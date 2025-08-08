Not all workout shoes are made the same. The best training shoes can make you more grounded and stable while lifting heavy weights. The best running shoes are made to make a marathon feel more like a mile. Pickleball shoes… you get the idea.

The team at NBC Select has raced in 5Ks, 10Ks, half-marathons and marathons. To find the best men’s running shoes on the market, I spoke with fitness and medical professionals to better understand what to look for. Then, I ran all over New York City with dozens of the top models.

How we picked the best men’s running shoes

There are hundreds of running shoes on the market from dozens of big brands. I spoke with experts to help narrow down what goes into the perfect pair.

Size: Fit is the most important part of any pair of running shoes, according to our experts. That’s why I highlighted shoes with inclusive sizes and widths. I also included sizing information below each recommendation.

Cushioning : A comfortable footbed, with a supportive insole and midsole, is another essential, says Dr. Miguel Cunha, podiatrist and founder of Gotham Footcare. The insole and midsole are between the upper and lower sections of the shoe. Insoles made with memory foam or a shock-absorbing EVA (ethyl vinyl acetate) can help to support the arch and reduce impact on your joints.

Price: Running shoes can be expensive. I included options at a range of price points from $65 to $260.

How I tried men’s running shoes

I have been running regularly as part of my fitness routine for the past five years. I live in New York City and typically run outside on pavement two to three times a week. My distance ranges between three and seven miles, and I use a fitness tracker to help guide my pace. I wear a size 10 shoe in a medium width, and generally prefer cushioned shoes with neutral support, as they mitigate knee pains more than other shoes I’ve tried.

To try new running shoes, I wear them for at least a week and follow my usual routine. I do at least one normal run, one tempo run and one long run to see how the shoes handle different speeds and distances.

The best running shoes for men in 2026

Our recommendations come from a mix of expert, NBC Select staff and personal recommendations from brands like Asics, Brooks, Hoka and Saucony. Each brand offers dozens of different models — this is not an all-inclusive list of every shoe you may (or may not) enjoy from these brands.

All our recommendations are road running shoes. You can find shoes for rough terrain in our guides to trail running shoes and hiking shoes.

The best daily trainer running shoes

Best for beginners

I’ve worn a few different versions of the Brooks Ghost over the years. They are one of my go-to shoe recommendations for someone just starting to run, or anyone unsure of what they need out of their running shoes. They are well-balanced and they have enough support to be comfortable, enough cushion to go the distance and enough toe box space to accommodate a variety of foot shapes. Plus, they come in four different width options and loads of colors.

The Brooks Ghost 17s are easy to recommend for long-distance walking, plus they come in many different colors and widths. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Runner-up

I use the Asics Novablast 5 indoors and outdoors, though I prefer to wear them indoors when there’s bad weather. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

This model from Asics is more responsive than the Brooks Ghost, and is a great fit for all-around training at most paces. The shoe feels roomy enough to avoid pressure points and cushioned enough to handle longer runs without being so tall that they feel unstable. And like many Asics models, the back of the heel and top of the upper have fabric loops that make it easier to slip the shoe on.

Compared to super cushioned shoes, I can feel the ground more, primarily in the toe box, making it easier to push off for a burst of speed. However, there is a little straining depending on your distance and tolerance for repetitive impact.

My pick

The Triumph 23s have more traction in the outsole than the previous model, in my experience. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

I ran in these shoes for most of 2025, and they have quickly become a favorite for steady, comfortable miles. They balance weight, cushion, responsiveness and traction well, making them a good fit for most kinds of running outside high-speed training.

Plus they are easy to wear: the tongue is stretchy and comfortable, the laces are long and durable and I’ve never had any issues taking the shoe on and off.

Best budget

If you are looking for a more affordable running shoe, Cunha recommends the Cohesion line from Saucony. They are comfortable, supportive, durable and provide great shock-absorption for everyday running, says Cunha. They are the most affordable of all our top picks at around $70.

The best cushioned running shoes

Best overall

The New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 may have a mouthful of a name, but they are excellent running shoes available in a variety of colors. Courtesy Jordan Bowman

Multiple NBC Select staffers (myself included) love the New Balance Fresh Foam X series for daily running, walking and everything in between. NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman wears this latest 1080v14 on most of his runs — the shoe strikes a great balance of comfort, cushioning, weight and speed. Though they are more cushioned than many daily trainers, they are excellent for running a casual pace over long distances and hard pavement. The slightly knobby tread on the outsole gives added confidence and traction on uneven surfaces and unpleasant weather.

Plus, the shoe has some of the most inclusive size and width options of our recommendations.

Runner-up

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 look very similar to the brand’s other Gel series shoes, only with significantly more cushioning. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

I rarely feel joint or knee pain running in these max cushion shoes, regardless of the distance. They are very comfortable at every touch point (all the places your foot contacts the shoe), thanks to the stretchy tongue, soft knit lining around the upper and extra padding around the ankle. Plus, there is an exterior loop near the heel that makes them easy to take on and off.

These are the heaviest shoes on our list. I wouldn’t recommend them for setting any personal records during a race, but for recovery runs or long, steady miles pounding pavement, these are a great option.

