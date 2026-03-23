At NBC Select, we do the hard work so you can be, well, selective. For our fourth annual NBC Select Wellness Awards, we spent over three months testing hundreds of products to find the best of the best across categories like workout apparel, fitness trackers, sleep earbuds and more. After countless hours of hands-on testing, our editors narrowed it down to just over 40 standout winners — each earning our Best of Wellness Awards stamp of approval.

Check out the full list of winning products below, many of which you can shop on Amazon and other major retailers.

How we chose our winners

We spent over three months testing hundreds of wellness products to uncover the best in each category. Our editors and staff took detailed notes on every product throughout this rigorous process, ensuring that only the top contenders made the final cut.

We take a comprehensive approach to product evaluation. To earn a Best of Wellness Award, a product must meet our readers’ needs and enhance their daily lives. To determine the ultimate winners, we assessed a range of factors tailored to each category, including price, size inclusivity, quality, and effectiveness.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

NBC Select Best of Wellness Awards fitness apparel winners

Best running shoe

The Novablast 5 is for runners who want soft landings and springy takeoffs, thanks to its proprietary cushioning, and midsole and outsole geometry. The upper’s tongue wing construction holds everything in place for a more secure fit and it comes in wide size ranges for both men (3.5-15) and women (5-16.5). The sneaker is especially supportive for flat feet, according to NBC Select video producer Josh Rios. “The bounce recovery makes every step lighter than the last, something I could only find previously with more expensive running shoes. Even when my feet swell, the shoe adjusts to maintain its structure. I’m a changed man.”

Best walking shoe

“I normally swear by my Hokas for power walking and running errands but now, I find myself wearing the Brooks Ghost Max 3s more,” says tester and NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown. “My toes have plenty of room to move around, the arch support is fantastic and the midsole is big, but not so much that I feel like I’m going to trip over my feet. There was no breaking in period and my feet don’t overheat while wearing them.” The Ghost Max 3’s GlideRoll Rocker also helps your stride flow naturally and makes transitions feel easy, yet the base of the shoe still feel sturdy. It comes in a wide range of sizes, including three width options: medium, wide and extra wide.

Best training shoe

On’s CloudPulse Pro is the kind of shoe that makes heavy lifts and lateral moves feel smooth and supported. The Cloudtec cushioning in the forefoot combined with the Focusboard in the heel softens landings without sacrificing stability as you exercise, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio tested these while lifting weights 2-3 times per week, and says they absolutely delivered: “They’re lightweight, comfortable to wear and don’t give me any unnecessary height. I have very high arches, so shoes that have too much arch support can be painful. These offer the perfect balance. They’re also stylish and minimalist, which is a big plus for me.” The CloudPulse Pro is also available in a range of both men’s and women’s sizes.

Best long-distance running shoe

To date, NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has logged 196 miles (including eight half marathons) in the Nike Vomero Plus, a shoe she had high expectations for after seeing other runners wearing and recommending them.

“One of the biggest reasons the Vomero Plus is ideal for long distances is because of its cushioning, which does more than just keep my feet comfortable for hours. The thick layer of lightweight, bouncy, supportive foam absorbs an impressive amount of shock every time my feet hit the ground to take pressure off my joints, and then quickly snaps back to spring me forward. The rocker-shaped outsole helps me roll through strides so my body does less work and can save energy. I also appreciate that the toe box is on the wider side — even when my feet are swollen at mile 13, I can spread my toes out, and I haven’t lost a toenail or gotten blisters since wearing these (long-distance runners: you know how exciting this is). I can confidently say that the Vomero Plus will be in my sneaker rotation for the foreseeable — I already picked out what color I’m getting when I need a new pair.”

Best overall leggings

Quince’s high-rise leggings can handle sweat, speed and movement, thanks to a quick-dry, antimicrobial fabric designed to keep you cool, according to the brand. The 4-way stretch also lets you squat, jump and stretch without feeling restricted, a feature NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi can attest to. “They’re true to size with just enough stretch for comfort, and they stay put during workouts without slipping or needing constant adjustment,” she says. “The material is incredibly soft and comfortable for all-day wear, but still supportive enough for training. For the price, they feel like a premium pair of leggings.”

