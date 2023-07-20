Like a face mask for your skin, a hair mask is a powerful treatment that can help tackle a laundry list of hair concerns. Ideal for those looking to restore moisture, repair damage and add shine, hair masks tend to have a thicker consistency than traditional conditioners and are a great option for those looking to deeply nourish their hair.

“Masks are known for reducing frizz because of their oil properties that seal the hair cuticle, which causes it to repel outside moisture that could compromise definition and create puffiness,” says Darrius Peace, a natural hair expert, beauty instructor, author and international speaker based in Birmingham, Alabama.

To help you choose the right one, we spoke to experts about what to look for when shopping for masks and put together a list of what to shop based on their recommendations and guidance.

Our top picks

How we picked the best hair masks

Incorporating a hair mask into your routine can help improve your hair’s overall manageability and health, according to our experts. When shopping they recommend keeping the following factors in mind:

Function: Different formulas suit different hair needs. While some are better for restoring the scalp, others address issues like dryness, damage and dullness. Whether you’re looking to add moisture to your hair, improve shine or get rid of frizz, consider what your areas of concern are and choose a hair mask accordingly.

Ingredients: Look for hair care ingredients that will target your specific concerns. Common ones you'll see include jojoba oil to condition, argan oil to soften and honey to improve shine. Consider avoiding masks with ingredients like synthetic fragrances (which can cause irritation) and heavy oils (which can weigh your hair down).

Look for hair care ingredients that will target your specific concerns. Common ones you’ll see include jojoba oil to condition, argan oil to soften and honey to improve shine. Consider avoiding masks with ingredients like synthetic fragrances (which can cause irritation) and heavy oils (which can weigh your hair down). Consistency: The consistency of the hair mask you choose will depend on your hair type. If your hair is thick or textured, our experts recommend a thicker hair mask to ensure all strands are coated. If your hair is fine, a lightweight hair mask without heavy oils and butters may be best. In any case, our experts recommend thoroughly rinsing out the hair mask to avoid buildup. (We break down some tips on how to tell if your mask is thick or not, below.)

The best hair masks of 2023

We spoke to hair stylists and a dermatologist about their favorite hair masks and compiled their recommendations below. We also included a few products we love based on their guidance.

This deep conditioning mask comes recommended by New York-based hairstylist Tomy Biton. It’s especially ideal for fine hair types, thanks to the aloe barbadensis leaf juice in it, which hydrates the hair without weighing it down or causing it to feel greasy, according to Biton. The rosehip oil in it also works to control frizz, while its algae extract protects against free radicals, according to the brand. (Free radicals are toxins found in the environment that can damage our cells and speed up the hair’s aging process, says Biton).

Hair type: All hair types | Scent: Floral

This highly rated hair mask, which has a 4.4-average star rating from more than 3,000 reviews on Amazon, uses biomimetic technology (the process of mimicking your hair’s natural structure and connecting broken bonds) to repair damage from chemical processing and heat. Unlike other masks, which are traditionally rinse-out, this is a leave-in mask that you should apply on wet, shampooed hair (without conditioner).

I tried the K18 mask over the course of one month — I would use it every time I washed my hair (about five times in one month) after a clarifying shampoo. I used three pumps on towel-dried hair and let it sit for four minutes. Then, I styled as usual with my flat iron. Because the brand recommends using this on unconditioned hair, my hair was frizzy the first few times I used it. But, after using the mask for five consecutive weeks, my hair looked and felt shiny, smooth and healthy-looking.

Hair type: Fine, medium, thick | Scent: Floral

This certified organic shea butter works for dry, coarse or curly hair, says Biton. “Many hair masks on the market with much higher price tags use mainly shea butter (typically listed as the first ingredient) with some added fragrance and charge double or triple the price.” This one contains only raw shea butter, and you can use it on both your skin and hair to moisturize and soften, according to the brand. Since shea butter can be thick, Biton recommends breaking it down in your hands by rubbing it together, applying it evenly onto your hair, letting it sit for a few minutes and then rinsing it out thoroughly. This formula is best suited for 3a to 4c hair types in need of moisture.

