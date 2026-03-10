A luxurious mattress and a pricey set of pillows won’t promise a good night’s sleep if they’re paired with low-quality sheets. If you find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night, it may be time to invest in a great set of bed sheets that will keep you comfy and cool through the night.

To help you shop for the best bed sheets, I spoke to experts across disciplines, from dermatologists to interior designers. Below, you can find their tips on what to look for in a great set of sheets, some of their top picks, options NBC Select staff love and highly rated sheets I chose based on their guidance.

The best bed sheets of 2026

Below are highly rated bed sheet options across fabric types — expert recommendations included.

Best overall

Brooklinen’s Classic Percale Sheet Set is an NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner and favorite of Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist and functional textile expert. “Percale carries the cool, crisp feel that is great for hot sleepers,” she says. The sheets are Oeko-Tex-certified, which means they’ve been tested independently for harmful substances, according to the brand. You can purchase them in five of Brooklinen’s essential styles as well as six limited-edition styles.

Best for hot sleepers

Quince Bamboo Sheet Set $ 129.90 Quince What to know Size: twin to California king | Material: bamboo | Thread count: 300 | What's included: fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size) What we like Extremely soft

Cooling

Subtle shine, not too slippery Something to note May be too thin for some

Quince sent NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez a sample of this bamboo sheet set, who says it’s easily one of the softest and most comfortable sets he’s tried. If soft and smooth is your main priority, this is your best bet, especially since they’re almost comparable to silk, both in look and feel, according to Fernandez. “They have a subtle shiny appearance and they’re incredibly soft on my skin, but not so soft that it just slides off as I sleep or toss and turn,” he says.

Best budget sheets

An NBC Select Wellness Award winner, these cotton sheets have a sateen weave, which feels smooth, according to Fernandez. They’re Oeko-Tex-certified, breathable and soft, yet crisp, according to NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who received a sample from the brand for testing. “They remind me of sheets you’d find in a hotel room,” she says. “I’ve slept on them and washed them over a dozen times at this point, and they have not lost their softness or shape at all.” Each set, available in over 20 colors and patterns, includes a fitted sheet that fits both low-profile and tall mattresses.

Best flannel set

L.L. Bean Heritage Chamois Flannel Sheet Collection $ 210.00 L.L.Bean What to know Size: twin to king | Material: flannel | Thread count: n/a | What's included: fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases (numbers vary based on size) What we like Very warm

Soft brushed texture Something to note Plaid

This flannel sheet set is ideal for those who get cold easily, especially during fall or winter. Plus, the manufacturers brush the flannel fabric to give it an extremely soft finish. Since flannel is a warm material, you may not even need a comforter or quilt in addition to the flat sheet. The sheet set is also entirely machine washable and dryable, according to the brand.

Most colors available

These lightweight machine-washable sheets are another good choice for hot sleepers because of their breathable poly-fiber material. They help control moisture and promote airflow, and have a soft feel, thanks to a high thread count, according to the brand. The sheets are also hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant, according to PeachSkinSheets.

Best bamboo set

Former NBC Select associate editor Nishka Dhawan finds Cozy Earth sheets “extremely breathable, even on hot summer nights,” she says. “I’ve machine-washed it over 20 times in the past…and both the color and the fabric still look and feel as good as new.” Bamboo sheets are also known to be very cooling, great at wicking sweat and extremely soft, according to Fernandez, who regularly reports on bedding.

Best eucalyptus-derived sheets

These sheets are made of sustainable, eucalyptus-derived Tencel lyocell, which makes the set naturally hypoallergenic, antibacterial, cooling and moisture-wicking, according to the brand. NBC Select senior social media editor Rosalie Tinelli, who considers herself a hot sleeper, found herself “consistently missing the cooling effect of these” after the brand sent her a sample for testing. The sheets come in seven colors and are coated in an antimicrobial treatment to slow the spread of bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms, according to Sijo.

Best luxury sheets

Boll & Branch’s Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, another NBC Select Wellness Award winner, is made with long-staple cotton, which makes for extremely durable sheets that get softer with each wash, according to the brand. They have a subtle sheen and the fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 17 inches tall, according to the brand. They’re also Oeko-Tex-certified.

“Both of the Boll & Branch options I tested are — and I’m not being hyperbolic — life-changing,” says former NBC Select editor Christina Colizzo, who received samples from the brand. “I’ve always had nice-ish sheets, but these are the softest and most breathable I’ve ever slept on.”