Best leggings for cold weather

Malin put these leggings through the wringer during a very cold winter in New York City, wearing them for 11 to 15 miles at a time, stuffing every pocket with her essentials and washing them dozens of times. The material on the inside is made from a fleece-like fabric that insulates warmth without causing overheating, in her experience. The waistband is high and never slips down due to its adjustable tie, and while the leggings aren’t compressive, they give her enough support to feel secure. “The real stars of the show are the two deep side pockets that have zipper closures, so my stuff doesn’t slip out,” she says. “I packed them with electrolyte tablets, energy gels, a phone, keys and a headphone case, and everything fit, plus nothing bounced around. Now that it’s getting warmer, I’m sad that I won’t be able to wear these again until later this year, but I’ll reach for them the second the temperature drops.”

Best splurge-worthy leggings

In our experience, pricey leggings that are actually comfortable and survive multiple washes are few and far between. According to Godio, these Stretch Your Story leggings are an exception. The brand’s ButterMelt fabric feels like a second skin with light compression, yet it’s still thick enough to offer support and coverage, in Godio’s experience. “I’ve done multiple heated workouts in these leggings, and I can attest that they’re breathable and dry quickly. A bonus: They’re extremely flattering, so I can wear them to the gym or out and about,” she says.

Best high-impact sports bra

Malin was so impressed by this well-designed sports bra that she checked the tag multiple times to confirm it was actually from Old Navy. “As a long-distance runner with a larger chest, I’m extra picky about sports bras. I need maximum support that gives me minimum bounce, an adjustable band, adjustable crossback straps, sweat-wicking fabric that lays flat without chafing, enough structure that the bra doesn’t start folding in on itself and some shaping in the cups so everything stays in the right place.” This option has all of these features plus built-in padding, a budget-friendly price tag. and a size range that goes up to 46D.

Best medium-impact sports bra

Spanx’s medium-impact bra is full coverage and made with moisture-wicking fabric that moves with you but still keeps everything secure. It also has a soft underbust band that feels supportive without digging into the skin, and a hook-and-eye closure so you can fine-tune the fit. NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris is typically not a big fan of criss-cross straps, but this option made her a believer: “The straps are thick, but the material is so light and soft that they don’t dig into my shoulders as other bras with a similar design have,” she says. “I also like that the straps are adjustable, so I don’t have to push through discomfort from tightness or a lack of support from the straps being too loose. Although I initially wasn’t sure how I would feel about the built-in cup shape, I ended up loving the support, which doesn’t press down on or constrict me during movement.” This sports bra’s size range is small to 3X and comes in five different colors.

Best low-impact sports bra

If you have sensitive shoulders or tend to avoid highly compressive bras, Offline by Aerie’s sports bra may be just what you need. The fabric is lightweight, quick drying and breathable but not without support. There’s a built-in shelf and removable pads, so you can customize your fit. It also comes in a whopping 27 different colors. According to Alabi, it’s comfy and stylish enough to wear alone, layered or even to sleep in. “It requires very little adjustment throughout the day—just be sure to hand wash and air dry to keep it in great shape,” she says.

Best workout socks

Although the On Elite Run Sock is designed for long-distance running, it works for all types of exercise, according to Malin. “I ran, walked and used the elliptical machine in them, as well as wore them during HIIT, aerobics and weightlifting classes, she says. “They’re made from a lightweight, breathable material that has a semi-snug fit, so it squeezes my feet in all the right places to support them, especially around my arches. I love that there’s extra cushioning at the back of the heel, which is usually where shoes hit, to prevent irritation, as well as ventilation panels throughout, causing air to flow through the sock so your feet stay cool and blister-free.” The crew length hits about halfway up the calf and require little readjusting in our experience. One small but notable detail: The top of the socks’ cuff is made from reflective yarn, helping people see you in low light.

Best compression socks

These compression socks are designed for recovery, especially after a high-intensity workout. The honeycomb weaving on the arch of the foot provides firm but comfortable support, and testers love how the calf-length offers more targeted compression. They’re also more comfortable than knee-length options to wear over long periods of time, in our experience. “With other socks, I am hyper aware of the compression, but I forgot I had these on after a while. I love that they stay in place cause I hate having to constantly pull my socks up,” says former NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

Best grip socks

Of all the grip socks we tested during barre, mat Pilates and reformer Pilates classes, this pair gave us the most traction. The material is breathable and the thick, grippy dots that cover the bottoms are still intact after weekly washing. Malin loves the construction: “They hit right above my ankle, helping them stay up during my workouts. There’s also no excess fabric that bunches up or shifts while I’m moving,” she says. “The cute message on the socks makes me love them a little extra — it’s a subtle way to add personality to your outfit, and I always get compliments when people notice it.”

