Nowadays, Americans are more dependent on their phones than ever before. According to one survey from Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that researches the relationship between children and the digital world, the average amount of daily screen time for teens is 7 hours and 22 minutes, and this doesn’t even account for use during school or while doing homework. According to the Pew Research Center, 97 percent of all U.S. adults now own some sort of cellphone, up from 62 percent in October 2002.

Our electronic devices can be useful, but only when used in moderation. And when it comes to your nighttime routine, it may be better to put your phone away: Studies have shown that limiting your tech time before bed can help you sleep longer and better. “There is data suggesting that the light from your phone can fragment your sleep even when it is off but laying right beside you,” explained Seema Khosla, MD, medical director at the North Dakota Center for Sleep.

Nowadays, many people use their phones as alarm clocks and need to keep the device close to their bed so they can turn the irksome sound off every morning. However, alarm clocks serve the same purpose, and they don’t require you to keep your phone nearby while you sleep. We spoke to sleep specialists about the benefits of using an alarm clock, plus got their guidance on how to shop for one and rounded up their top alarm clock picks.

The best alarm clocks of 2021

The experts we spoke to explained that there are different alarm clocks out there for different types of sleepers. Below, we gathered their top picks for various types of alarm clocks, ranging from wake-up lights to sleep machines with natural sound recordings. We also included a top-rated sunrise alarm clock based on their shopping advice.

Best alarm clock overall: Hatch

Khosla is a fan of sunrise clocks, particularly this one from Hatch that serves as a sound machine, smart light, meditation app and alarm clock all in one. “It allows you to be aware of your sleep environment: You can set a routine such as dimming the lights in the evening/night, playing quiet music and reminding you to turn off your devices and indulge in a relaxation routine,” she explained. “This one also provides white noise as well as some breathing exercises to help you fall asleep.”

Best sunrise alarm clock: HomeLabs

If you are looking for a slightly simpler sunrise alarm clock, this one from HomeLabs is one of the best ones out there. According to the brand, the clock uses a warm LED light to gradually brighten your room for 30 minutes before your designated alarm time to slowly and gradually wake you up. A similar sunset feature can slowly dim the lights and help you fall asleep. The alarm clock also boasts calming nature-inspired sounds, eight colored light options, FM radio access and a USB charger.

Best sleep machine: iHome

According to Michael Breus, PhD, a clinical psychologist and a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the iHome Zenergy Sleep Therapy Mini Machine has “everything you would need in a bedside unit.” In addition to serving as a 7-5-2 alarm, it also plays 16 natural sound recordings, has 14 light therapy options and simulates a sunrise to wake you up gradually. You can also connect your phone to the alarm via Bluetooth to play music during the day and before bed.

Best wake-up light: Philips

W. Chris Winter, MD, a sleep specialist and neurologist and author of “The Sleep Solution,” noted that he likes alarm clocks that “utilize senses other than hearing.” He recommended the Philips light alarms, which are designed to mimic the sunrise and sunset, according to the brand. This particular model has five wake-up sounds to choose from and 20 light intensities so you can use it to read and gradually get ready for bed.

Best alarm clock for deep sleepers: Sonic

If you are a deep sleeper who isn’t easily woken up by light, Winter recommended this extra loud alarm from Sonic. In addition to blaring 113-decibel alarm, this model also flashes red alert lights and comes with a 12-volt bed shaker. “If you can sleep through the earthquake it produces, we probably need to talk,” Winter joked.

Best alarm clock on wheels: Clocky

Another good option for deep sleepers is Clocky. Khosla said that some of her patients like this alarm clock since it “literally jumps away from them and makes them chase it around the room to wake up.” According to the brand, the robot-esque alarm sounds like R2D2 and can only be snoozed once.

How to shop for an alarm clock

Depending on your budget and needs, you can also look for an alarm clock that serves multiple purposes. The experts we spoke to highlighted some alarm clock features and types of alarms that can help mimic the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.