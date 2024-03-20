Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is officially here, and if you want to take advantage of the markdowns, the retailer is offering deals on tech, beauty products and kitchen essentials during its new seasonal savings event. Unlike its Prime Days sales, the deals are not exclusive to Prime members, which means everyone can enjoy access to the best discounts on home goods, electronics and more.

Although both Prime and non-Prime members can take advantage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event — which runs from March 20, 2024 to March 25, 2024 — those with a membership will get exclusive deals, so if you don’t have a Prime account, this might be the moment to sign up. The retailer will drop even more deals as the sale unfolds, so keep an eye out for more discounts in the coming days. We’ll continue updating this list with new savings opportunities; keep in mind that prices and availability are subject to change.

The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

To help you make the most of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale and identify what’s actually worth buying, we poured through hundreds of discounted items to narrow down the best deals that we think you should know about. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. Every item is also highly rated with at least a four-star average rating from more than a thousand reviews from Amazon shoppers.

4.5-star average rating from 76,572 reviews on Amazon

One of the best carpet cleaners to have on hand, this portable, handheld device is ideal for stairs, upholstery and spot cleaning (which means it’s great if you have pets). The tank holds 48 ounces of water and has a handle for easy maneuvering, while the hose has different attachments to scrub stains and dispense the cleaning formula. Its suction is also powerful enough to tackle both dirt and moisture, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 37,212 reviews on Amazon

We think this is one of the best pet cameras out there, and for good reason: It has a rotating base (hence the “360” in the name) that allows you to scan your space for your pet so you can track them while you’re away. You can take photos and videos from afar, and use two-way communication to speak to and listen to your pet, too. Plus, it functions as a treat dispenser — it can store up to 100 treats, which you can control and toss to your pet via the accompanying smartphone app.

4.7-star average rating from 99,371 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier uses a pre-filter, carbon filter and HEPA filter to remove contaminants like smoke and dust from indoor air. In fact, it can purify 1,095 square feet of space in an hour, according to the brand. “It’s also pretty quiet — I keep it in my bedroom and can barely hear it throughout the day while working,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio.

4.3-star average rating from 98,084 reviews on Amazon

Control your garage from afar with this hub, which connects your garage door to an app that allows you to open or close your garage in real time from any location. It works with most brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993, and you can also pair it with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery so your packages can be safely delivered, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 2,766 reviews on Amazon

This slim charging device snaps onto your phone via a magnet, so you don’t have to deal with cords while restoring your battery life. It works with iPhone 12 models and later, and you can recharge it via a USB-C cable (which comes included).

4.6-star average rating from 8,304 reviews on Amazon

Save space when you travel with these packing cubes. This six-piece set has three sizes to fit an array of clothing (in addition to a bag for shoes) and each cube has an extra zipper that helps compress it, according to the brand. There’s an ID pocket on the outside of each one too so you can quickly see what’s inside without having to open each one.

3.8-star average rating from 55,522 reviews on Amazon

This portable pen is one of our go-to at-home teeth whitening treatments. The brush-tip applicator dispenses the hydrogen peroxide gel, which is safe for those with teeth sensitivity, according to the brand. Just brush it onto clean teeth and leave it overnight. One pen has enough for 35 treatments.

4.4-star average rating from 51,992 reviews on Amazon

One of the best pimple patches worth buying, Cosrx pimple patches come in various sizes, giving you options to cover up and heal every type of pimple. They only have hydrocolloid gel in them to accelerate post-pimple recovery and minimize the risk of scarring, according to the brand — that makes them great for sensitive skin.

4.6-star average rating from 17,147 reviews on Amazon

If you want to know everything about your pet, this DNA test for dogs can help. Once you swab your dog’s cheek and mail in the sample, Embark will screen it for over 350 breeds, providing a breakdown of your dog’s genetic makeup and identifying relatives. You can also see your dog’s family tree as far back as great-grandparents, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 4,005 reviews on Amazon

With a 2.1-quart capacity, this compact air fryer is ideal for small spaces and tiny countertops; it measures just 8.31 inches wide by 10.5 inches high by 10 inches deep. It has four cooking functions, including air dry, roast, bake or reheat, and the basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, too. It’s also the quietest model among Cosori’s products, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 11,257 reviews on Amazon

This Neutrogena face scrub has 2% salicylic acid in its formula to help exfoliate skin and clear out clogged pores, making it a great option for those with acne, according to the brand. Plus, it’s oil-free and gentle enough for everyday use, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 27,687 reviews on Amazon

Made of stainless steel, this reusable water bottle holds up to 40 ounces of liquid and has double-wall insulation to keep beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours. The tumbler, which comes in various bright and neutral colors, has a tapered base that fits in most cup holders, according to the brand. The lid is also insulated and leakproof too, according to Simple Modern.

4.7-star average rating from 49,631 reviews on Amazon

This no-rinse formula is a staple in dermatologists’ skin care routines since it can remove face and eye makeup while also gently washing away dirt, pollution and grime, according to the brand. It’s also free of fragrances, oil and alcohol. “This is my go-to for taking off makeup,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s nonabrasive, which my sensitive skin appreciates, and I’ve never had a bad reaction to it. The bottle also lasts forever — a little goes a long way.”

4.5-star average rating from 65,332 reviews on Amazon

We love these noise-canceling headphones since they offer a great listening experience at a budget friendly price point compared to other competitors on the market. They come with three noise-cancellation modes, memory-foam padding around the ears and up to 40 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 34,922 reviews on Amazon

This one of the best travel pillows on the market — its unique shape swaps the typical U-shaped pillow for support that goes around the neck. It has an inner, adjustable support that can hold your head, neck and jaw at any position you prefer, and the soft fleece exterior is comfortable and machine washable.

4.6-star average rating from 71,524 reviews on Amazon

This brand has a few water flossers accepted by the American Dental Association, including this model. It comes with a one-minute timer and has 10 pressure settings and seven tips, which can accommodate multiple users and circumstances like braces, according to the brand. It also has a 22-ounce water reservoir to minimize refills.

4.6-star average rating from 477,231 reviews on Amazon

This hot tool from Revlon — the brand behind some of our favorite hair dryers — combines the heat and airflow of a blow dryer with the styling abilities of a round brush. This comes with four heat settings and a detachable head for easy storage, and its oval-shaped, 2.4-inch brush head can create soft waves or bouncy curls, according to the brand.

Why trust Select?

Deanna Pai is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and other topics and has covered sales events for NBC Select for two years. To round up the best Amazon Big Spring Sale, she found the best deals on beauty products, home essentials, tech and more.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.