NBC Select Best of Wellness Awards fitness tech and equipment winners

Best overall water bottle

If you’re looking for a one-size-fits-all water bottle, this is it. It’s much skinnier than other Owala water bottles, so it has no problem fitting in cup holders or the side pockets of bags. But if you want to just toss it at the bottom of your gym bag, you won’t have to worry about it leaking since the cap is 100% spill proof. The lid is twist-off, but it also has a straw that isn’t exposed to the outside while the lid is on. “I bring this bottle to the gym, on vacation and while commuting, and it seriously impresses me in all aspects,” says Caitlin Cusack, NBC Select associate social media editor. “Plus, it keeps water ice cold for hours, which is especially important to me in a water bottle.”

Best water bottle with a straw

This triple-insulated, dishwasher-safe, leakproof tumbler was NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez’s favorite water bottle to test. “I love the flexible straw, since it allows me to sip from any angle. Also, it keeps my water cold for hours and the built-in handle is comfortable and easy to carry without strain, he says. “It also fell over a few times and I still don’t see any marks on it. Plus, I love the gradient style.” The bottom of the Corkicle Cruiser has a non-slip silicone base to keep it from tumbling over and the twist-off lid separates easily for cleaning, according to the brand. It also comes in 30 different colors and patterns.

Best massage gun

“As someone who strength trains and consistently lifts weights, I deal with a lot of soreness, and of all the massage guns I tried, none came even close to the Therabody Sense,” says Morris. “The pulsing is percussive enough to knead my (very) sore muscles thoroughly, but the softness of the knob helps to keep the massaging comfortable without feeling overbearing.” The massage gun has four built-in guided routines, five levels of speed and two additional attachments, according to the brand. The angular handle design also makes to easy to hold from any side, meaning you can easily target spots on your back and neck.

Best iOS fitness tracker

“I’ve been wearing the Apple Watch Series 11 for months, comparing it to other smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart rings, but none have made me actually switch,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. “That’s because it’s incredibly feature-rich but still easy and simple to use. Its health, exercise and sleep tracking is very accurate, and paints a clear picture of my quantified self. And this version has better battery life, meaning I don’t have to charge it as often as before. If you have an iPhone, this is the wearable to get.” This Apple watch comes in two sizes, 42 millimeters and 46 millimeters, in aluminum or titanium versions, as well as seven color options.

Best Android fitness tracker

Of all the smartwatches we tried, the Pixel Watch 4 looks the most like a traditional watch with a domed display and understated wristband. The battery life is also impressive: with optimal settings and 24/7 wear, Alabi went nearly three days before charging it, and it reached almost a full charge in the time it took her to shower. It also tracks everything from heart rate and sleep to stress levels and cardio load, and has built-in support from AI assistant Gemini.

Best ring fitness tracker

If you’re not a fan of smartwatches but still want to track your health metrics, consider the Oura Ring. Throughout months of testing, Morris barely remembered she was wearing it, thanks to the small and lightweight design. “Not only is it great for tracking my activity and workouts, but the extra features that measure blood oxygen, temperature and sleep give me a clearer and more well-rounded picture of my body daily, especially compared to other fitness trackers,” she says. “The battery life is also incredibly long — I wore it for almost a full week without having to charge it once.” Check out our full review of the Oura Ring here.

Best iOS earbuds

“I wore these wireless earbuds everywhere — commuting to work on the subway, flying coach, working out at the gym, running outside and relaxing at home,” says Rabinowitz. “They handled every and any situation perfectly, with excellent noise cancelling and transparency modes (when needed).” The newest Airpod model also has much stronger noise cancelling than the AirPods Pro 2, and have a heart rate sensor built in, so you can track workout with just your iPhone and your AirPods. It comes with a MagSafe charging case, and a range of silicone ear tips in sizes XXS-L.

