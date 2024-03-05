Whether you’re riding an old mountain bike or a brand new electric scooter, you should be wearing a helmet. Bike helmets can reduce the risk of head injury by more than 50 percent, according to a report by the National Safety Council with data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

“Think of a helmet as you would a seatbelt in your car,” says Alison Dewey, education director at the League of American Bicyclists. “You never want to have it come in handy, but when you need it, you’ll be glad you’re wearing it.”

How we picked top rated bike helmets

To find the best bike helmets, we relied on expert guidance, personal experience and consumer reviews to pick a variety of helmets fit for different types of riding. We used the following criteria to help guide our selections:

Size and adjustability: A good fit is crucial for comfort and safety. We only selected helmets that come in multiple sizes and have a rear dial retention system, which can help adjust interior fit.

A good fit is crucial for comfort and safety. We only selected helmets that come in multiple sizes and have a rear dial retention system, which can help adjust interior fit. Protection : We only included helmets certified by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) with a Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS). Helmets with MIPS usually have a thin layer of plastic inside that provides enhanced protection against certain types of impact, according to the brand.

: We only included helmets certified by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) with a Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS). Helmets with MIPS usually have a thin layer of plastic inside that provides enhanced protection against certain types of impact, according to the brand. Price: Bike helmets can cost anywhere from $20 to $300. We included a range of helmets across different price points, largely between $60 and $200.

Top rated bike helmets in 2024

Our top rated and staff-recommended picks came from large cycling and sport brands like Smith, Giro and Specialized.

Best overall: Smith Signal

This is a multi-purpose bike helmet that has MIPS protection, 21 air vents, adjustable straps, multiple sizes and a variety of colors, all for well under $100. It isn’t designed specifically for mountain or road biking, you can use it comfortably for any kind of activity, according to the brand.

Sizes available: XS, S, M, L, XL | Weight: 300g | Crash protection: Mips

Best commuter helmet: Thousand Chapter

Thousand makes stylish helmets with unique features designed for commuters. This Chapter bike helmet has a built-in mini-visor to reduce glare, a magnetic light that attaches to the back of the helmet and a removable cover that lets you slide a bike lock through the helmet.

If you like the look of this helmet, but not the price, Thousand’s popular Heritage bike helmet looks almost identical, but lacks MIPS and the visor.

Sizes available: S, M, L | Weight: 370g | Crash protection: Mips

Best mountain biking helmet: POC Tectal Race MIPS

Helmets for mountain biking can look very different from other kinds of helmets. They typically feature more air vents and cover more of your head, as mountain bikers are more likely to fall backward or sideways than commuters, something I’ve noticed in my experience riding city streets and forest trails.

The POC Tectal Race MIPS covers much more of your head than something like the Smith Signal or Thousand Chapter. It also has a Recco reflector built-in, a two-way communicator used by some rescue groups that can help them pinpoint your location in a search and rescue event, according to the brand. The helmet straps and fit is adjustable, and it has a clip on the back to store goggles.

Sizes available: S, M, L | Weight: 365g | MIPS Included: Yes

Best road helmet: Smith Trace

I’ve tackled hundreds of miles of paved, dirt and gravel roads in this helmet. I’ve used it for over three years, and I am continually impressed with how light and comfortable it is. Even on hot days, my head doesn’t get too sweaty thanks to the 18 vents along the top and sides of the helmet.

On top of Mips, the helmet has a second crash protection system called Koroyd inside. While Mips minimizes rotational motion, Koroyd reduces the impact of rebounds, the second or third impact against your head as you tumble in a crash, according to the brand. I have not crashed while wearing this helmet, but appreciate having two protection systems on my head.

Sizes available: S, M, L | Weight: 285g | Crash protection: Mips, Koroyd

Best budget commuter helmet: Giro Register

Helmets with an adjustable fit, multiple sizes and Mips tend to be more expensive than other options. Giro’s Register helmet, which retails for about $70, is an exception. It’s lightweight, has 22 air vents and comes with a removable mini visor built in, according to the brand. It only comes in two sizes, however, and the extra large size only comes in black.

Sizes available: Universal, XL | Weight: 285g | Crash protection: Mips

Best budget road helmet: Specialized Echelon II

Road cycling gear can get very expensive, but Specialized’s Echelon II helmet typically retails for under $100. It has 31 air vents, which is much more than most helmets. It also has Specialized’s ANGi crash sensor built in, which can be set up to pair with your phone and send emergency messages if a crash is detected and you do not respond, according to the brand.

Sizes available: S, M, L | Weight: 340g | Crash protection: Mips

Best budget mountain biking helmet: Specialized Camber

I wouldn’t call any of the terrains I ride mountainous, but this low priced mountain biking helmet has been comfortable and provided ample coverage during all of my rural rides. I’ve used it for over six months, and am impressed with its adjustable fit, sunglasses slot and mips protection, considering its price. It also has five size options, making it more inclusive than most of the competition.

Sizes available: XS, S, M, L, XL | Weight: 370g | Crash protection: Mips

Lights built-in: Lumos Ultra MIPS

The Lumos Ultra is a commuter helmet with front and rear lights built in. Whenever I expect to be riding in the city at night or in low-visibility, I use this helmet for added visibility. It can pair with an Apple Watch or Lumos Remote (sold separately) to enable additional light features like turn and brake signals. It feels a bit heavier than most other helmets, in my experience.

Sizes available: S, M, L | Weight: 370g | Crash protection: Mips

How to shop for a bike helmet

Whether you are shopping online or heading to your local bike shop, our experts say to keep the following in mind:

Fit is crucial

“Every good helmet should have some sort of retention system,” says Dewey. While different helmets may have different names for their retention system (VaporFit, Boa Fit, etc.), almost all take the form of a rotary dial on the back of the head that loosens and tightens interior bands in the helmet, leading to a more proper fit.

Consider ventilation and aerodynamics

A higher priced helmet is often better ventilated and more aerodynamic than a lower priced one, says Dewey. If you live in a hot climate, consider investing in a better ventilated helmet, it will help you stay cool.

For road riding or racing, an aerodynamic helmet with a rounded shape and fewer vents can reduce air resistance and potentially make riding easier.

If damaged, replace immediately

While you might not think it, helmets wear down overtime. Dewey recommends replacing an undamaged helmet once every five to six years. Both Dewey and Ash Lovell, electric bike policy and campaign director at People For Bikes, recommend replacing your helmet immediately if you are in a crash or even a fall where it is impacted. Even if it looks fine, your helmet could have a hairline crack, which can compromise its structural integrity, making it less safe in a future crash.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Alison Dewey is the director of education at the League of American Bicyclists, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating safer roads and stronger communities for bikers in America.

is the director of education at the League of American Bicyclists, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to creating safer roads and stronger communities for bikers in America. Ash Lovell, Ph.D., is the electric bicycle policy and campaign director at People For Bikes, a Colorado non-profit that represents over 320 different bicycle supplier members.

Why trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including guides to fitness trackers, cycling shoes and workout headphones. To better understand different types of bike helmets, he spoke with cycling educators and advocates, and selected products following their guidance. A cyclist himself, he also tried top-rated helmets in routes with varying terrain.

