If your goal every Valentine’s Day is to go beyond the usual candy and chocolate, then you know finding something unique is harder than it seems. This is especially the case when shopping for the men in your life: You want to shop for something that shows you truly know them.

Thankfully, we have several gifting experts here at NBC Select who know how to find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men, including apparel, accessories and tech. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite V-Day gift ideas for him, from Lululemon, Carhartt, Lego and more.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for men in 2026

Below, we rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men, including ones we’ve given or received ourselves, or ones from brands we love and have reviewed in the past.

If he’s a DIY lover, consider this small, sleek and portable electric screwdriver kit. It comes with 25 steel bits, meaning he can use it to tackle nearly any project. The brand also makes a mini version for working on even smaller projects like tinkering with electronics.

“I first started using Kiehl’s years ago and the products have never irritated my sensitive skin,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. This 2.5-ounce men’s face cream has vitamin C and caffeine to brighten skin and chestnut extract for hydration, according to the brand.

“I consider this Uniqlo’s flagship product — basically everyone I know has one in their closet,” says NBC select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. He’s had the jacket for years, and it’s one of the most versatile pieces in his closet. “It’s easy to dress up, dress down, layer or pack on a trip,” says Rabinowitz.

If he owns an iPhone, there’s a good chance he’ll find this Apple AirTag useful. It’s a Bluetooth tracker that shows its precise location using the Apple FindMy app. Rabinowitz has gifted AirTags to many friends and family (they make a great stocking stuffer), and has used his for years to track his backpack and luggage. It doesn’t come with a strap, so you’ll want to pair it with something like this Belkin AirTag holder too.

“I got this wallet a few years ago and it’s easily one of the best ones I’ve ever used,” says Fernandez. “It’s incredibly durable and sturdy, especially when I hold a lot of credit cards in it.” It has a window in the middle to display an ID and it has a total of six pockets that hold all of your cards safely. Plus, it’s flexible, so it doesn’t feel uncomfortable in your pocket, according to Fernandez.

Compartés is the best of the best when it comes to chocolate, according to our editors. The brand has some of the highest quality chocolate bars, boxes and more. Plus, it has unique packaging and art for many of their chocolate items, some of which are inspired by other foods. “I’ve received many boxes of chocolate from Compartés, and every time I do, I’m always amazed by the flavors,” says Fernandez. “You’ll get ones that aren’t available anywhere else and the quality of the chocolate is amazing.”

It’s hard to go wrong with a gift card, and UberEats is one that will make anyone happy. They’ll be able to enjoy whatever food or dish they’re in the mood for, which is one of the best things when you’ve had a long, tiring day. They’re also easy to set up: All you have to do is input the code from the brand in the app.

If he wants to take pictures on something other than his phone, but doesn’t want a big, expensive camera, consider this option from Camp Snap. It’s a pocketable point-and-shoot camera that feels like using a disposable one, says Rabinowitz. That’s because it’s dead simple — it doesn’t have a screen, and the only settings they need to worry about are flash (on, off) and which color filter they want to use (normal, vintage, black and white).

If he has fond memories of playing Nintendo Game Boy growing up, this Lego replica has all the details of the original (minus playing games, of course). It’s a 1:1 scale replica with clicky buttons, dials and removable Lego game cartridges. The set includes 421 pieces.

Bouqs Co. has tons of flowers and plants for all different occasions, including Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Christmas. In addition to selecting one bouquet at a time, you can also choose a subscription option, which costs as low as $48 a month, according to the brand. “I’ve used Bouqs to send flowers to family members, and they always come in perfect condition,” says Fernandez. “The flowers also don’t arrive fully bloomed, so they end up lasting as long as possible.”

“This is my go-to power bank for keeping my phone and headphones charged daily,” says Rabinowitz. It has a retractable charging cable that’s there when he needs it and tucks away when he doesn’t. It also has two extra ports, meaning he can charge multiple devices at once.

The retractable charging cable makes it easy to charge devices on the go without clutter.

A thoughtful gift idea for anyone who loves sports, this baseball has stitches in the shape of a heart on the front. It’s perfect as decor on a desk at work or on an entryway table. The brand also sells a version of this in a football if that’s their preferred sport.

If you want to splurge on him, these are some of the best over-ear headphones you can get, says Rabinowitz. They have clear and detailed sound quality, excellent noise cancelling and get up to 30 hours of battery life, meaning they’re great for travel.

One of the best white t-shirts we tested, this heavyweight tee from Abercrombie & Fitch is soft, holds up well after several washes and doesn’t pill, says Fernandez. Since it’s a wardrobe staple, it’s a simple but thoughtful gift idea since you know your loved one will actually wear it. “This was hands down my favorite tee of all the ones I tried. It has held up so well, it’s easy to wash in any water temperature and the quality hasn’t wavered at all,” says Fernandez.

Fernandez has several Owala water bottles, including the Owala FreeSip. “I love all of the Owala bottle styles,” he says .“It keeps my water cold for hours, it doesn’t leak at all and it fits easily in the bottle holder on the treadmill at the gym.” It’s available in several sizes and the spout lets you sip without having to hold the bottle up; plus the lid is dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

The Lululemon Steady State Half Zip is the perfect top he can wear when it’s chilly out or if he simply wants something comfy to wear inside. It’s available in five colors and six sizes. “I bought this for myself a few years ago and it’s still in amazing shape and doesn’t pill at all,” says Fernandez. “The material is incredibly soft and cozy, and it insulates heat extremely well.”

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor who oversees gift guide coverage at NBC Select. He has worked on gift guides for Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Mother’s Day and more. He also writes home and kitchen stories, including the best reusable water bottles, dishwasher detergents, snow shovels and more.

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter who covers technology and fitness, including guides to fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, and popular gadgets like the Oura Ring 4 and Nintendo Switch 2.

For this guide, they curated Valentine’s Day gifts using first-hand experience with products alongside NBC Select staff recommendation and previous coverage.