Best Android earbuds

These earbuds quickly became Alabi’s go-to option for workouts. The multiple ear tip options help create a secure fit, and once they’re in, they’re so comfortable that I sometimes she forgets she’s wearing them. They charge quickly (just five minutes of charging gives about an hour of listening time) and the battery life holds up well throughout the day, in our experience. “I also like how seamlessly they switch between my watch and phone, and the companion app lets me customize EQ settings or locate them if they’re misplaced,” says Alabi. The Google Pixel Buds are sweat- and water-resistant, deliver up to 20 hours of listening time with the charging case, and have Gemini AI voice assitant built in.

Best open ear earbuds

Open-ear headphones use bone conduction to relay sound, and although they may look intimidating, don’t fret: these are some of the best (and most user-friendly) open ear headphones on the market, in our experience. Suunto Wing 2 is built for people who live an active lifestyle and want to avoid losing focus from their headphones dying in the middle of a run, thanks to a 12-hour battery life and included power bank. “They didn’t die from a week of intense trial like some more popular headphones on the market,” says Rios. “The thing that I don’t enjoy about open ear headphones is the loss of audio quality due to wind. These headphones naturally adjust to the wind to make sure you hear those tunes.”

NBC Select Best of Wellness Awards sleep winners

Best overall sleep earbuds

“I’m a very light sleeper. Noise isn’t typically an issue for me because I live in a very quiet neighborhood, but when I’m trying to take a nap on a train or plane, it’s almost impossible for me to fall asleep with all the commotion of travel,” says Rodriguez. “Recently, I took an extremely early four-hour train after a very late night of getting packed up, counting on being able to sleep on the train and I wouldn’t have gotten any rest without the Loops Dream Earplugs. In addition to being a light sleeper, I also hate sleeping with jewelry or clingy clothing so I was surprised by how comfortable these earplugs are. Once I got them in, it felt like the world around me went quiet, and I was able to get to sleep faster than I ever have while traveling.” The Loop Dream earbuds are a low-profile shape that is especially comfortable for people who sleep on their sides and it comes with multiple ear tip options so you can find your perfect fit. The durable silicone material is also easy to clean, in our experience.

Best splurge-worthy sleep earbuds

The Ozlo Sleepbuds are a cross between a sound machine and earplugs, which is ideal for someone who has trouble falling and staying asleep. They look like your typical earbuds you use to listen to music (complete with a carrying case), and you can connect them to any app to play your own sleep sounds. “I loved connecting these to my Spotify and listening to ocean sounds or light piano music, plus I enjoyed the built-in sleep sounds on the companion app (though it does take several seconds to connect the earbuds to my phone),” says Godio. “The fit was surprisingly comfortable, too; I have trouble using my usual earbuds because they hurt my ears after some time, but these are soft and adjustable, so I can wear them for hours.”

Best overall sound machine

“I used to think buying a sound machine or alarm clock didn’t make sense when I already had a phone, but the Hatch Restore completely changed my perspective. The wind-down routine helps me step away from my phone about 30 minutes before bed, and over time it’s helped me set healthier boundaries around my nighttime routine,” says Alabi. “There’s a bit of a learning curve when choosing sounds and sunrise settings, but the customization makes it easy to tailor to your sleep style. During the winter especially, the sunrise light has been a true gift. It genuinely feels like the sun is rising in my room and helps me wake up calmly and naturally. If you are someone who likes to listen to podcasts or ASMR before bed, the app has a paid subscription which gives you access to more sounds, but it is not necessary to benefit from the affects of the Hatch itself.” The smart sleep clock also has a chic, minimal design that blends well into any type of bedroom decor and it’s HSA/FSA eligible.

Best travel sound machine

“Nothing makes me happier than a product that doesn’t require an app or extensive tech knowledge to operate. It’s even rarer if a product is app-free but still has an impressively wide range of features to play with. This sound machine checks off both of those boxes,” says Brown. “There are 12 sounds to choose from — including my personal favorite: the ‘shhhh’ — dimmable red and white light, a foolproof aroma diffusion feature, a built-in stand and a clip that you can hang it from. Need I say more?” Canopy’s Sleep Soother, a must-have for parents of little ones, just fits into the palm of our hands, and has 15 hours of runtime before needing a charge.