Hair type: Coarse, dry or curly hair | Scent: Nutty

This in-shower treatment for all hair types uses a plant-based complex to strengthen bonds, revive damaged hair and maintain scalp health, according to the brand. On top of that, it also has ingredients to improve your hair’s softness, and hyaluronic acid to strengthen and moisturize your hair, according to Dr. Leah Ansell, a board-certified dermatologist at Treiber Dermatology Associates in New York.

I tried this mask out for two weeks on chlorine- and heat- (both UV and hot tools) exposed hair and was impressed with how well it managed my frizz and how silky my hair felt afterwards. Unlike other hair masks, you use this after shampoo and conditioner as the last step of your in-shower routine. I apply it from scalp to ends and let it sit for up to five minutes before rinsing out with cold water, as the brand recommends.

Hair type: Dry, damaged hair | Scent: Sweet floral

This moisturizing hair mask comes recommended by Peace, who says it’s great for 3a to 4c hair types since it contains botanicals and proteins to fortify curls. You’ll find raw honey and olive oil in the formula, which help with moisture retention and breakage reduction, according to the brand. “The mask also coats the strands, leaving them pliable and springy for easier style manipulation,” says Peace.

He recommends saturating the hair with the mask and then brushing it through so you can evenly distribute the product. “Allow the mask to sit for at least 15 minutes under a processing cap, rinse with tepid water and style as usual,” he says. “The mask should leave the hair feeling super soft and manageable for combing and brushing.”

Hair type: Curly, dry, damaged hair | Scent: Sweet

The Restore Repair Hair Mask is made with a blend of emollients, which helps lock in hydration on all hair types including those with color-treated hair, according to Biton.

I’ve used this mask several times on my 2b hair that is constantly exposed to heat, and found that it hydrates my ends and reduces breakage. It has a thick, high viscosity consistency that makes it easy to control how much comes out of the tube. I like to rub the formula in between my hands to break it up before applying it to my hair — doing this ensures that the mask evenly coats each strand. In my experience, it has a slightly spicy, slightly acidic scent that ends up smelling very refreshing once it hits my hair.

Hair type: Dry, damaged hair | Scent: Refreshing

For curly hair types in need of moisture, Peace recommends the Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Hair Mask, which he says leaves curly hair shiny and soft. Ideal for medium to thick curly hair types that are 2b to 4c, the hair mask helps detangle, reduce frizz, prevent breakage and enhance curls, according to the brand. I like to use this mask once a week when my hair has been heavily styled and is in need of moisture. A little goes a long way with this mask — it has a thick, buttery texture that melts into my hair nicely without much effort. (I also find it works as an excellent detangler.) Despite it being so thick, it doesn’t leave behind a greasy film once I rinse it out and style.

Hair type: Curly | Scent: Earthy

The Cassette Curl Defining Masque is a rich mask made with several butters including mango, avocado and shea butter, which is a hydrating ingredient for curly, coarse and dry hair types, says Biton. Ideal for 2b to 4c hair types, the cream-to-butter formula works to protect hair from split ends while also adding hydration and bounce to curls, according to the brand. To use, R+Co recommends applying it once a week in place of conditioner. You can use the mask from root to tip, though the brand recommends focusing on the ends. After applying all over, run a comb through your hair to detangle and evenly distribute the product. Then, rinse out after letting it sit for five minutes.

Hair type: Curly | Scent: Bright

You can use this fragrance-free hair treatment as a serum (which typically has a more liquidy texture and forms a protective layer on the hair) or a mask (which typically has a thicker consistency and heals the hair). Several of its ingredients help revive damaged hair, including vegan keratin to get rid of frizz and flyaways, and hemisqualane to protect hair from heat according to Superzero. Unlike other hair masks that may come in a liquid or cream form, this comes in a bar form, which makes it easier and mess-free to transport.

There are several ways to use this treatment. To use as a leave-in serum, work the bar in between dry hands before spreading onto damp, towel-dried hair. You can also use this to tame flyaways — just follow the previous steps, but apply it sparingly when your hair is completely dry. As a hair mask, use it before shampoo on dry hair — massage the bar generously in between dry hands and work into the hair, beginning at the mid shaft and moving toward the ends. Comb the treatment through the hair, let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes (or overnight for a more intense treatment), then shampoo it out.

