While I usually have a set list of people I do my holiday shopping for, a few extras always find their way onto my list, including people I don’t know well — a colleague, a family friend’s kid, my significant other’s cousin — the list can go on and on.

I approach my gift ideas in two ways: I ask the closest person I know for a few hints at their interests and hobbies, or I generally think about the best gifts for her or him. If you’re in a similar situation, you can peruse my list of the best gifts for someone you don’t know.

These items exclude gag gifts (if you don’t know the person well, it may be hard to gauge their sense of humor) and including giftable tech, self-care, travel and more. These should meet a variety of needs and lifestyles, making them the perfect gift for your favorite holiday stranger.

Keep in mind shipping deadlines are quickly approaching or may have passed, so be sure to check your retailer’s shipping policy to ensure your gift will arrive on time. If you need a present guaranteed to arrive by the holidays, we compiled a list of the best last-minute gifts.

This candle warmer lamp, which comes in 14 colors, uses two bulbs to burn candle wax — without needing a live flame — and scent their room. Your recipient can adjust the lamp’s brightness and set timers to accommodate their schedule, too. Using a lamp rather than burning a wick helps elongate the life of the candle, according to the brand. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 800 reviews on Amazon.

Although this may look like a traditional pillowcase, it’s so much more. This satin pillowcase will keep them cool and protect their skin and hair. “I love these Kitsch pillowcases so much that I’ve gotten one for most of my family members and friends,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It’s so soft and doesn’t pull or tug at my hair or skin (which is great for my sensitive, rosacea-prone skin) and it makes a great gift if self-care is top of mind.”

Shopping for skin care can be so personal — you don’t know their skin type or preferred scents, but this 8-piece bar soap set covers all your bases. The soaps, which come in fragrance-free and scented options, create a rich lather on my skin, leaving it feeling soft without irritation. I also love how it feels like a gift inside of a gift because it comes in this bright yellow festive box, but each soap is wrapped in colorful, chic packaging that catches everyone’s eye when they look in my bathroom.

Whether or not you know your gift recipient travels often, they can use this duffel for long trips, short weekend getaways, daily errands or even as a gym bag. “I’ve used this bag for four trips now and I love it,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.”It’s perfect as a carry-on personal item or if you’re making a short weekend trip because it’s deceptively spacious.” The NBC Select Travel Award winner has a large interior with pockets, a laptop sleeve and exterior pockets, a shoe compartment and a trolley sleeve.

This gift box includes two movie tickets to any AMC location, two drinks and one popcorn and a notebook so they can jot down moments from their experience. The gift has a five-year validity, so they can choose a film that’s currently out now or save it for a movie they’re excited to watch.

Sometimes the best gifts are upgraded versions of everyday essentials, like this set of playing cards of Craighill. They’re made from paper sourced from sustainable forests and vegetable-based ink, which provides a more environmentally friendly option when playing, according to the brand. The cards come in a box that mimics the look of a cassette tape and has a magnetic closure to keep them secure.

This Bluetooth speaker is an NBC Select-staff favorite because it produces a clear, balanced sound when you play music. It’s compact, portable and water-resistant, so your recipient can use it at home or on the go without worrying about damaging it or running out of battery. A single charge provides up to 30 hours of listening time, according to the brand.

You may not know whether they prefer coffee or tea, but this French Press can brew both in just a few minutes. I recently gifted this to a loved one, and it was a major success — after receiving it, they told me that it was fast and easy to use, and each cup felt balanced and smooth. They also loved how sleek it looked compared to other coffee machines.

This compact and lightweight photo printer, which has a 4.8-star average rating from over 800 reviews on Amazon, connects to smartphones so they can print their favorite photos on the spot and get them in their hands in 15 seconds, according to the brand. They can also get creative with their favorite pictures and videos by using the drawing features available on the app, such as adding bubbles, spray paint, glitter, and more to their shots before printing. If pictures aren’t their thing, they can also share videos, and the Mini Link 2 will print out a QR code that others can scan with their smartphones.

“Practical but fun gifts go a long way for me, which is why this is one of my forever go-to gifts,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. “The bags are super spacious and last forever and I love that you can personalize them to match the vibe of whoever you’re gifting it to.” If you want it to feel more personal, add their monogram to the bag for an additional $8.

A candle is a tried-and-true holiday gift you can’t go wrong with. “I’ve received this candle as a gift many times and I’m never disappointed when I unwrap it,” says NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin. “It fills my home with an incredible fruity scent and burns for hours. I love the beautiful jar it comes in, which I always clean and save after my candle is gone so I can use it to store little trinkets.”

This is some of the best olive oil of 2024 — it’s tasty, versatile and comes in pretty packaging, says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider. The set includes mini sizes of its Awake and Alive (cold-pressed EVOO) bottles, Rapture (balsamic vinegar) and Parasol (champagne vinegar). “All of Brightland’s products are packaged beautifully, which gives the oils and vinegars an elevated feel you don’t normally get from pantry staples,” says Malin. “I love leaving the bottles out so everyone can see them, and they’re great tablescape decor, too. Everything Brightland makes is such high quality — I’ve never tried something I didn’t like.”

Investing in a quality bathrobe can make anyone feel luxurious and pampered. This robe is made from 100% cotton terry and is available in two colorways with reversible high-contrast stripes inspired by Frank Stella paintings. “Dusen Dusen is one of my favorite brands,” says Schneider. “Their prints are always recognizable and everything I’ve ever bought has held up well and feels high quality.”

Just in case nothing else speaks to you, you can always go the simple, but reliable gift card route. Available in six denominations or as a custom option, they can shop across all shopping categories on Amazon and finally get the desired item they’ve been eyeing and needing.