Best long set cooling pajamas

“I look forward to going to bed now more than ever because it means putting on this pajama set, which I would wear all day, every day, everywhere if I could. The fabric is buttery soft, stretchy and genuinely cooling — I’m a hot sleeper and I’ve never woken up uncomfortable or sweating halfway through the night in these,” says Malin. “They also have a very loose, airy, breezy fit, which adds to their cooling capabilities. The set comes out as good as new every time I machine-wash them, with no shrinking, pilling or color fading over time. I somehow managed to get my hands on two pairs throughout our testing process, but for $58, I’m absolutely buying more so I can wear them daily.” This long-sleeve pajama set is easy to take on and off too, thanks to a drawstring elastic band on the pants and buttons on the front of the shirt. It comes in eight colors and patterns.

Best short set cooling pajamas

“As someone with a chronic illness and subsequent heat intolerance, I am very, very picky about pajamas. Truthfully, I had little hope that I would find something I loved through this process. Thankfully, Lake Pajamas proved me wrong,” says Brown. “The brand’s DreamModal fabric feels buttery smooth but still has some structure to it, so it doesn’t feel like it’s always falling off my body. For this set specifically, I love the construction of the top. It’s loose-fitting but not so much that my breasts were falling out as I moved around. The shorts are the perfect length and not too stretchy. The entire set also still looks and feels like new after multiple washes over a couple months.” It comes in sizes XXS-XXL and stays in its best shaped when washed with cold water and air dried, in our experience.

Best overall pillowcase

“I was always skeptical about the hype around silk pillowcases especially since silk is often prone to wrinkling and I’m definitely not someone who irons,” says Brown. “This one completely changed my mind. It stays smooth, feels incredibly soft and cool to the touch, and has been great for my hair and skin while I sleep. It’s become one of those small upgrades that noticeably improves my overall sleep experience.” Acaderma’s silk pillowcase is hypoallergenic, made from 100 percent mulberry silk and friction free, according to the brand.

Best budget pillowcase

“I’ll admit, I love a splurge-worthy silk pillowcase. But since I use them often, I appreciate budget-friendly options,” says Godio. “This satin pillowcase, which is less than $10, has nearly everything I want from a pricey silk one: It’s gentle on my skin and hair, it’s easy to clean and it’s cooling (which comes in handy for me as a hot sleeper). Though not quite as soft or cooling as its more expensive counterpart, it’s a great option for those on a budget.”

Best contoured sleep mask

This contoured sleep mask from Slip is made from mulberry silk for a smooth, soft feel, according to the brand. It’s designed to block out all light while you sleep, and the shape helps to relieve pressure from around your eyes. “I love a nap, and for me, a good eye mask is critical for a good nap. In the past, I haven’t really liked most silk eye masks because they immediately slide off my face and are not very effective at blocking out light, so I was hesitant when trying this contoured option from Slip,” says Rodriguez. “I was pleasantly surprised by how effectively it blocked out light and stayed in place. Additionally, I love that the cupped design created room so the material wasn’t pressed up to my eyes. Out of all the masks I tested, this was definitely the one I reached for most.”

Best all-in-one sleep mask

This eye mask is as close as Rios can get to having personal blackout curtains on a plane, bus or even in the passenger seat. They lock you in with a soft unabrasive hug around your head, letting you use your own music to chill out. “After using sleep headbands with spotty audio or a quickly draining battery, I find this mask a helpful upgrade,” says Rios. If you don’t want to play your own music, the built-in speakers have three soothing nature sounds for you to choose from. All of the touch controls are conveniently located on the front of the mask, and the plush, adjustable cover (thanks to a Velcro closure) can be easily removed for cleaning, according to the brand.

Best cooling sleep mask

Half of Brown’s freezer is filled with cooling masks and shoulder packs, so she was very excited to try something from Theraice other than its popular (and highly effective, in her experience) Migraine Cap. “This is a dream to fall asleep wearing, thanks to the contoured design: there’s weighted fabric around the perimeter of the eyes while the middle is open and hollow so my lashes don’t get squished and my eyes can move around freely,” she says. “Its cooling and heating capabilities are more than adequate and I find it soothing to pop on after a long day.”

NBC Select Best of Wellness Awards oral care winners

Best overall toothpaste

Our favorite overall toothpaste happens to have an effective whitening formula too. “I like this toothpaste because it’s effective without being harsh. It doesn’t have that burning sensation that some whitening formulas do, and it dispenses just the right amount with each squeeze,” says Alabi. “I’ve noticed my teeth look visibly brighter, but my enamel sensitivity hasn’t changed at all. After using Opalescence whitening trays in the past—which worked but weren’t sustainable long-term—this toothpaste feels like the perfect everyday option for maintaining a bright smile while still prioritizing oral health.”

