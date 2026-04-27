You can use all the serums, moisturizers and eye creams you want to combat physical signs of aging, but if you smush your face against your pillow every night, you may be counteracting all of the hard work your nighttime skin care is trying to do.

“Repeated side or stomach sleeping can press and fold the skin the same way, night after night, and that mechanical compression can contribute to so-called sleep lines over time,” says Dr. Shamsa Kanwal, a board-certified dermatologist and consultant at the resource hub My Psoriasis Team.

If you find yourself waking up to sleep lines, you may be thinking about investing in a beauty pillow (also called a skin care pillow or anti-wrinkle pillow). This type of pillow is specially designed to help you avoid pressing your face against it all night. But do they really work? To find out, I spoke with a dermatologist and a plastic surgeon to get their thoughts. I’ve also listed some of the best beauty pillows on the market based on what they say you should look for when shopping for this item.

The best beauty pillows

To round up the best beauty pillows, I used expert advice on qualities you should look for (more on that below) and sourced pillows that met those qualities. I also prioritized pillows with at least a four-star rating from hundreds of shoppers.

This pillow has an ergonomic design that cradles your head, including two arms on each side that cradle your head if you sleep on your back. If you sleep on your side, the design leaves empty space where your eye and cheek area would normally press against the pillow. It also has a silk pillowcase to prevent your skin from creasing.

Made from breathable memory foam, this pillow conforms to your head for customized comfort. It has a carved out area on either side, so if you’re a side sleeper, your face isn’t pressed against the pillow. It also comes with two machine washable bamboo covers that are soft on skin. Reviewers like that the memory foam really supports their neck and head and find the pillow to be breathable and cooling for those who are hot sleepers.

Similar to the skin care pillow made by Flawless Face, this option has two arm-like structures on either side to support your forehead and chin area, while leaving space for your eyes and cheeks. The pillow is made from memory foam and there are three zippered compartments that allow you to add or remove stuffing for the perfect amount of plushness, based on your specific preferences. It also comes with a faux silk pillowcase that is machine washable.

This pillow, which comes with a silk pillowcase, is designed to support your head and neck while keeping your face off the pillow. The product life is about five years and it comes with a three year warranty, according to the brand. The pillow also comes with a 14-night trial. If you don’t like it, you can return it in that time frame for a full refund.

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Do beauty pillows really work?

Yes, beauty pillows can help your skin, but you shouldn’t expect them to work miracles. “The concept makes sense because reducing facial compression and friction may help limit sleep creasing, but I would frame them as a supportive tool rather than a miracle anti-aging device,” says Kanwal.

The fact that most of them come with a silk pillowcase is also helpful. “Regular pillows and rougher pillowcase fabrics can increase friction, which can irritate skin,” says Kanwal. Silk is more gentle on your skin and less likely to create friction.

One thing to note: There has been no research on the effectiveness of beauty pillows — it is purely anecdotal, says Dr. Amy Bandy, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

How I picked the best beauty pillows

To put together a list of the best beauty pillows, I asked Kanwal and Bandy what you should prioritize when shopping. Here is what they recommend:

Support: “ A pillow should be able to provide enough support for your neck and head to avoid straining, while encouraging you to keep your face off the pillow,” says Bandy. The options on the list above are made from supportive materials and have cutouts to prevent your eye and cheek areas from pressing against them.

A pillow should be able to provide enough support for your neck and head to avoid straining, while encouraging you to keep your face off the pillow,” says Bandy. The options on the list above are made from supportive materials and have cutouts to prevent your eye and cheek areas from pressing against them. Pillowcase material: Rubbing your face against cotton can cause friction and impact your skin barrier, says Bandy. Instead, Kanwal and Bandy suggest looking for beauty pillows that have silk or satin pillowcases. These materials are smoother against the skin and less likely to pull or rub.

Rubbing your face against cotton can cause friction and impact your skin barrier, says Bandy. Instead, Kanwal and Bandy suggest looking for beauty pillows that have silk or satin pillowcases. These materials are smoother against the skin and less likely to pull or rub. Price: When it comes to price point, I found that beauty pillows come in a wide range — with some coming in at well under $100 and others costing over $200. To meet the needs of different budgets, I included a range of options.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Shamsa Kanwal is a board-certified dermatologist and consultant at the resource hub My Psoriasis Team.

is a board-certified dermatologist and consultant at the resource hub My Psoriasis Team. Dr. Amy Bandy is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about double cleansing, taking care of the skin on your hands, spicule skin care and more. For this story, I spoke with doctors about whether or not beauty pillows actually work.

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