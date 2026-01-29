Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and it’s the perfect opportunity to impress the lady in your life. Picking out the right gift can be a lot of pressure — you want to make her feel special and appreciated, but you don’t want to do the same thing every year. Thankfully, our editors are here to help you think outside of the chocolate box this year — though, we’re sure she won’t mind one of those, too.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts are sentimental, thoughtful and intentional, such as photo frames, self-care favorites, personalized accessories and cozy essentials. Some of our favorite brands for Valentine’s Day gifts include Jellycat, BonBon, Lego and more. For this guide, we compiled a list of unique and useful gifts that will impress her this holiday, many of which our editors have themselves and would recommend to anyone.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her in 2026

All of the gifts below are based on our previous reporting, NBC Select Award winners, personal recommendations from our editors and brands we’ve tried, loved and covered before.

Flowers are a Valentine’s Day classic. This Lego Flower Bouquet is a unique alternative to fresh flowers, except these will last year round, no need to worry about the petals falling. This set comes with 15 stems and 756 pieces. In addition to being a decoration for her desk or bookshelf, this gift also doubles as a creative, shared activity.

If she loves cooking or baking, she will love this heart-shaped oven from Le Creuset. It distributes and maintains heat extremely well, has a heat resistant handle and it is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. “I love Le Creuset for many reasons, but particularly because everything from the brand is so durable,” says NBC commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “I don’t worry about anything I own from the brand breaking randomly. I also love all of the limited edition collections that the brand comes out with every once in a while.”

“Farmgirl Flowers is one of my go-tos for buying gorgeous bouquets, and this one, which the brand sent me a sample of, screams Valentine’s Day but in a tasteful, elegant way,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “I love that it’s not just a bouquet of roses — there’s various types of pink and red blooms complimented by greenery to make it more interesting to look at, and it really is an eye-catching centerpiece.” The bouquet comes wrapped in burlap with flower food and care instructions, making it the perfect romantic gesture.

Consider gifting something to make her space extra cozy. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio recommends the Lola Blanket which is one of her favorite household items. “I’ll admit it’s very pricey, but it’s incredibly soft and the quality makes it so worth it,” says Godi. “I’m impressed by how well it holds up after I washed it a few times, and the large version is slightly weighted, so it feels cozier than a typical throw.”

Elevated self care products like this Salt & Stone hand cream make for great Valentine’s Day gifts. “The scents smell clean, warm and not too overpowering, and they last a long time on my skin,” says Godio. “I have very dry, sensitive skin, so it can be hard to find quality, scented skin care products that actually work well with no irritation. The brand’s lotions leave my skin feeling soft, smooth and smelling great.”

If you are looking for something customizable, consider a notebook from Papier. This one is pink and can be personalized with her name or a sweet message. “Papier is my favorite place to get planners, stationery and journals because they’re great quality and the covers are stunning,” says Godio. “I’ve had multiple journals and notebooks from the brand in the past, and they’ve all held up after months of hauling them around to work and on trips.”

Jellycats make lovely gifts and their popularity across age groups proves that you are never too old for a stuffed animal. “A friend gifted me a Jellycat bunny holding a pencil as a graduation gift and it is still one of my most cherished possessions years later,” says Danbara. This Jellycat bouquet is another long-lasting alternative to a traditional bouquet of flowers. The rose petals and signature Jellycat smiley face are adorable.

This comfy crew neck pullover from Alo comes in a Candy Heart Pink that is perfect for Valentine’s Day, but can also be worn year round. It’s a versatile clothing piece that can be worn over a workout set to and from the gym, as lounge wear around the house or with jeans out and about.

If she has a sweet tooth, she will be over the moon to receive a box of Swedish candy from BonBon. Our NBC Select editors are huge fans of BonBon candy. Malin listed BonBon boxes as a favorite in our 100 Best Gifts guide. This limited edition Valentine’s Day box comes filled with sweet and sour candies and is ready to be gifted with red packaging and a pink ribbon.

The HydroJug is super popular and for a good reason. “I was skeptical at first, but it has quickly become one of my most-reached-for water bottles,” says NBC associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack. “It has a leakproof design that is perfect for throwing into my work bag or gym bag without having to worry about any spills. This bottle keeps ice frozen for 24 hours, sometimes even longer — which is super important for me since I need my water to be ice cold.” It’s dishwasher safe, easy to clean, cupholder friendly, and comes in a wide variety of colors.

Reusable bags from Baggu make for stylish yet useful gifts. They are available in so many different colors and patterns. They have one in Blush Metallic that would be a perfect shade for Valentine’s Day. They fold up compactly and they work great as a tote or a reusable grocery shopping bag. “I love throwing one in my purse in case I end up at the grocery store so I don’t have to waste any single-use bags,” says Danbara.

Gua Sha is a traditional Chinese practice that has become popular as of late for its ability to sculpt and depuff the face by boosting circulation and lymphatic drainage. This stainless steel gua sha from Nuanchu makes a luxurious yet affordable self-care gift. “I use this every single day and I’ve noticed such a difference in my skin,” says former NBC Select senior editor Lindsay Schneider. “The stainless steel is so easy to clean and the sub-$8 price tag is pretty hard to pass up.”

If you are shopping for someone who loves fashion, consider a bag charm like this one from Chelsea28. They liven up and personalize bags. The Heart and Crystal Bow charm are fitting for Valentine’s Day, but the brand also has a wide selection of other charms that can be tailored to her interests.

This pillowcase is an NBC Select Bed and Bath award winner because of its cooling satin material that is gentle on the skin and prevents hair breakage. We love that it is machine-washable and has a zipper so that the pillow does not slip out of the case.

This customizable faux-leather pouch will hold any of her personal items, including makeup, pencils or art supplies. It’s available in two different sizes as well as a variety of colors and patterns. You can also add her name or initials to make it extra special. “The brand sent me a sample of a monogrammed passport holder and I’ve used it for all of my travels,” says Fernandez. “The material is incredibly high quality and I love that there are many options.”

This pink PJ set from Lake makes for a perfect Valentine’s Day themed gift that she will use year round. “These are the softest most comfortable pjs I’ve ever worn,” says Malin. “I’m typically a hot sleeper, but these never make me overheat.” In addition to wearing them as pajamas, she loves wearing them as lounge wear around the house.

“I’m both a die-hard Topicals fan and a lip gloss obsessive, so I knew the Slick Salve was a must for me as soon as it launched,” says NBC Select associate reporter Ashley Morris. “I love wearing it as a topper for my lip combos when going out — it’s the perfect shade for cooler seasons like fall and winter.” It has a satisfyingly thick, yet non-sticky texture that doesn’t feel too heavy on the lips. This trio set comes with the acai, papaya and pomegranate flavors.

“TikTok has influenced me to buy a ton of products, and this is one that I definitely think is worth it,” says Cusack. “Out of all the glassware in my kitchen, I reach for this one the most. These glasses are great collectibles and are a perfect gift, but it’s important to note that they aren’t heat or dishwasher safe.” This glass with hearts on it is perfect for Valentine’s Day and is compatible with cocktails, iced coffees or juice.

“As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I adore these masks,” says Danbara. You can leave it on for a few hours or overnight until the mask turns clear. “It is so satisfying to peel off the mask and see how hydrated and glowy my skin is. It really feels like an at-home spa treatment.”

This smartphone photo printer from Kodak makes for a useful and romantic gift. The device connects to a phone via bluetooth and allows her to choose any photo she wants and have it instantly printed on a sticky-back print that can be used to decorate her walls, laptop or a scrapbook. This photo printer was also featured as an editor and reader favorite from our engagement gift guide.

“I personally love gifts that double as activities,” says Danbara. If the lady in your life happens to have a Letterboxd account or is a self-proclaimed movie nerd, consider an AMC gift card. It’s both a gift and a date in one.

Cashmere sweaters are a staple of a winter wardrobe and this one from Quince was loved by our readers in last Valentine’s Day guide. It has the soft cashmere feel without the hefty price tag. “I bought this Quince sweater after seeing glowing reviews online and was tempted by the $50 price tag,” says Godio. “It’s one of my favorite winter purchases — the fabric feels incredibly soft, and that texture holds up after multiple washes.”

“I love Lush products for an at home spa day, especially their bath bombs,” says Danbara. “Their products always smell so delicious.” This box comes with four Valentine’s Day themed bath bombs, but they also have other boxes available at different price ranges, some featuring body washes and massage bars.

“Wrapping myself up in this oversized robe after a shower, first thing in the morning or before bed is always a highlight of my day,” says Malin. “It’s as cozy as they come thanks to the thick, soft fabric, and it reminds me of the robes that super luxurious hotels put in rooms.” This robe is made from 100% Turkish cotton and also has pockets which Malin loves for warming up her hands.

Why trust NBC Select?

Maria Cassano is an e-commerce writer, editor and consultant who has written NBC Select gift guides for the holidays, Valentine’s day, Mother’s Day and more. Her shopping articles have also appeared in Bustle, CNN, Food & Wine, Elite Daily, The Daily Beast and Allure, among others.

Kalohe Danbara is an editorial intern for NBC Select who curated the gifts in this article. She chose items based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, NBC Select-staff favorites and highly rated items from brands we love.

