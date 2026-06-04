If you are a hot sleeper, you know just how disruptive temperature spikes in your body can be to your sleep. The right bed sheets can help, but another option is a great pair of cooling pajamas.

“Our core body temperature naturally drops as we move toward sleep, if we become overheated, it can disrupt that process and lead to more restless sleep or more frequent wake ups,” says Chrissy Lawler, a licensed therapist and author of The Peaceful Sleeper. “Cooling pajamas can improve sleep quality by helping the body stay temperature regulated throughout the night.”

But with so many options on the market, knowing what to look for isn’t always easy. To help narrow it down, I asked Lawler what to look for in a great pair of cooling pajamas. Then, NBC Select editors put a number of different pairs to the test to evaluate breathability, comfort, fit and how well they actually kept us cool. Whether you run hot, struggle with night sweats or just want a lighter sleep option for summer, here are the best cooling pajamas to shop right now.

The best cooling pajamas of 2026

To come up with this list, NBC Select editors tested various cooling pajamas that fit the criteria suggested by Lawler (you’ll find that below). I also included some highly-rated options that meet her specifications.

Lake DreamModal Cami Shorts Set $ 108.00 Lake Pajamas What to know What we like Extended sizes

Relaxed fit

Soft materials Something to note Only two colors

This set was named best short set cooling pajamas in our 2026 Wellness Awards. The set includes a camisole tank with adjustable straps and relaxed shorts with a drawstring waist. Both pieces are made from the brand’s signature DreamModal fabric — a 95 percent modal and 5 percent spandex blend that feels soft.

“I love the construction of this top,” says NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown. “It’s loose-fitting but not so much that my breasts were falling out as I moved around. The shorts are the perfect length and not too stretchy.” The pajamas are available in sizes XXS through XXL and should be washed in cold water and air dried.

The pants version of this set also won a 2026 Wellness Award, though testers liked the shorts just as much. The set includes a short-sleeve notch collar button-down shirt and shorts with a drawstring elastic waistband. They are available in sizes small through 3XL, making it a solid inclusive option.

“The fabric is insanely smooth and buttery, and it’s slightly stretchy too,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who tested them “I also like that they’re loose but not too oversized, and breathable with a good lightweight feel.”

Made from 79 percent cotton, 18 percent nylon and 3 percent elastane, the fabric of this pajama set is soft, breathable and has a gentle stretch for easy movement. The shirt has a relaxed boxy fit with a classic collared silhouette and the pants have an elastic waistband, an adjustable drawstring and functional inseam side pockets. Plus, the roomier fit allows air to circulate around your body as you sleep.

“These pajamas feel a lot more expensive than they are and they are soft and roomy, so they don’t stick to my skin at night when [I’m] sleeping,” says NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi. “Even with the long sleeves, I felt cool and relaxed. I also love that they work well for all seasons in terms of temperature regulation.”

Honeydew Cloud Modal Pants $ 58.00 Honeydew What to know What we like Soft material

Can be worn as loungewear

Lightweight Something to note Pieces sold separately

Honeydew’s signature Cloud Modal fabric is soft to the touch and has a delicate rib knit that is great for both sleep and lounging. The material is also very breathable and naturally keeps you cool while you sleep. The pants have a roomier silhouette and a drawstring waist for a customized fit and the tee is slightly cropped and has short sleeves to keep you cool.

“I audibly gasped when I felt how soft these pajamas were against my skin,” says Brown. “The pants aren’t super long on me, which is a major plus as someone who is extremely short and curvy. The fit is also Goldilocks — not too tight or loose. And they wash well. Most importantly, they definitely keep me cool. I normally run hot but still like to sleep under blankets. When I wear these, I don’t feel the need to take them off in the middle of the night.”

This set is made from a mint-infused modal fabric. Yup, you read that right — there is mint infused into the fabric to cool and fight odors, according to the brand. The set, which is also moisture-wicking, comes in three colors and is available in sizes XS to 3XL.

“I’m a huge fan of this tee and pants set; it feels incredibly soft and stretchy, so I don’t feel constricted when I’m sleeping,” says NBC Select editor Mili Godio. “I’m also a very hot sleeper, but this set’s light fabric prevented me from waking up in a sweat.”

Soma Cool Nights Sleep Shirt $ 52.00 Soma What to know What we like Fun patterns available

Loose fit

V-neck Something to note Large chests should size up

I recently picked up this nightgown from Soma and love it. It has a V-neck, which doesn’t feel suffocating and gives my top half a chance to breathe, and it hits mid-thigh, so it gives you some coverage while still allowing for great airflow. It’s made from a blend of rayon and spandex, which means it has a bouncy feel and is slightly stretchy — which I find means that I can move freely as I sleep without getting caught up in my clothes.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How I picked the best cooling pajamas

When shopping for cooling pajamas, Lawler suggests keeping the following criteria in mind:

Fabric: Look for breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics, like bamboo viscose, lyocell (Tencel), modal and lightweight cotton. These fabrics allow for better airflow and help pull moisture away from the skin, making them better choices for hot sleepers than heavier options like fleece, flannel or thick polyester blends.

Look for breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics, like bamboo viscose, lyocell (Tencel), modal and lightweight cotton. These fabrics allow for better airflow and help pull moisture away from the skin, making them better choices for hot sleepers than heavier options like fleece, flannel or thick polyester blends. Fit: Pajamas that are too tight can restrict airflow and make you feel warmer overnight — look for relaxed silhouettes, stretchy waistbands, breathable seams and pieces that move with you.

Pajamas that are too tight can restrict airflow and make you feel warmer overnight — look for relaxed silhouettes, stretchy waistbands, breathable seams and pieces that move with you. Style: This is a personal choice, but think about what you prefer to wear to sleep. For example, some people prefer longer pants, whereas others tend to like a nightgown. To meet all needs, I included different styles on the list.

Frequently asked questions Do cooling pajamas really work? According to Lawler, cooling pajamas can go a long way towards keeping hot sleepers comfortable. Silhouettes that don’t cover up your entire body allow the air to hit your skin and cool it, and breathable fabric can do the same. However, Lawler notes that pajamas are only one piece of the puzzle. You can wear cooling pajamas, but if you cover yourself with sheets or a comforter that doesn’t breathe, you’ll likely still find yourself sweating.

Meet our expert

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Chrissy Lawler is a licensed therapist who specializes in helping people set up good sleep habits, and author of The Peaceful Sleeper

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers wellness, beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about the best spring travel dresses, beauty pillows and more. I am also a notoriously hot sleeper and almost always sleep with a fan pointed at me. For this story, I spoke with a sleep expert on what to look for in cooling pajamas.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.