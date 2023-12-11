People choose to light candles around their living spaces to create a relaxing ambiance, warm up on a chilly day or to fill their space with a wonderful scent. However, candles may burn out quickly or potentially become a fire safety hazard when not used properly. A candle warmer is an alternate heat source used to heat the wax of a candle just enough to release the fragrance — without having to burn the candle wick, according to the National Candle Association.

We spoke with experts at the National Candle Association who said that a candle warmer or a heat lamp has the same effect as a traditional flame, the only difference being that the candle wax may or may not melt when using a candle warmer. Because of this, candle warmers don’t need a match to be lit, which extends the life of the candle. They are great alternatives when you’re not allowed to light candles with an open flame such as in college dorms or when you want to make a candle last as long as possible, says the National Candle Association.

This candle warmer from Marycele comes with everything already included — lampshade, halogen warming lightbulb, wooden base, built-in timer and an electric dimmer that you can use to adjust the brightness. The elegant design would be a welcome addition to any coffee or side table and it comes in the lampshade color amber or a flower design.

Size: 6 in. D x 13.8 in. W x 5.5 in. H

This candle warming plate has a minimalist design and is perfect for those looking for a simple yet efficient candle warmer at a lower price point. It includes a light on the bottom letting you know whether or not the warmer is on, and it automatically shuts off after 8 hours, keeping both you and your home safe.

Size: 5 in. D x 5 in. W x 1.57 in. H

With a beautiful mid-century modern design, this Vakkerlight candle warmer is great for those who also want a statement home decor piece. It also comes in the colors white and green.

Size: 6.7 in. D x 12.6 in. H

This Mauyue candle warmer melts candle wax from the top down. It has halogen bulbs and a dimmable timer with two-hour, four-hour and eight-hour timing options that will automatically shut off once finished, which provides peace of mind if you’re using it while sleeping or out of the house. It also comes in white.

Size: 4 in. D x 4 in. W x 9 in. H

For those looking for more of a statement piece, this candle warmer from Ping Lighting is for you. It has a pink and green floral design, which adds a pop of color to your living space while also warming up your candle. It comes with dimming and timing capabilities, but if you don’t think you will get much use out of the timer you can just purchase the dimming version. Both versions still include the halogen light bulb.

Size: 6.3 in. D x 11.8 in. H

With auto-timing capabilities, a dimmable light switch and a lightbulb included with your purchase, this candle warmer from Softanzi is the perfect warmer for yourself or to give as a gift. It also comes in other fun pastel colors like blue, pink or a more traditional black.

Size: 5.9 in. W x 11.2 in. H

Featuring a modern half moon design, this candle warmer lamp from Perpurity comes with a non-slip base to make sure your candles stay in place. It also includes a dimming feature and two halogen bulbs that will melt candle wax from the top down.

Size: 15 in. D x 12 in. W x 7.5 in. H

This candle warmer lantern is ideal for those looking for a more rustic design. It melts candle wax from the top down, assuring the candles fragrance is spread evenly around your living space. The design is also able to fit taller candles, as well as those with a larger base. It also comes with the necessary light bulb for use.

Size: 7.2 in. D x 7.2 in. W x 11.5 in. H

For those looking for a multipurpose appliance, this modern looking candle warmer plate can also be used to keep beverages warm. Featuring a one button design for control and temperature adjustment, the plate will heat up to between 122 and 144 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also waterproof and has an automatic shut off after being in use for eight hours.

Size: 4.72 in. D x 4.72 in. W x 0.51 in. H

This candle warmer is fitting for those looking to add a bit of a rustic style to their home. With a modern design that can also be used to keep cups of tea and coffee warm, Aikut’s candle warmer lamp is multifunctional. It’s also equipped with a dimming light switch, timer and comes with two halogen light bulbs.

Size: 5 in. D x 6.3 in. W x 7.9 in. H

This candle warmer, inspired by the ancient Pantheon located in Rome, Italy, is a welcome addition to the desk of any history buffs or dark academia lovers. It features both adjustable heat and light, which is good for melting candles at different speeds. It also has a time function for two hours, four hours and eight hours.

Size: 6.5 in. D x 5.3 in. W x 9 in. H

This candle warmer is perfect for the first time users with height adjustment, dimming and timing capabilities.. It includes two halogen bulbs to make sure your candle burns evenly, which is also more eco-friendly. It comes with a beautiful crystal glass lampshade and can also be bought with a black stand.

Size: 5.79 in. D x 8.35 in. W x 12.24 in. H (adjustable)

Safety tips for using a candle warmer

Regardless of burning a candle traditionally or with a candle warmer, fire safety is always a priority, says the National Candle Association. “Just because a product does not have an open flame, does not mean it is fire resistant,” our experts say.

Do not touch : Both candle warmers themselves and the candle become hot when in use so we urge people not to touch either until cooled.

: Both candle warmers themselves and the candle become hot when in use so we urge people not to touch either until cooled. Never burn your candle simultaneously : NCA also wants to reiterate the importance of never burning your candle while the warmer is in use. This has the potential for the wax to reach a flash point and ignite.

: NCA also wants to reiterate the importance of never burning your candle while the warmer is in use. This has the potential for the wax to reach a flash point and ignite. Read the labels: Always make sure to read labels and follow manufacturers instructions for both the candle and the candle warmer.

Frequently Asked Questions What should you consider when purchasing a candle warmer? Candle users should consider what their needs are, shop appropriately, follow manufacturers labels and always consider safety, according to experts at the National Candle Association. Size: Candles come in all different sizes, so make sure the candle warmer has enough height and width to fit your favorite candle

Candles come in all different sizes, so make sure the candle warmer has enough height and width to fit your favorite candle Time: Depending on how long you want to warm your candles for, pay attention to how long the candle warmer stays on and whether or not it has auto shut-off features

Depending on how long you want to warm your candles for, pay attention to how long the candle warmer stays on and whether or not it has auto shut-off features Style: There are a variety of candle warmer styles, from modern to industrial, so when buying a candle warmer keep the design in mind and make sure it fits your aesthetic. When do you use candle warmers over burning a candle? Experts at the National Candle Association say that as long as you never burn a candle and use a candle warmer at the same time, choosing one over the other really depends on personal preference. Depending on the candle experience that you are looking for or the constraints of your living situation, you may choose to do one over the other. “Many candle lovers prefer the soft flickering ambiance of a traditionally lit candle; whilst others may just want to enjoy the scent,” the experts say. Location is another factor to consider when choosing between the two. If you live in a dorm where lighting candles is prohibited, a candle warmer could be an alternative solution. If you’re someone who prefers using scent as aromatherapy without worrying about leaving your candle lit, using a candle warmer may also work best for you. In the end, the candle experience is truly up to each user but it’s important to keep those safety tips in mind.

