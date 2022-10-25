We all have that one person in our life that seems to be a challenge to shop for. They often say they don’t want anything or they have everything they need, but you still feel like you should get them something to show them that you care.

SKIP AHEAD Best practical gifts for the kitchen, for organization, for relaxation and for tech enthusiasts

Whether this gift is for your parents, a friend, a co-worker or some other special person, we believe everyone will appreciate the added convenience and pleasure these provide. From blending perfect smoothies to heating up your bath towels and slippers, these meaningful gifts will get plenty of use for years to come.

Best practical gifts of 2022

Whether they love to read, stream, cook or travel — or perhaps need a better way to stay more organized — these useful gifts will do the trick. To help you determine the best practical gifts to buy this year, we rounded up a combination of viral phenomenons, Amazon bestsellers and those highly recommended by Select staff.

Best practical gifts for the kitchen

These practical kitchen gifts make everything from meals to a great cup of coffee with much less effort.

This small kitchen appliance can do everything from blending smoothies to mixing up homemade salad dressings. The box includes the blender motor stand and blade, along with two to-go lids, two 32-ounce cups, two cup rings and two handled cup rings. The nutribullet Pro comes in a variety of matte and classic metallic colors so you can get the color that will match their home the best.

Coffee drinkers will enjoy the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, which can brew either a single cup or an entire pot of coffee with the push of a button. The water reservoir can hold up to 60 ounces of water, and the traditional pot makes 12 cups. It also features an auto-brew setting so fresh coffee will be awaiting them when they wake up.

There’s a reason this pan has been at the top of everyone’s list for the past few years. Not only is it an eight-in-one product, but it’s easy to clean and store to use time and time again. The Always Pan comes in a dozen different colors and includes a steamer basket and a nesting Beachwood spatula.

Air fryers continue to be a kitchen workhorse that have become essential appliances. This model has a 6-quart capacity that can fit up to four chicken breasts and 1 pound of pasta in the carafe for an easy dinner. The air fryer can do everything from baking and broiling to dehydrating.

For the entertainer in your group of friends, consider this glass pitcher that can hold 40 ounces of liquid. The lid has an integrated filter so water tastes fresh and clean right out of the tap. The glass carafe is dishwasher safe, but the lid and filter are not and must be hand-washed.

Step aside, butter boards, because the breakfast butter blade is here. This unique knife is made with perforations along the edge that create butter curls that are easy to spread on toast or waffles in the morning, even if the butter is cold. The knife is made with stainless steel and a slip-resistant silicone handle so it's’ easy to use and clean.

For the person who’s always got leftovers of winter soups they want to save as separate portions, Souper Cubes will solve all their problems. The silicone tray holds the equivalent of one cup of soup and can be filled and put in the freezer. When they are ready for an easy meal, all they need to do is pop their frozen soup out of the mold and reheat it.

This cookbook stand is great for those who are learning to cook or think of themselves as an at-home culinary master. The adjustable kickstand allows them to adjust the angle of the book or their tablet so it's easy to read while slicing and dicing ingredients. The metal rods are flexible so they can be used to hold a tablet in place or to hold pages open without blocking instructions.

Tap into their sustainability side with these reusable beeswax food wraps. The wraps come in six different patterns, from florals to tie-dye. Each pack of wraps has three pieces and can last up to a year with proper use. The wraps seal shut with the warmth of their hand and should be hand-washed in cold water.

There’s a reason this tumbler is constantly selling out, and it’s because it’s the perfect size and shape for every type of drink. With six colors to choose from, the 40-oz cup fits easily into car cup holders and has a handle, so it’s easy to carry around their home or office. The cup can keep drinks hot for up to seven hours, cold for 11 hours and iced for up to two days.

This electric kettle is perfect for the friend or family member who loves tea or pour-over coffee. The goose neck and counterbalanced handle allows hot water to be poured slowly and precisely. They can pick what temperature they want water to get to between 104 and 212 degrees and can monitor it via an LCD display screen. The kettle can also keep the water at the desired temperature for up to one hour.

Best practical gifts for organization

Give your loved ones the gift of calm with these practical gifts that will keep everything in their proper place and their home clutter-free..

Wireless chargers are a great gift for the person who seems to have everything. This one from Courant can charge a cellphone and a set of AirPods or two cellphones at the same time. It’s comparable with both Apple and Android products. The charger comes in neutral colors that will match the vibe of any home.

Packing cubes are great for saving space in a suitcase and staying organized. They're practical for those who enjoy weekend getaways and who travel often for business. This set of five includes two small, two medium and one large zip-up cube in either pink or blue.

Reusable bags are always a good gift. This sandwich-size bag can be used for lunches but is also good for sliced veggies and pieces of fruit. The bag can go into the microwave or freezer and is dishwasher-safe, making for easy cleanup. Stasher bags come in a variety of sizes and colors as well.

