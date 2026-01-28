Valentine’s Day shopping is often stressful — not only is it hard to figure out the perfect gift, but there’s also the added stress of wondering whether it’ll arrive on time. That’s where this gift guide comes in. Not only does Amazon have a wide range of gifts across categories and price ranges, but Prime members can also take advantage of free and speedy shipping that’ll guarantee your gift will arrive on time. This leaves you more time to focus on finding the perfect gift — whether it be your loved one’s favorite candy, a helpful new tech device or a stunning piece of jewelry, the best gifts are given with plenty of thought and care in mind.

That’s why, with the help of our NBC Select staff, I rounded up some of the best gifts you can find on Amazon right now for every kind of Valentine — all of which will ship straight to your door in two days or less with Prime.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon in 2026

Below I’ve gathered the best Valentine’s Day gifts to shop on Amazon this year, including top-rated bestsellers and some of our staff’s favorite products from previous coverage.

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50

Jewelry is a Valentine’s Day staple, and this necklace from BaubleBar adds a fun and chic twist to the classic gift. The gold-plated necklace has a 17-inch chain along with an adorable bubble letter charm that’s available in any letter of the alphabet — perfect for a giftee who loves a gift with a personalized touch. It’s great for everyday wear and is also available in a sparkling pave version.

Experts say that candle warmers are a safer and less hazardous alternative to a traditionally lit candle, making this gift a great option for your scent-obsessed Valentine. Since this warmer melts your candle from the top down without any flame, your giftee can enjoy their favorite candle scent minus smoke or a risk of burning, according to the brand. It includes a 12-hour timer that can be set to their preferences, and is also fully dimmable (along with being a very cute piece of decor).

Our staff at NBC Select love Great Jones’ high-quality cookware and kitchen essentials for cooking and baking. This special heart-shaped cake pan is ideal for your favorite baker — it’s made from aluminized steel and has a nonstick coating for even heat distribution with no release issues involved, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin loves that it’s “super cute and on-theme for Valentine’s Day desserts,” and says “it evenly conducts heat and easily releases cakes once they’re cool.” It’s also oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

You can’t go wrong with chocolate at Valentine’s, and this box includes 12 assorted truffles from Lindt (one of my favorite chocolate brands). The flavors include the brand’s classic truffle varieties, including milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate and dark chocolate caramel. The box also comes in a festive heart-shape that’s perfect for the season.

Topicals is one of my favorite skin care brands, and, in addition to the brand’s lip balm, these under eye patches are an important part of my skin care routine. Each mask is formulated with niacinamide, caffeine and kojic acid to help calm puffiness, brighten the eyes and reduce the look of fine lines, according to the brand. They also have a fun, graphic design that looks great whether worn out on errands or on the couch while lounging.

Anker’s power banks are a go-to accessory for NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who says they save him from the stress of his devices running out of battery. “I carry a portable Anker charger with me everywhere, my commute, travel, day-trips, you name it,” he says. “I never have to worry about my phone or headphone battery levels.” This charger is slim and lightweight, making it great for easy portability, and has a durable, scratch-resistant body, according to the brand. The charger also has two-way charging via USB-C ports, and can charge an iPhone twice over with a full battery.

It’s no secret that I’m a Lego obsessive — not only are they fun to put together, but botanical editions like this orchid make for a beautiful addition to your giftee’s decor. This set includes 608 pieces to form the orchid, the soil and the vase, and doubles as a fun and relaxing date night activity for you and your loved one.

Valentine’s Day gifts under $100

This lamp is the ultimate addition to your giftee’s bedside decor. It includes over 64 preset multi-color displays (including a Valentine’s setting), along with adjustable cool and white tones for more traditional use, according to the brand. It has eight music modes that allow it to sync to your music, and a pat-to-wake setting that lets your giftee turn it on with a single touch. The lamp is also compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Malin has been a faithful user of these NBC Select Wellness Award-winning Bala Bangles for almost five years, and says they’re her favorite accessory for Pilates, yoga, walking, running and more. They have a minimal and sleek design that your giftee will love, and are available in one, two and three pound weights, according to the brand. “Bala Bangles are my most-used fitness accessory because they add just the right amount of extra challenge to any workout I’m doing,” says Malin. “They stay on well thanks to the strong velcro, and the stretchy band lets me customize how tight or loose I want it to feel on my body.”

Our staff loves the Apple Airtag’s sleek, compact design and easy user-friendliness, which is why it won the NBC Select Travel Award for best iOS Bluetooth tracker. Rabinowitz says he uses them for all kinds of travel, including trips, everyday commutes and more. Each Airtag can be paired with the FindMy app to find the exact location within 30 feet, or its general radius outside of the range, according to the brand.

This diffuser is a small yet powerful device for relaxation at home — it can provide your giftee with up to 120 hours of fragrance, according to the brand. It automatically adjusts the dispersion of a scent based on room temperature and can also combine and layer multiple scents at once. The diffuser includes two fragrances to start.

Flowers are a given on Valentine’s Day — but did you know that you can order them directly from Amazon? This bouquet from Benchmark Bouquets includes an arrangement of white lilies and pink roses, and comes inside of a beautiful glass vase. Each flower is fresh and arrives in the bud stage, meaning they’ll fully open in two to three days. You can also personalize a message to go along with them and specify a delivery date while checking out.

As a travel obsessive myself, I can confidently say that a good piece of luggage is always a welcome gift. This carry-on is made from a durable, lightweight and scratch-resistant hardshell material, and is expandable up to 25% for added space, (which is ideal for overpackers) according to the brand. It has an interior divider and three zippered pockets that can help your giftee pack for up to five days, along with multi-directional spinner wheels and a telescoping handle.

Valentine’s Day gifts over $100

In my opinion, when it comes to tablets, you can’t do better than the Apple iPad. Your giftee can use it to access apps, listen to music, stream shows and movies, read books and more. This edition is available in 128-, 256- and 512-GB versions, and in pink, blue, yellow and silver finishes, according to the brand. It also includes Touch ID for easy access, and can run all-day on a full battery, according to the brand. “I always have my iPad with me when I travel,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “It provides entertainment for long-haul flights and I love opting for this rather than a heavier laptop, which makes it easy to maneuver all of my items on a train.”

You can’t go wrong with a cute accessory on Valentine’s Day, and this purse is perfect for your fashion-forward Valentine. It’s made from a soft pebble leather and has an interior pocket for all of their essentials. The bag has a zipper closure at the top, along with an adjustable handle that drops up to nine inches, according to the brand.

These slippers are the perfect cozy gift — they’re modelled after the classic Ugg boot, and have a soft suede upper and an open back for maximum in-home comfort. The slippers have a sheepskin lining for added warmth, and a platform sole to add a stylish twist. For best fit, the brand recommends going up a half-size if you’re between sizes.

This camera is great for photography newbies — it optimally balances budget with quality, and is our favorite affordable point-and-shoot camera. It has a small and lightweight design that makes it great for travelling and sightseeing, along with a 4x zoom lens and full 1080p HD video capabilities, according to the brand. It’s a great device to have with you on a vacation and the size makes it easy to bring along everywhere.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select covering skin care, wellness, lifestyle and more, and have been writing gift guides for over two years (I’ve also been the giver of several “best gifts ever” to friends and family). To find the best Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon, I searched the site for the top giftable options, including products we’ve covered previously along with some NBC Select staff favorites.

