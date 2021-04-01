Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Now that April — and spring — is here, warmer days are anticipated to be ahead, which means discounts on seasonal apparel and outdoor essentials can be expected, according to the retail experts we spoke to. This is good timing for shoppers: As the nation continues to experience a slow but steady decline in Covid cases and offices slowly open back up, many people may be looking to upgrade their wardrobes and outdoor setups.

Matt Pavich, senior director of retail innovation at AI pricing solutions company Revionics, said that this will likely be the first April since 2019 where Covid will not be playing a “detrimental role” in shopper activities. During the first year or so of the pandemic, consumer spending shifted away from experiences towards goods, as Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights at the National Retail Federation, previously told us, and Pavich said the spending will now shift again.

“With the warmer weather approaching and fewer Covid restrictions/risks, there will be additional people going to ballparks or planning vacations or visiting family,” Pavich said. “On the flip side for retailers, this also means more people going to restaurants, bars and hotels, which could shift some consumption back to those channels and away from retailers.”

Even still, Pavich said that shoppers “have more power now than they’ve ever had” to find the right products at the right price. Shoppers have numerous ways of sourcing the goods they want, and retailers that have been facing challenges may want to be consumer-friendly in their approach to attracting business.

For those looking for discounts this month, we consulted retail experts on what sales and deals you may want to consider, as well as what you may want to hold off on buying. We also asked the pros what’s in store for the retail industry throughout 2022.

April sales to consider

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Rugs USA : Up to 75 percent off Rugs USA branded items while sale lasts

: Up to 75 percent off Rugs USA branded items while sale lasts Overstock : Up to 70 percent off during the Spring Red Tag sale

: Up to 70 percent off during the Spring Red Tag sale Belk : Up to 60 percent off new shoe styles and up to 30 percent off kids shoes while supplies last

: Up to 60 percent off new shoe styles and up to 30 percent off kids shoes while supplies last Old Navy : Up to 50 percent off sitewide

: Up to 50 percent off sitewide Sur La Table : Up to 50 percent off select items during the Cookware Event

: Up to 50 percent off select items during the Cookware Event Target : Up to 45 percent off kitchen items, up to 25 percent off indoor furniture and up to 20 percent off bedding, bath and select outdoor furniture through April 11 during the Spring Home Event

: Up to 45 percent off kitchen items, up to 25 percent off indoor furniture and up to 20 percent off bedding, bath and select outdoor furniture through April 11 during the Spring Home Event Madewell : Up to 40 percent off select styles with code YESPLS through April 11

: Up to 40 percent off select styles with code YESPLS through April 11 Lowe’s : Up to 40 percent off select bathroom vanities, with daily deals on appliances and more

: Up to 40 percent off select bathroom vanities, with daily deals on appliances and more Macy’s : Up to 30 percent off sitewide and 15 percent off beauty using code OWNIT through April 3

: Up to 30 percent off sitewide and 15 percent off beauty using code OWNIT through April 3 Sephora : 30 percent off all Sephora collection items and up to 20 percent off for Beauty Insiders through April 11

: 30 percent off all Sephora collection items and up to 20 percent off for Beauty Insiders through April 11 Burrow: 10 percent off orders up to $1,499 and other tiered discounts during the Spring Sale through April 10

April deals to consider

Based on our previous coverage, we rounded up the best ongoing deals on highly rated products Select readers have shown interest in — we also note the value of each discount against historical pricing.

The Dyson Corrale is a cordless hair straightener that offers up to 30 minutes of use time after a 70 minute charge, according to the brand. Dyson says the straightener’s flexing copper plates molds to your hair and creates even tension, which helps prevent heat damage, according to the brand. The Corrale is former Select writer Nicole Saunders’ favorite hair straightener, and she admires its travel-friendly nature. In addition to being a user favorite, several experts have also previously recommended several Dyson hair styling products to Select, the Corrale included.

This newly released alcohol-free Dark Spots Serum is on sale for the first time ever at Sephora. Peace Out says it tackles issues like age spots, sun spots and hyperpigmentation. The formula features 10 percent AHAs, as well as 2.5 percent tranexamic acid. Peace Out is a Select reader favorite brand behind some of our favorite pimple patches and blackhead treatments.

This Tatcha moisturizer is an expert-recommended pick both for dry skin and for hyaluronic acid products. According to the brand, the formula for the cream includes hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae to restore water levels to the skin. Tatcha is a Select reader favorite brand behind some of our favorite setting sprays and lip masks.

What to buy this month

In April, shoppers often look to clean and upgrade their homes, and according to Vipin Porwal, founder and CEO of cashback browser extension Smarty, there should be sales to help. Shoppers can expect to find deep discounts on area rugs, window treatments, bedding and other home decor. Porwal also said that major retailers will offer discounts on cleaning supplies and tools, from vacuum cleaners to plastic storage containers and more.

Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor at The NPD Group, noted that in addition to home items, April will be a good month to find discounts on apparel that is in excess as a result of shipping delays as well as seasonal changes.

Porwal also believes that shoppers can expect to see some discounts and savings on hiking, camping and fishing gear as people begin to resume warmer outdoor activities. Historically, April is a good month to find deals on gardening equipment as well.

Around Earth Day, shoppers may find discounts and coupons on green home cleaning products, natural health & beauty products, reusable storage bags and other eco-friendly products.

What to skip this month

Shoppers should wait until Memorial Day or Fourth of July sales to find savings on home appliances and mattresses. For those looking to invest in a new TV or computer, Porwal said that prices will be more competitive around Fourth of July, Prime Day and back-to-school sales.

Additionally, Porwal noted that with a return to the office and lower Covid numbers, shoppers will not see the same discounts on computers and home office equipment that had been available for the last two years.