One of my favorite gifts to give and receive is this full-sized soap and lotion set from Malin + Goetz. The hand soap is so gentle that it never dries out my hands and the matching lotion is fast-absorbing and lightweight. The rum-scented duo comes in a gift box, and depending on where you purchase it, you can include a gift message.

Le Creuset makes some of our favorite cookware — when you buy something from the brand you can have confidence it will last. This dishwasher- and microwave-safe stoneware mug, which has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews on Amazon, has an enamel glaze that keeps it resistant to chipping, staining and scratching, according to Le Creuset. You can purchase them individually or in a set of four. “I love cooking, and every time I’ve received anything from LeCreuset, it feels so special,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “This small, affordable and durable mug is perfect for gifting during the holiday, because they can prepare hot chocolate or in addition to coffee or tea.

Your giftee can add a vintage, nostalgic touch to their living room with this handcrafted wood record player. It has an attached plastic cover to prevent the player and vinyls from collecting dust. They can play records with 33 or 45 RPM (rotations per minute), connect it to a speaker to amplify the sound and even use its auto-stop feature so they don’t have to manually stop it and potentially damage it. It also has an automatic speed control motor, which helps provide clear sound.

This unisex crossbody has enough room to carry most essentials, including keys and earbuds. It has a microfiber-lined pocket for their phone or sunglasses, a built-in card organizer and a water bottle pouch for walks and outdoor adventures. It has an adjustable strap and comes in multiple colors. The Sport Sling has a 4.9-star average rating from over 2,100 reviews at Béis.

Stationery sets and notebooks are some of our go-to items when it comes to buying gifts for someone you don’t know. This set from Moleskin includes three lightweight journals, which have 70 pages, including 16 detachable ones. They come in various sizes and colors and you can choose between Ruled or Plain pages.

These Bombas Gripper Slippers, which are available in both men’s and women’s sizing, slide on like socks and stay put as you walk around their home, says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

When I first started dating my boyfriend, my mom had no clue what to give him, so I suggested this hoodie he could wear year-round when lounging around the house or going outside during cold days. I also own this unisex hoodie (available in women’s sizing), and I love it so much that I practically live in it. It’s soft and isn’t too thick where I feel like I’m overheating. Plus, if your recipient ends up loving the hoodie, they can purchase the matching bottoms to create a cohesive sweatsuit look.

When I moved into my new apartment, my mom gave me these resting stones, and they continue to be one of my most cherished items. Your recipient can use it to rest utensils, rings, food garnishes and more on these hand-crafted, polished stones while making dinner or cooking. I love having these on display when people come over, and once I’m done using them, I wipe them down with a damp cloth and they look brand new.

This chunky scarf from Uniqlo is made of brushed acrylic, nylon and wool materials for softness and volume, according to the brand. Reviewers say it feels like a blanket without being too heavy or weighing them down. The oversized, warming scarf has fringe detailing at the ends and has a versatile color block design to pair with multiple outfits. It has a 4.8-star average rating from 17 reviews at Uniqlo.

This unisex On hat has a breathable mesh liner that wicks away sweat and a hook-and-loop adjuster so you can customize the fit. Your gift recipient can tailor its fit using its adjuster and hook-and-loop closure so it feels just right when they wear it.

This multitasking wooden display, which has a 4.9-star average rating from over 100 reviews at Uncommon Goods, can act as a bookmark or a catchall tray with designated spots for glasses, a book, drinkware and their phone. When purchasing, you can also add their name and a gift message included in the package to make it more personal.

One of the best gifts I’ve ever received is this reusable water bottle from Hydro Flask. I love using this NBC Select Wellness Award winner daily. I can toss it in my bag and take it to work, the gym, or leave it at home.It keeps my drink of choice at the perfect temperature. It’s also convenient to travel with because it doesn’t spill, and I love the ability to change out lids for the days I prefer a straw versus the standard top it comes with.

This gift set has six of Savannah Bee Company’s most popular honeys, including Tupelo, Saw Palmetto, Wildflower, Lavender, Acacia and Orange Blossom. After visiting South Carolina last year, I got multiple samples of the brand’s honey as gifts, and they were such a success. My family and friends loved how versatile each one was — you could use them for salad dressings, coffee and tea sweeteners and more — as well as how distinct each flavor was.

The holidays call for feeling warm and cozy as you lounge around the house with friends and family, and there is no better way to do so than with a soft and breathable blanket. This option, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 14,700 reviews on Amazon, has a waffle design and is made from pre-washed 100% cotton, which softens after every wash, according to the brand.

Your recipient can use this two-toned glass vase in two ways: Using the large opening, they can fit large floral bouquets or by flipping the vase over, they can opt for the smaller opening to display slender stems. The hand-blown pieces come in four sizes and colors, but regardless of the one you give, they’re all dishwasher-safe.

This Bluetooth alarm clock makes waking up in the morning a much more pleasant experience, according to Fernandez, who tried out the device. At night, your giftee can use it to set alerts when it’s time to wind down and fall asleep faster, and in the morning they can use its two-phase alarm to wake up gently. It uses soothing sounds to do so rather than a startling beeping noise. It also doubles as a sleep sound machine and has options for meditations and stories, which they can navigate on the machine or through the accompanying app.

Inspired by places around the world, this box of chocolates has 16 truffles, each with interesting flavors like tart cherry, cinnamon, olive oil and macadamia nuts. The box includes a booklet with information on sourcing ingredients, pairings and more. “I love how chic every box is,” says Fernandez, who received a sample from the brand. “These sweets go beyond what you can find at a local store and they have such distinct flavors.”

This wireless MagSafe pad, which has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,100 reviews on Amazon, can charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch simultaneously. Reviewers love its flat design, which is compact enough to fit in their purses and luggage so they can take it with them while traveling.

