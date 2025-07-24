As a mom of two — ages 3.5 and 9 months — with a surprise third baby on the way, I’ve hit full-on panic mode about managing outings with three kids in tow. I’m not just talking about family vacations. I mean errands, park trips or dragging everyone to the pediatrician without losing my mind (or a shoe).

I decided to take matters into my own hands. I tested over 10 compact strollers that promise to make life easier for parents like me. I folded, unfolded, packed trunks, walked the dog, jogged city blocks and yes, juggled a baby while collapsing a stroller one-handed. Here are the ones that actually delivered.

Each stroller tested, folds compactly using only a few buttons to minimize. Easy for storage. Courtesy Becca Delman

How I tested each stroller

Each stroller went through the same real-life criteria:

Ease of fold : Could I break it down quickly, ideally one-handed?

: Could I break it down quickly, ideally one-handed? Compactness : Would it fit in my car trunk or coat closet?

: Would it fit in my car trunk or coat closet? Wheel performance : How did it handle sidewalks, grass or store aisles?

: How did it handle sidewalks, grass or store aisles? Weight and maneuverability : Could I lift it while holding a baby or steer it with one hand?

: Could I lift it while holding a baby or steer it with one hand? Newborn-to-toddler usability: Would it work from day one through the toddler years?

The best compact strollers of 2026

The Bugaboo Butterfly 2 became my go-to for city errands and weekend outings. It folds with one hand (a lifesaver when you’re holding a baby and wrangling toddler gear), fits easily into my trunk and has a basket big enough for my oversized diaper bag and snacks. The extended hood provides actual shade, not just a strip of fabric, and the peekaboo window lets me check in on the baby without disrupting nap time. It’s smooth, thoughtfully designed and easy to love — but it's definitely on the pricier side.

The Bugaboo is sleek and lightweight, with lots of basket storage Courtesy Becca Delman

This modern stroller understands the assignment. The one-handed, two-second fold fits in airplane bins, which is a dream when juggling travel gear. My 9-month-old naps easily thanks to the multi-position recline and canopy, while the adjustable calf rest works well for my toddler. The ride is smooth, and the deep storage basket carries everything I need. However, the brake is a little too easy to trigger accidentally with longer legs, and it’s not newborn-ready unless you purchase the bassinet separately.

The Colugo folds and opens with one button. Very lightweight with an easy click buckle Courtesy Becca Delman

A favorite among new parents for a reason, the Doona transitions from car seat to stroller in seconds. It’s a travel game-changer, especially when your baby falls asleep in the car and you don’t want to wake them. It’s also a space-saver for tight elevators and restaurants. That said, it’s heavy and has a short shelf life — once your baby outgrows the infant stage, it’s done.

The Doona becomes both a stroller and carseat, for multi-purpose use. Courtesy Becca Delman

This one earned my husband’s rare stamp of approval. With a height-adjustable handle, both of us can push comfortably. The seat reclines fully and grows with your child without the need for inserts. The magnetic buckle feels secure and prevents accidental pinches. While the design is sleek and the ride is sturdy, folding it takes some practice and it’s too bulky for air travel.

The DFY R1 has a large storage basket and can be folded in foour steps. The adjustable handle is great for multiple heights Courtesy Becca Delman

If you’re a frequent flyer, this one’s for you. The Jet 5 folds into a suitcase shape and stands on its own, perfect for gate-checking or tucking into overhead bins. My baby naps well in the lie-flat seat and the generous canopy helps with sleep on the go. It’s sleek, light and feels luxe, though the storage is minimal and add-on accessories like snack trays and rain covers cost extra.

From newborn to toddlerhood, the Silver Cross Jet 5 easily accommodates your car seat with a convenient attachment—perfect for families on the go. Courtesy Becca Delman

This under-the-radar pick was a pleasant surprise. It’s incredibly light but still stable over gravel and sidewalks. I was impressed by how secure my 9-month-old felt in the seat. It opens and closes easily, which makes errands faster. The brand is lesser-known and details can be sparse, and while it’s great for babies, it won’t work for my toddler due to weight limits.

This one feels like the luxury sedan of compact strollers. It glides smoothly, folds easily and includes thoughtful features like a peekaboo canopy and adjustable calf rest. My toddler and baby are both comfortable in it, and the high-end finishes make it feel worth the splurge. Still, it’s heavier than other models and lifting it while holding a baby takes effort.

Perfect for families with two stroller-aged kids. The narrow frame fits through standard doors and the fold is quick and easy. Both seats recline independently, and the canopies provide solid coverage. The biggest drawback? There’s no way to add a third seat or board once baby number three arrives.

My most traveled stroller. It’s been to Europe, Florida and back. It folds in a flash, fits in plane bins and handles tight city spaces with ease. I love that it transitions from newborn bassinet to toddler seat and can connect with another YOYO for a double setup. But between the limited storage, smaller canopy and the steep price (especially with accessories), it’s definitely an investment.

The YOYO is ultra-lightweight and features a convenient shoulder strap—perfect for travel and easy to take on board your next flight. Courtesy Becca Delman

If you want a double stroller without pushing a tank, this is it. Each seat has plenty of space and coverage, and the ride is smoother than expected even over uneven ground. I can fit two diaper bags in the under-basket. The downside? The fold requires both hands, and it’s too bulky for plane travel or tight entryways.

This is your “keep it in the trunk” stroller. It folds down to almost nothing and is perfect for errands or quick trips. It can handle a baby and even a toddler for short rides, and it’s car seat-compatible. Just don’t expect it to conquer cobblestones or hold up to long walks.

This 13-lb stroller is surprisingly durable. It folds with one hand, the canopy provides solid shade and the magnetic harness makes buckling quick and painless. The leatherette accents give it a high-end feel without the high-end price. For all-day outings, though, I’d recommend adding a seat liner for extra comfort and prepping for a slightly more involved cleanup routine.

Think SUV in stroller form. The Guava Roam has a three-wheel design with extra large tires (14-inch rear, 12-inch front) that handle bumps, uneven sidewalks and grass effortlessly — it’s ideal for joggers or anyone constantly on the move. The padded seat is comfortable for my baby even on long days out, and the deep storage means I don’t need to carry an extra bag.

NBC Select tech reporter Harry Rabinowitz also tested this stroller, and he found it perfectly met his need for a running stroller than folded compactly enough to fit through small doors and vestibules. “While I haven’t tested as many strollers as Becca, the Roam was the only stroller that checked all my boxes: safe for running and everyday use, a compact fold, a one-handed carry handle and ample underseat storage,” he says. “Now I can’t imagine my routine without it.”

Downside are the brake can be tricky to engage and the stroller is too large to be overhead-bin friendly.

The Guava offers cozy comfort and a smooth ride Courtesy Becca Delman

Why trust NBC Select?

I am the senior commerce photo editor and producer at NBCUniversal. I’m also the mom to a two-year-old, 10-month-old, and pregnant with my third baby. I’ve tested nearly a dozen baby strollers to find the best one for my growing family. I’ve also written reviews for Shop Today, including my review of Amazon workout shirts and gifts for Mother’s Day.