The brand recently released the Asics Gel-Nimbus 28, which means you can find the 27s on sale while supplies last.

The best supportive running shoes

Best for wide feet and bunions

These cushioned, chunky shoes have a spacious and wide toe box — Cunha recommends them for people with wide feet or bunions. The seamless elastic upper mesh reduces pressure and friction on bunions during runs, says Cunha.

While I do not have wide feet, I’ve tried a few Cliton models over the years: the toe-box is always roomy and never scrunched my toes. Despite the cushioning, they are surprisingly lightweight, more so than many of our other top picks.

Best for arch support

Cunha recommends Brooks’ Adrenaline GTS for anyone who needs reliable arch support. He points to the shoes’ EVA foam midsole, running from the heel to the front of the shoe. This midsole increases cushioning and adds pronation control, says Cunha. If you tend to roll your foot inward (overpronate) or outward (underpronate), this pronation control can help guide and balance your stride.

All Brooks GTS shoes have extra support around the rear of the shoe to reduce excess movement and help keep your stride natural and neutral, according to the brand. I’ve worn both Adrenaline and Adrenaline GTS shoes before. I found that the GTS version did help me keep a more natural stride.

The best tempo running shoes

Best overall

The Endorphin Speed 5s have a small cutout in the outsole that lets you see (and touch) the winged nylon plate inside. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

The Saucony Endorphin Speed series has long been a favorite tempo shoe for runners on team NBC Select, both men and women. They are the lightest non-race shoes on our list, and you notice it when you lace them up — they are light, fast and bouncy. The shape naturally rolls from step to step, encouraging a speedy pace — standing still or running slowly felt unnatural. Part of that speed comes from the winged nylon plate in the footbed, which delivers energy return without being quite as stiff as a carbon-plated race shoe.

Runner-up

The Mach 6 is one of Hoka’s latest speed shoes and has a new foam midsole and redesigned collar and tongue area. The tongue is thin and light, sewn together to wrap around your foot, helping it stay in place during bursts of speed.

These shoes strike a great balance between cushion and responsiveness — I feel fast, but not so connected to the pavement that every nook and cranny feels like a surprise. They seem a little more durable than the Endorphin Speed 5s, but have a relatively low heel drop of 5 millimeters that might not be for everyone.

The best race day running shoes

Expert pick

If you want to splurge on marathon-day running shoes, Cunha recommends the Nike Vaporfly. They are the lightest shoes on our list by far, at 6.7 ounces — version four being the lightest model yet. Inside is a full-length carbon fiber plate, a common addition to race shoes that helps propel you forward, but feels a bit stiffer underfoot. Learn more about race day shoes in our guide to carbon plate running shoes.

How to shop for men’s running shoes

There are hundreds of running shoes to choose from in the men’s section alone. Our experts highlighted a few essential things to keep in mind as you shop for your next favorite pair.

Try them on in-person

Both Cunha and Zach Moxham, a certified personal trainer at Physical Equilibrium in New York City, recommend going to a local running shoe store for the best fit possible. Specialty running shoe stores tend to have knowledgeable staff who can better inform you about running shoe options and recommendations, says Cunha. They also typically have more measuring tools to take advantage of, including foot scans, gait analysis and treadmill analysis — try everything and anything, says Moxham.

Fit is crucial

A poor-fitting running shoe isn’t going to be comfortable, no matter how stylish it may look.

If you plan to buy shoes in person, buy them at the end of the day when your feet are most swollen, says Cunha. That’s because if they feel comfortable when your feet are most swollen, they will likely feel comfortable throughout the day.

Cunha also says to try on at least three different models of shoe, even two different models at the same time, one on each foot, to get a good feel for the fit.

Pay special attention to the toe box — the area around your toes, says Cunha and Moxham.

“Make sure there is enough room to slightly wiggle your toes,” says Cunha. “If you can’t move your toes at all then the shoes are too tight and will eventually become painful. The tip of your thumb should fit between the end of the shoe and the end of your longest toe.”

Frequently asked questions What makes running shoes different? Training shoes and stylish sneakers look similar to some running shoes, but functionally, they are very different. Running shoes have a stiffer, more shock-absorbing sole that is suited to higher-impact activity, says Cunha. They also guide your motion to increase stability and the proper alignment of your foot. Plus, running shoes minimize fatigue, as they are lighter than other types of shoes. How often should you replace running shoes? Finding the perfect pair of running shoes can be liberating — I know I like running a lot more when I am doing it in my favorite shoes. But regardless of how attached you get to one pair, it’s important to replace your running shoes every six months or so. “Good sneakers are designed to last for 300 to 500 miles,” says Cunha. “It doesn’t matter if they still look new: if the support is worn out, you’re at a much higher risk of injury.” To keep track of when it’s time to replace your shoes, note the date you buy a new pair, and keep track of that six-month interval, says Cunha.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including stories on fitness trackers, workout headphones, cameras and more. I’ve been testing running and walking shoes for years. For this piece, I interviewed fitness experts and medical professionals to better understand running shoes and their complexities.