Help them keep their bedside staples organized. This pocket has a convenient panel that can slip under their mattress to keep the organizer in place. The organizer has three small mesh pockets that are good for cords and small electronics, while the one large pocket is good for books, e-readers and tablets.

Best practical gifts for relaxation

From heated car blankets to scalp massagers and towel warmers, these gifts that pamper their body and soul are great for the everyday.

Make their home more spa-like with this smart shower head. The app-controlled shower head has a stainless-steel frame and a smooth hose so there’s nowhere for mold to grow. There is an integrated LED light that will begin to flash when the water has reached your preferred temperature. The slider on the shower head allows you to adjust the water settings from a mist to a high-pressure stream.

Give them the gift of staying cozy with a towel warmer. While rack towel warmers can take up a lot of room, this one is about the size of a bathroom trash can and can hold up to two large bath towels. You can also put robes or slippers inside for even more coziness. It takes about 15 minutes for towels to fully heat up, and the towel warmer does have an automatic shutoff feature for safety.

The Hatch Restore is one of our favorite gifts again this year because it’s not only useful, it really does help the user get better sleep. The alarm clock is controlled through an app, where you can pick what time you want to get up each morning and with what noise and color combination. There is also an integrated reading light, so if their partner goes to sleep early, they can have a soft light for getting ready for bed or reading the last chapter of a book.

Help them relax and feel rejuvenated with these shower steamers. The pack of 15 aims to promote relaxation and stress relief with its eucalyptus scent. While water hits the pucks, essential oils drift upward toward them as they breathe in the calming scent.

While it’s more of a stocking stuffer, this scalp massager will make them feel like they’re in the basin of the hairdresser's sink getting ready to look their best. The silicone teeth help to stimulate blood flow and exfoliate the scalp, while the handle is ergonomically designed and easy to hold. The massager comes in three colors–light green, pink and purple–so you can pick which one they will like best.

Keep their neck and back relaxed with this massager. The device has adjustable straps so it can be secured to a chair to be used while working or watching TV. It has a built-in warmer that will help tension melt away. With just a push of a button, the massager can be turned on or off.

If they drive to work every day, this heated car blanket will be a lifesaver in the cold winter months. The electric blanket can plug into a power adapter in their car to heat up. It has a 96-inch cord, so even if it’s plugged into the front of the car, someone in the backseat can still use it. After they are warm and cozy, the blanket can be folded up and stored under a seat until it’s needed again.

Keep their feet warm all winter long with these cozy slippers. These non-skid slippers release a soft lavender small and can be heated up in the microwave. You can find them in gray or cream.

Best practical gifts for tech enthusiasts

From smart devices to cool gadgets, these tech gifts are both entertaining and great problem solvers.

Those who can always be found with a book in their bag will enjoy the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader. The portable reader has a large 6.8-inch display with adjustable warm light. This version of the popular Kindle reads more like actual paper, thanks to the glare-free display and can last up to 10 weeks on one charge.

Homebodies who enjoy binge-watching their favorite TV shows can watch almost any service with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The device simply plugs into the back of their TV and allows them to stream from platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max. The Fire TV Stick also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote so they can just say what they want to watch versus having to scroll endlessly.

While it might not be the prettiest gift, the Athena Portable Jump Starter & Power Bank is a lifesaver for those stuck on the road. It has enough power to jump-start a 6-liter engine without any sparks or shocks. There are also USB-C, MicroUSB and two USB ports on the device so you can power cell phones or computers quickly. There’s even an LED flashlight built in.

If they enjoy that just-from-the-dentist feeling, the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion toothbrush is ideal. It’s part electric toothbrush and part water flosser. There are three different modes to the toothbrush where they can brush, floss or do both at the same time. A two-minute timer lets them know when they can stop, and when it comes to flossing, they can pick from 10 water settings.

If they have an outdoor space they enjoy spending time in, this outdoor smart plug is practical and useful. They can plug in holiday decorations, strings of lights over their balcony, or landscape lighting all into this one device. It can be controlled through an app, Alexa, a wireless remote or the on/off switch on the plug.

There’s nothing worse than forgetting you made a cup of coffee only to take a sip and it’s cold. The Ember Mug 2 solves that problem. It’s a coffee mug and warmer that keeps coffee at a desired temperature through an app. When the light on the mug illuminates, it lets you know the coffee is ready to drink. The mug and base come in six colors, and the cup can be personalized for just a few dollars extra.

For those who are always losing something or need just a bit of help finding their keys in the morning, Apple AirTags are a practical gift that they will thank you for. Each AirTag can be linked to their phone and titled a certain item. When they can’t find the item, they just need to look at their phone to see where it is. They can even use their phone to tell the AirTag to make noise so they can find their item easier.

Keep their home safe from dust and allergens with the Levoit air purifier. In just 15 minutes, the device can purify the air in a large room, such as a kitchen or living room. Air goes through a three-stage filtration process before it’s filtered back into a room and is cleaner than it was before. The filter is super quiet too, so it won’t disturb sleeping family members or a quiet scene on their favorite TV show.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.