Best microfiber sheets

Mellanni’s machine-washable microfiber sheets are resistant to fading, stains, shrinking and wrinkling, according to the brand. You can get the sheets with regular sizing or opt for a set with extra-deep pockets, which fit mattresses up to 16 inches tall, according to the brand. They’re also elastic, which means that the fitted sheet stays securely on the edges of the mattress and won’t slip off while you move.

Best polyester sheets

These sheets have moisture-wicking properties, which makes them ideal for hot sleepers who sweat often. Plus, they’re soft, breathable and made from a polyester blend. They’re available in seven colors, and they’re resistant to fading or shrinking with continuous use, according to the brand. You can throw them in the dryer on a low-tumble dry setting.

Best percale sheets

Parachute Percale Sheet Set $ 269.00 Parachute What to know Size: twin to California king | Material: cotton | Thread count: n/a | What's included: one fitted sheet, one pillowcase set What we like Oeko-Tex certified

Softens over time

Lightweight feel Something to note No top sheet included

These percale weave sheets are made from Egyptian cotton and strike a good balance between feeling structured yet smooth to the touch, says Malin, who received a sample from the brand for testing. The Oeko-Tex-certified sheets soften with each wash, according to Parachute, and come in eight colors with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases but no top sheet.

They’re “very crisp, lightweight and breathable sheets,” says Malin, adding that they wash well, too.

Best linen sheets

The soft, lightweight and cooling feel of this set is why it earned one of our Bed & Bath Awards. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, a hot sleeper, finds the sheets to be very light: “I didn’t feel hot or sweaty once throughout the night,” she says. The sheets come in 17 different colors and patterns, and also have a matching linen bag for easy storage when they’re not in use.

Best lightweight sheets

These machine-washable sheets are made from European flax and are Oeko-Tex-certified, according to Brooklinen. They’re also a favorite of former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider (who received them from the brand) and included in our guide to the best cooling sheets. “These are the only sheets I want to use come summertime,” Schneider says. “As a hot sleeper, I really noticed a difference when using these. They’re softer than other linen sheets I’ve tried, which can be incredibly stiff at first. These don’t feel like sandpaper and keep me from overheating at night.”

Best organic cotton sheets

Nordstrom 400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set $ 109.00 Nordstrom What to know Size: queen to California king | Material: cotton | Thread count: n/a | What's included: one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases What we like Oeko-Tex certified

Made from 100% organic cotton Something to note Limited color selection

“These sheets have a luxurious look and feel and cover multiple categories: breathable, durable and comfortable,” says Ilyas. They’re machine washable, made from cotton and are Oeko-Tex–certified, according to the brand. The included fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep and each set is available in two colors.

Best printed sheets

Threshold 400 Thread Count Printed Sheet Set $ 55.00 Target What to know Size: twin to California king | Material: cotton | Thread count: 400 | What's included: fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcase What we like Many designs

Patterns hold up after washing

Durable material Something to note Printed patterns only

Malin says these Target Threshold sheets taught her that “you don’t need to spend over $100 to get a great set.” They’re made from a durable 100% cotton sateen and are Oeko-Tex certified, according to the brand. “They’re soft, smooth and keep me cool throughout the night, and their color and pattern haven’t faded despite me washing them dozens of times over the two years that I’ve owned them,” she says.

Best jersey sheets

Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Sheet Set $ 39.89 Amazon What to know Size: twin to king | Material: cotton | Thread count: n/a | What's included: fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases What we like Soft texture

Stretchy Something to note Nothing to note at this time

These sheets are made from jersey knit cotton, which is different in both texture and structure compared to woven sheets made from the same fabric. Jersey knit sheets are particularly stretchy, according to the brand, in addition to being soft. They’re good for warm sleepers or those who live in hot climates, according to Ilyas, and are machine-washable and Oeko-Tex-certified, according to the brand.

Best silk sheets

These sheets are 100% silk charmeuse (the type of weave). The shrink-resistant, smooth texture of the sheets reduces friction and wrinkling, according to the brand. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking and machine-washable.

