparks joy when I use it,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. She loves that it has a bottom compartment to keep shoes separate: “I always travel with my running sneakers, and having that dedicated compartment for them keeps their dirty soles away from my clean clothes.” If you’re a light packer, the compartment is also removable, so you can convert it to a minimalist tote. The bag has multiple interior pockets and a removable padded laptop sleeve. The brand also offers a mini version, currently 40% off. In addition to black, other colors are currently on sale — beige, grey and atlas pink.

According to the brand, this 29-inch hardshell spinner is made of polycarbonate, which is sturdy yet lightweight. The suitcase has a zipper that expands it by two inches. Inside, you’ll find multiple zippered pockets and compression straps to keep your clothes in place. The bag also has a TSA-approved lock, an extendable trolley handle and four spinner wheels. The colors on sale in this bag are beige and atlas pink. The medium size of this suitcase is also on sale — it is a 26-inch checked bag size.

Looking for a new carry-on bag? This spinner bag has a hardshell and zippered front pocket ideal for stashing a laptop. The top of this suitcase also has a retractable bag attach strap, which allows you to secure a tote, purse, or backpack to the top as you roll your bag. Inside the bag, there is a compression flap to help you fit as much as possible, as well as a zippered pouch to store dirty clothes in.

This crossbody is slim and small but will carry all your essentials. It has a pocket for your phone and ID card, three slots for credit cards, and zippered pouches on the front and back for things like change or keys. The strap is adjustable, and the black color is the only one currently 40% off.

The Béis Diaper Pack made our list of best diaper bags, but this backpack is a good option if you need more room for infant essentials. It comes with removable stroller straps and padded backpack straps. The bag is made from vegan leather, and the interior has a pacifier pouch, key leash, insulated bottle pocket and an odor-proof bag for dirty diapers. The gray version of this bag is 40% off, as is the navy version.

This backpack is on sale in beige and is a good simple option if you don’t need many compartments. It has one exterior front pocket and an interior laptop pocket. This style also has a trolley sleeve on the back so you can easily slip it over the handle of a spinner bag, and the shoulder straps are adjustable for a custom fit.

If a duffle is your preferred weekend bag, consider this one — which is also 40% off if you buy it in black. The sleek bag has vegan leather handles and an adjustable shoulder strap. It has a trolly sleeve on top of your rolling suitcase and metal feet on the bottom to prevent it from getting scuffed up. Inside you’ll find two mesh pockets and a padded laptop pocket.

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle.