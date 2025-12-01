Cyber Monday is rapidly coming to an end, and if you’re in need of a new Apple Watch, this is your last chance to take advantage of great discounts. Apple’s most premium, durable smartwatch (the Ultra 2) is on sale for its lowest price ever, while the SE (one of the best smartwatches of 2025) is currently 36% off — much more affordable than its usual price.

NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz tested the Ultra 2 and called it the “brand’s most durable, premium smartwatch” due to its titanium frame, crystal glass display and 36 hours of battery life. In addition to sending and receiving texts and calls, it also tracks your fitness metrics, has precision GPS for navigation and is water-resistant up to 100 meters, according to Apple. This model rarely goes on sale, but it’s currently at its lowest price ever this Black Friday. (Note that only specific models and watch bands are discounted.)

The Apple Watch SE made our list of the best smartwatches of 2025 because it costs less than other models, but it still has many of the same top-tier features and design elements. It syncs with your iPhone to make calls and send texts using voice-to-text or pre-set messages, so it feels like a wearable extension of your device. It also connects with health and fitness apps to record data about your workouts, wellness metrics and sleep quality.

Other Apple Watches on sale

Rabinowitz reviewed the Apple Watch Series 10 for months and loved its fast charging, improved wellness tracking and thinner, lighter profile — but didn’t love its battery life. The Series 11 (the newest model) has a big boost in battery life as well as a more durable glass display, plus it can spot signs of high blood pressure, offer insights about sleep quality and give you personalized audible motivation while working out.

The Apple Watch SE 3 just launched this September, and right now, you can get it for a great price. Like its predecessor, which made our list of the best smartwatches of 2025, it can send texts, make calls, receive notifications, listen to music or podcasts and track workouts, sleep quality and heart rate. This one, however, has a longer battery life, built-in safety features and temperature sensing that gives you deeper insights into health metrics, according to Apple.

We love the Ultra 2 because of its durable materials and longer battery life — but the Ultra 3 has even more durability and longevity. It’s water-resistant up to 100 meters and has a titanium case and a sapphire crystal display, making it rugged enough for adventures on land and in water, according to Apple. Compared to the last model, it also has a larger face and six extra hours of battery life, plus GPS and cellular so you can stay connected on and off the grid, according to the brand.