Best for deep mattresses

Coop Sleep Goods Percale Sheet Set $ 119.40 $ 199.00 Coop Now 40% off What to know Size: twin to California king | Material: cotton | Thread count: n/a | What's included: fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases What we like Breathable

Wide size range

Gets softer with time Something to note TwinXL only has one pillowcase

These sheets are made from a single-ply yarn, 100% cotton percale, which has a fine, strong thread that’s designed to be very durable, according to the brand. The sheets have a breathable and lightweight texture, along with a 360-degree hidden elastic that fits well over deeper mattresses. The sheets are also machine-washable and designed to get softer over time, according to the brand.

How I picked the best bed sheets

To determine what makes a great set of sheets and compile this list, textile experts recommend I keep the following in mind:

Material : Linen, cotton, microfiber, flannel, bamboo and eucalyptus are some of the most popular bedding materials. They all have different benefits and features — more on these below.

: Linen, cotton, microfiber, flannel, bamboo and eucalyptus are some of the most popular bedding materials. They all have different benefits and features — more on these below. Size : Most of the sheets on this list are available in twin through king sizes. Some are also available in California king and split king, and a few are unavailable in twin sizes.

: Most of the sheets on this list are available in twin through king sizes. Some are also available in California king and split king, and a few are unavailable in twin sizes. Machine washable: All of our picks are machine washable, but their recommended dryer settings (and the type of laundry detergent you should use) differ by item. For example, many brands of bamboo sheets recommend tumble drying on low to prevent pilling or shrinkage.

The best fabric for you will depend on the type of sleeper you are and the benefits that matter most to you. NBC

How we tested bed sheets

Not only do we regularly test new sheets, but we’ve also done extensive testing for previous awards, during which we carefully judged and scored each sheet set on a scale. We also keep in mind criteria like texture, construction and stitching, breathability and more, along with accounting for the range of sleep types (hot sleeper, cold sleeper, etc) on our team. We also wash and dry each set before use and after use to accurately judge durability and washability accurately.

Fabric and Material : We considered the texture of the sheets and how they felt to the touch. We also looked for durable construction and stitching, along with any pilling or fading with continued use. We compared any differences in the fabrics before and after being washed, and kept track of the softness of each sheets’ fabric over time.

: We considered the texture of the sheets and how they felt to the touch. We also looked for durable construction and stitching, along with any pilling or fading with continued use. We compared any differences in the fabrics before and after being washed, and kept track of the softness of each sheets’ fabric over time. Breathability : We considered the airiness of each sheet and kept track of how cooling the fabric felt during sleep. We also compared the sheets’ absorbency when it came to wicking away moisture while also noting how long it took the sheets to feel dry to the touch after getting wet.

: We considered the airiness of each sheet and kept track of how cooling the fabric felt during sleep. We also compared the sheets’ absorbency when it came to wicking away moisture while also noting how long it took the sheets to feel dry to the touch after getting wet. Sleeping type: Our staff has a range of sleep types, which is why we kept in mind the sheets that work best for each kind of sleeper. We considered the sheets’ effects on body temperature, along with any cooling or warming properties.

How to shop for bed sheets

Fabric that feels smooth enough to fall asleep in isn’t the only priority when shopping for bed sheets. Our experts say several key factors, including thread count, weave type and certifications, also matter. Keep the following in mind as you shop:

What are the best fabrics and weaves for bed sheets?

Different materials suit some people’s sleep needs better than others. Bedding made from bamboo, linen, cotton or microfiber is best for hot sleepers because of its cooling properties. Materials like flannel, however, tend to be warmer. The weave type, or, the way the fabric’s threads are interlaced, is also important to consider since it determines the texture of a fabric’s finish. If you’re not sure about what sheet is best for you, O’Brien suggests first ordering a pillowcase of the same material to test it out.

What does it mean if your sheets are Oeko-Tex-certified?

An Oeko-Tex certification ensures that no harmful substances were involved in the manufacturing of a product or that the amount is extremely small. “The goal of this certification process is to try to add another level of consumer confidence for a growing concern about textiles, human health and our environment,” says Ilyas.

What does “certified organic” actually mean?

Some sheets might say they’re organic, but that can be misleading. “The word ‘organic’ can still be ascribed to cotton that utilizes certified organic crops even if it has been chemically modified with finishes or dyes,” says Ilyas. For example, if your goal is to buy organic cotton sheets to avoid added chemicals in the production process, Ilyas suggests looking for undyed organic cotton to meet your goals instead.

What about thread count?

Thread count is a measure of the number of threads woven into one square inch of fabric, according to the Sleep Foundation. It is essentially how tightly woven the fabric is. While a high thread count can indicate how sturdy sheets are, it doesn’t automatically mean that they’re super soft or cooling. In fact, a higher thread count often makes sheets conduct heat rather than reduce it, according to experts in our guide the best cotton sheets.

Frequently asked questions What’s the difference between fabric and weave? Fabric refers to a textile’s thread type, be it cotton, linen, bamboo or silk, while weave refers to how fibers are brought together. Weaves impact how a sheet feels, according to our experts. What fabric type is best for me? Jersey sheets Jersey sheets are made primarily of 100% cotton or cotton blends with synthetic fibers and are similar to the fabric of T-shirts, according to Ilyas. The construction of jersey fabric is knit, and just like a T-shirt, jersey is soft and breathable, she says. “It is meant for warmer climates as it keeps your skin a little cooler, but they’re not as durable as sateen or percale, given the knit construction.” Linen sheets If you aren’t afraid of some extra ironing, linen is a classic, natural bedding option made from flax plant fibers. It’s breathable, durable and great for moisture-wicking, according to our experts. Linen is also considered an eco-friendly product given its recyclable and biodegradable qualities, says Ilyas. “Its lightweight quality also makes it a favorable option for those that tend to get ‘overheated’ at night,” she says. Flannel sheets Flannel sheets are the ideal option for cold weather to keep sleepers cozy all night while remaining breathable, our experts say. Although flannel doesn’t wrinkle easily, its fluffy fibers can easily form into fuzzballs. Bamboo sheets Bamboo sheets are soft, durable, breathable and oftentimes more expensive than cotton or flannel sheets — they’re usually made from bamboo-derived viscose or rayon that go through chemical processing. It comes in different weaves like sateen and percale and many brands are also antibacterial and hypoallergenic if you have sensitive skin and are prone to allergies. Cotton sheets Not all cotton sheets are created equal — they vary greatly in how they feel against your skin based on their construction, weave and thread count, according to Ilyas. Each type of cotton — Tencel, Egyptian cotton, Organic cotton, Pima cotton, flannel and American Upland — have a different feel. “Blends with polyester and other materials make these sheets a little more wrinkle-resistant and softer to touch,” says Ilyas. But before deciding on cotton, Ilyas suggests considering your preferences when it comes to warmth overnight. “Many of my patients that struggle with hot flashes in the middle of the night may find cotton sheets more likely to trap in moisture and heat and not love this material,” says Ilyas. “However, many people in cooler and colder climates may prefer these to stay warmer at night.” Silk sheets Silk sheets are made from silkworms and are prized for their extremely soft texture and sheen. Silk is often confused with satin, which is a more affordable fabric that emulates the texture of silk. Compared to other textiles, silk is a fabric that repels moisture and prevents the absorption of droplets, which may be of benefit to those with acne-prone or eczema-prone skin , according to Ilyas. Which type of weave is best for me? Percale Typically made from 100% cotton, sheets with percale weaving usually have a matte-like finish since the weave doesn’t take on the shine of sateen or other cotton weaves, according to Ilyas. “Due to the construction, the fabric is lightweight and very breathable,” she says. Percale is a great option for those who sleep hot or live in warmer, more humid environments. “I also have many patients that sleep with a humidifier on for eczema and other skin conditions and tend to find that percale is a good option here too because some patients will feel like their sheets feel damp if they choose a different weave or blend,” Ilyas says. Sateen Sateen weaving has cotton threads tightly woven in the same style as silk, and like silk, is very soft and sometimes has a shiny appearance. A few downsides of sateen, however, are that the sheets’ sheen can fade over time with wash and they aren’t as cooling as percale. Jersey Jersey is great for colder weather or cold sleepers, since it’s knitted rather than woven. It’s usually soft with a lot of stretch, but may wear down easier than other weaves. Twill sheets Twill weaves are known for being durable and have a diagonally-stitched pattern that usually makes them coarser than other weaves.

Meet our bedding experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Pamela O’Brien is a principal interior designer at Pamela Hope Designs.

is a principal interior designer at Pamela Hope Designs. Dr. Erum Ilyas is a board-certified dermatologist and functional textile expert.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select, covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, including stories on the best exercise bikes under $500 and the best travel mugs. For this article, I spoke to sleep experts about the best bed sheets, including their personal picks and advice on how to shop for bed sheets of your own.

