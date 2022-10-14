The best gaming monitors of 2022, according to experts

Despite ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain, the games industry has continued to grow at an astonishing rate: According to forecast reports from PwC, total games revenue reached $214 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow to $321 billion by 2026. Industries related to video games are seeing a boom in sales, too — according to International Data Corporation’s Worldwide Quarterly Gaming Tracker report, gaming monitors are expected to see a 13.2% growth in sales over the next five years. It makes sense — with more people playing games than ever, buying the right tools for the job comes naturally.

But what exactly is a gaming monitor? And what makes a gaming monitor different from a monitor you might use at the office? We consulted experts within the industry to break down what makes a gaming monitor different, and they recommended some of the best gaming monitors.

What is a gaming monitor?

“Gaming monitors are designed to support gamers in taking on competitions with confidence,” said Ronald Lau, director of stationery products at Acer. “This means they're engineered with technologies that deliver smooth action and vivid visuals, so important details aren't missed.”

The specific technologies that help distinguish gaming monitors are response time, refresh rate and color accuracy. “A faster response time makes the monitor feel more reactive,” explained Cliff Yeh, associate product marketing manager at MSI. “A higher refresh rate allows for the monitor to look and feel smoother, while better color accuracy creates crisp, clean images on screen.”

Not all monitors come with these types of technology on board, which is why buying a monitor specifically designed for gaming matters. Most office monitors have a low refresh rate and response time. On slow screens, fast-moving action games like Apex Legends would end up blurry and sluggish during critical action.

Best gaming monitors in 2022

The best gaming monitor for you largely depends on your needs and the space you have. Gaming monitors come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, from small 24-inch screens to massive 49-inch monoliths.

All of our experts recommended a measured, informed approach to shopping for your new monitor. “If you're new to gaming or a casual gamer, a more affordable monitor is likely your best bet,” said Lau. “If you're fast becoming an enthusiast or desiring to go pro and have the funds, invest in a more premium model.”

Combining expert knowledge with personal experience as a tech and gaming writer, we picked some of the best gaming monitors.

Best gaming monitor for most gamers: Gigabyte

The Gigabyte M32U has the right combination of features at the right price point for most gamers. It’s a 32-inch, 4K display with a subdued design aesthetic that meshes easily with a dedicated workstation or even a living room. The M32U is big compared to an average office monitor, but the 4K resolution fills the screen with clarity and detail. Connectivity is also strong — the M32U features two HDMI 2.1 ports, an important feature for anyone gaming on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

4K resolution, fast speeds, built-in speakers and great connectivity makes the M32U well-equipped for most tasks. It is also cheaper than most other monitors with similar feature sets.

Best gaming monitor for enthusiasts: Acer

Acer is a well-known laptop and monitor brand — this model is one of its high-end (and more expensive) products, and should only be considered by gamers who need premium performance.

The Predator XB323QK is built like a truck: It’s large and made mostly out of metal, meaning it takes up a lot of space on a desk. Having used it for months, I can attest to its excellent performance — it delivers a beautiful, responsive 4K image that has great color accuracy. It also features high-end HDMI 2.1 ports as well as built-in speakers, making it well-suited for console gamers.

Best gaming monitor for casual use: Asus

If you are a more casual gamer with older equipment, the Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ is likely enough for your needs. The 27-inch, 1440p display is affordable, but it doesn’t cut any corners.

The VG27AQ features a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also has speakers built-in, decent colors and good viewing angles. It uses HDMI 2.0, meaning it cannot run certain PS5 and Xbox Series X titles at their highest possible settings, but for more casual gamers, it still provides a smooth experience at a much more affordable price than 4K competitors.

Best widescreen gaming monitor for PC gaming: Alienware

If you spend any time browsing for a gaming monitor, you may come across large, curving widescreen options, which can display images in a wider format. If you’re interested in a monitor like this, Alienware’s 34-inch QD-OLED AQW3423DW model is one of the newest, most technically impressive curved widescreen gaming monitors available.

While most monitors use a 16:9 aspect ratio, this Alienware monitor uses a 21:9 aspect ratio — according to our experts, this wider field of view can deepen immersion, especially in role playing and open world games. Gaming consoles do not support widescreen formats like 21:9, so this monitor should only be considered if you are a PC-exclusive gamer.

This monitor uses Quantum Dot OLED screen technology, which provides improved colors, color contrast and screen brightness when compared to standard displays. The wide screen, new technology and fast speeds combine to make a technically impressive monitor, though it is on the expensive side.

How to shop for a gaming monitor

Gaming monitors are inherently technical products, but our experts keyed us in on a little secret: Much of the selection process has to do with your needs, not the monitors themselves. Below are a few deciding factors to consider when shopping.

What kind of gamer are you?

Casual and pro gamers have very different sets of needs. Before buying anything, consider how often you play games and how much you are willing to spend. “There is a broad spectrum of gaming monitors available that span a gamut of pricing options,” said Lau.

Dial-in the speed

Not everyone needs a bleeding-edge, ultra fast gaming monitor. For most people, a mid-range gaming monitor with a refresh rate of at least 120Hz and a response time of at most 2ms will be more than enough. High-end screens with 240Hz refresh rates are only appropriate for e-sports athletes and content creators.

Decide on size and shape

Most gaming monitors are either 24 or 27 inches across. 4K monitors push size further, with many in the 30- and 32-inch range. Take time to measure your space, and decide what size fits best. “Larger monitor sizes will have more eye travel time and some may not like that,” said Yeh. “It’s important to do research and know exactly what you want.”

