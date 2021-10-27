Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

A gift is a fun way to show your husband your fondness and appreciation, whether it’s their birthday or you’re celebrating an anniversary. And though it may feel early to be thinking about the upcoming holiday season, it’s actually a prudent time to do so: Supply chain concerns and early Black Friday deals from retailers like Walmart and Amazon have consumers adding things to their cart quicker and earlier than ever to ensure their gifts arrive on time at the lowest possible price.

After the last year and a half at home shopping online and buying things we normally wouldn’t, you may have to get more creative this holiday season. To help you find the best gifts for your husband, we consulted our expert guidance on everything from shoe maintenance to ergonomic chairs and rounded up other top-rated items based on Select reader interest. From thoughtful essentials like grooming kits and slippers to fun home additions like fire pits and pizza ovens, you’re sure to find something they might like.

The best gifts for husbands in 2021

To help you find the right gift for your husband, here are some tech gifts, apparel gifts and more based on previous expert guidance and Select reader interest.

An updated version of the shirt that came out earlier this year, this is a saving grace for anyone who likes to train outside in the bitter winter months. The Iso-Chill technology means you won’t feel drenched when you sweat, and the mesh panels provide added breathability. Plus, the built-in mask both blocks the cold wind off your face and serves as a functioning face mask against Covid.

If you’ve given them quite a few watches over the years, they may be thankful for an ornate box to keep them all neatly organized and dust-free. This sleek leather box has space for 12 watches, and the lower compartment is ideal for storing cufflinks or sunglasses (with extra room for some of your jewels). It sports a 4.8-star average rating from more than 5,700 Amazon customers.

If they take their sneaker collection very seriously, help them extend the life of their coveted kicks with a sneaker cleaning kit. The kit includes an all-natural cleaning solution, three types of brushes with varying bristle strength for all types of shoes and a microfiber cloth for easy cleanup. Recommended by shoe care experts, this kit lasts for up to 50 uses, so it should get them through the year.

This cologne came out in 2019, but the Ulta bestseller is still on Klarna’s men’s most wished-for list for the 2021 holiday season. With woodsy notes mixed with hints of leather and a surprising touch of mandarin, this is a gift you both can enjoy.

With new gaming systems like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch OLED hard to come by, upgrading their current gaming setup might be your best bet if you’re married to a gamer. An ergonomic chair like this one can keep them comfortable while they play. This one from Razer has a quilted lumbar arch for back support and a soft yet supportive seat cushion so they feel great even when sitting for long periods of time. If they aren’t the biggest fan of video games, the all-black version of this chair could be a top-notch upgrade to a home office as well.

Experts previously told us that weighted masks and blankets reduce stress and promote sleep by pressing relaxation points, so with this eye mask, you really might be gifting them some of the best sleep of their life. The uniquely adjustable and pressure-free design can be customized for maximum comfort and will ensure they won’t wake up with blurry vision.

According to several holiday consumer surveys (including ones from the National Retail Federation(NRF), Deloitte, and Oracle) apparel is one of the most sought-after gifts this year. If they could use a winter upgrade, add some style to their cold weather uniform with a trucker jacket. This modern version is weather-resistant, has a warm fleece lining and comes in three trendy colors to match their personal style.

Upgrade their home theater system with the newest Bose soundbar model. This sleek design is wireless, comes in either black or white to fit your decor and can be grouped with existing Bose speakers. The Dolby Atmos-powered speaker also has built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for easy voice control, even when the music is playing.

In case their home gym isn’t complete from the at-home workout surge, this fold-up treadmill is a great addition. It has all the speeds and functions of a gym treadmill but easily folds up to fit in a closet, making it ideal for spaces of all sizes. An LCD screen makes changing speeds and keeping track of calories burned simple, and if they prefer a guided workout, there are nine built-in programs to choose from.

This portable contraption might look like a robot, but it claims to cook a restaurant-style pizza in 60 seconds (pizza-making skills not included). Simply unfold the legs, connect to a propane tank, let the oven heat up for 15 minutes and pop in your pizza. It has a baking stone built right into it for perfecting crusts and a heat control dial means it can be used for other foods like veggies and steak. Gift it with a pizza recipe book so they never run out of new ideas.

According to the NRF, fashion apparel and gift cards will be the top two most-requested gifts this holiday season, so a gift card to a clothing rental service like Mr. Collection is a great option. They will receive two to three packages a month with a mix of both wardrobe essentials and fun accessories. As is the case with many clothing rental subscriptions, if they love something from their box, they can choose to buy and keep it.

If they are serious about their workouts, they need to be prioritizing their recovery as well. A massage gun loosens up tight muscles and stimulates problem areas for a better post-workout experience. The original edition of the Hypervolt was previously ranked the best overall massage gun by our experts — this new version has the same five head attachments to target different parts of the body, but at a lighter weight. It also comes with 60 more minutes of battery life and three adaptors, so they can take the TSA-approved device with them wherever they go.

With almost 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this time-saving breakfast sandwich maker is a fun (and highly rated) appliance for the whole family. With only four steps, they can create the sandwich of their dreams in under five minutes. It even comes with a free recipe book so there’s never a lack of new ideas.

Give the gift of comfort with this treat for their feet. The Ascot is an UGG bestseller and boasts a 4.7-star average rating from more than 13,300 Amazon shoppers. A slipper with a rubber sole, this cozy pair is great for rolling out of bed to make a coffee, but is also sturdy enough for a stroll outside to get the paper. It’s available in 17 different shades on Amazon, including Burnt Olive and Espresso.

Named the best overall fire pit, this cafe table-sized pit is large enough for a group of friends to mingle around, yet small enough for light cleanup afterward. The modern cross weave design, which comes in bronze or black, can complement any existing outdoor decor while providing steady air circulation. Included props are a spark screen for flyaway sparks, a poker tool and a weather-resistant cover for safe keeping in the off-season. Experts say now is a great time to shop for home patio essentials like fire pits since retailers are looking to offload their inventory to make room for winter goods.

The skin care set includes a facial cleanser, energizing pre-shave scrub, moisturizer and lip balm all in TSA approved sizing for easy travel. Like most men’s body care products, all of these are multipurpose, so even those with zero skincare knowledge should be able to figure out how to use them correctly.

The new Hero10 GoPro is a great gift option for the adventurer always after the newest gadget. With an all new GP2 processor and 5.3K video, it’s the most powerful model yet, according to the brand. This GoPro is also Cloud-connected, so it automatically starts to upload footage to the Cloud when charging. With Advanced HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization and 23-megapixel photos, it’s a pretty steep step up from the previous model.

This intimate, all-in-one kit takes care of everything they’re working with. Not only is this a useful gift they likely wouldn’t buy themselves, but they’re also sure to chuckle when they notice product names like Weed Wacker (for the all-over electric trimmer) and Lawn Mower (for the ear and nose hair trimmer). The package comes with a free dopp kit and pair of boxers.

With spirit-specific boxes available, it’s easy to give them a box of their favorites. Starting from $59 a month for vodka or gin and going up to $94 a month for scotch, there really is something for every alcohol enthusiast. For $73 a month, you can even surprise them with a different type of spirit in each box.

At under 3 pounds, this handheld vacuum comes with accessories like a hose, extension tube and brush head to help them detail their car and clean other hard-to-reach areas. The 12V aux-compatible plug is on a 16-foot cord, so they can reach crumbs far away from their power source. A convenient carrying case means it’s all kept neatly in one place to grab when needed.