Best toothpaste for sensitive teeth

Fernandez, who has sensitive teeth, says he loves this toothpaste’s minty flavor and that it doesn’t cause any burning or irritation to his teeth. After a few weeks, he says he received compliments on how much whiter his teeth looked.

Best whitening toothpaste

“I’ve tried so many weird and “fancy” toothpastes but I always come back to the classics because they get the job done,” says Brown. Colgate always leaves my teeth feeling clean and the minty scent and feel lingers throughout the day….or at least until I eat lunch.”

Best electric toothbrush

This toothbrush has every feature dentists recommend looking for, according to Malin’s years of reporting about oral care: a gum pressure sensor (its color-coded light system tells you when you’re pressing just enough versus too hard), a brushing timer and multiple cleaning modes. From there, it goes a step further when you connect it to the Oral-B app via Bluetooth. The app tracks your brushing habits, gives you tips for improvement and guides you to brush in certain areas you’re prone to missing — you essentially have a dentist at home with you at all times. “The toothbrush comes with a charger that has an interactive screen, giving you feedback as you brush, and a changing travel case, so I throw it in my bag whenever I go on trips,” she says. “I’m also a big fan of the oscillating round brushhead. It’s just the right size to cover each tooth, and it effectively scrubs dirt and grime away. Overall, my teeth feel noticeably cleaner since I started using this electric toothbrush, and I’ve barely had to charge it since its battery lasts for weeks.”

Best manual toothbrush

If electric toothbrushes are too intense for your gums, Colgate’s manual toothbrush has soft, yet high density bristles that can reach along the gumline to remove gunk without causing irritation. The backside of the brush head also has padding to promote foaming action and it can be used as a tongue cleaner. “The foaming created by the brush feels engineered to fill the gaps between my teeth and it leaves my mouth cleaner than other manual brushes,” says Rios.

Best mouthwash

This is the mouthwash that finally turned Brown into a mouthwash person. “More often than not, mouthwashes make me gag and irritate my gums,” she says. “Listerine’s sensitive teeth formula doesn’t leave me with that stinging feeling or overpower my senses. Yet it’s not so mild that it doesn’t feel like it’s not doing anything.” Along with the usual breath-freshening effects, it’s formulated specifically to relieve discomfort for those with sensitive teeth for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. For best results, rinse with the mouthwash for 60 seconds.

Best floss

Although this is the “lighter, gentler version” of the brand’s signature floss, Brown still found this option stronger than other string flosses she’s recently tried. “When I weave it through the tighter spaces between my molars, it doesn’t immediately fall apart and leave bits and scraps in my mouth,” she says. The standout feature is the color, a simple yet effective way to see all of the gunk you’re pulling it out. “It’s slightly gross but mostly satisfying,” says Brown.

Best water flosser

Rabinowitz isn’t a huge fan of water flossers, but the Waterpik convinced him otherwise since it’s quieter and much gentler than any he has used in the past. “And it’s wireless, so it didn’t take up a huge amount of space in my bathroom. The buttons are all labeled, and it was easy for a water floss beginner like myself to use,” he says. The Waterpik Cordless Advanced has 360-degree rotation so you can easily access hard-to-reach areas, and gets up to four weeks of use per charge, according to the brand. It’s also travel-friendly — the flosser includes a travel bag, a tip storage case, and a water plug for on-the-go usage.

Best whitening strips

Crest Whitestrips are beloved among the NBC Select team and our readers for one simple reason: they work (as long as you follow the directions). They’re made with hydrogen peroxide, a bleaching ingredient that, over time, brightens my smile by getting rid of yellowing and surface stains. “The strips themselves are super flexible, so I can mold them to the shape of my teeth to get full coverage, and they have great grip. Once I put them on, they don’t budge — in fact, I have full conversations while wearing them, and I’ve even worn them while taking the subway and running errands,” says Malin. “The strips have never caused tooth or gum irritation for me, even though my mouth can be sensitive. I’ve bought so many boxes of these over the years that I’ve lost count.”

What our badge means

At NBC Select, we prioritize our readers, so when a product has our badge, you can trust that our experts have thoroughly vetted it. As journalists, we will always do our research and commit to honest reporting.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.