Hair type: All hair types | Scent: Neutral

How to shop for hair masks

When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including your specific hair type and the consistency of the formula. Below, we highlight their suggestions of things to consider.

Look for a hair mask that fits your specific hair type, whether it's damaged, fine, coarse or dry. "If your mask is too heavy or greasy it can clog pores, weigh down your hair and potentially cause damage if you use hot tools," says Biton. For hair that's curly or textured, Peace says to look for thick masks that have a creamy consistency. "A thicker consistency will guarantee the coating of every strand to help lock in moisture as well as repair damaged areas," he says. In the end, a hair mask should never leave behind a residue or make your hair feel oily after rinsing — if this is the case, you're using the wrong formula for your hair type, according to Biton.

Consider the ingredients. Ansell says that hair masks commonly use oils (such as coconut, argan and avocado) as well as butters (like shea and mango). Other ingredients like honey, aloe vera or avocado derivatives are also often used for their hydrating, softening qualities. If you have coarse or curly hair, Biton recommends shea butter to nourish and deeply condition. Those with damaged hair will benefit from ingredients that replenish moisture, such as hydrolyzed proteins and oils rich in fatty acids, such as almond oil or macadamia oil, says Biton. Finally, a lightweight mask with ingredients like aloe vera or egg derivatives can help build up the hair shaft (the visible part of hair on the scalp) in those with fine hair, says Ansell. Additionally, if you have sensitive skin, hair masks with artificial fragrances can irritate your scalp or cause an allergic reaction so you may want to avoid them, according to Ansell.

. Ansell says that hair masks commonly use oils (such as coconut, argan and avocado) as well as butters (like shea and mango). Other ingredients like honey, aloe vera or avocado derivatives are also often used for their hydrating, softening qualities. If you have coarse or curly hair, Biton recommends shea butter to nourish and deeply condition. Those with damaged hair will benefit from ingredients that replenish moisture, such as hydrolyzed proteins and oils rich in fatty acids, such as almond oil or macadamia oil, says Biton. Finally, a lightweight mask with ingredients like aloe vera or egg derivatives can help build up the hair shaft (the visible part of hair on the scalp) in those with fine hair, says Ansell. Additionally, if you have sensitive skin, hair masks with artificial fragrances can irritate your scalp or cause an allergic reaction so you may want to avoid them, according to Ansell. In the end, a hair mask should never leave behind a residue or make your hair feel oily after rinsing — if this is the case, you’re using the wrong formula for your hair type, according to Biton.

What are the benefits of hair masking?

Hair masks are loaded with natural oils, butters and extracts to provide a range of benefits for the hair. Most are made to target one specific hair concern, but many offer multiple benefits in one formula. You can use a mask to hydrate the hair, repair damage, add shine, restore the scalp, improve softness and define curls. One of the most common benefits? Giving your hair a smoother look.

Masks can also make your hair more manageable when it comes to brushing. “A hair mask can prevent breakage from vigorous brushing and combing of knots and tangles,” says Biton. This is especially helpful for those with overprocessed hair, as gentle brushing will ensure you don’t further damage your hair, says Biton. They can also pose a real benefit for your scalp too, as they “help break down excessive sebum, allowing the scalp to naturally exfoliate the dead skin,” says Ansell.

Hair masks aren’t a solve-all, however: they won’t mend split ends (nor are they a substitute for regular trims), says Biton.

Which hair types are ideal for hair masks?

Anyone can use a hair mask, and finding one to suit your particular hair is key to getting the most out of your product.

If you don’t shampoo your hair frequently, a hair mask may be a good option for you since they can help enhance the overall strength and durability of your hair, according to Peace. Those with curly, textured hair will benefit from a hair mask that provides bounce and offers curl definition, while those with fine hair can use a hair mask to boost volume and give the appearance of thicker hair.

What are the different kinds of hair masks?

Hair masks come in many different formulas, and you’ll most commonly find them housed in a tub, pump or tube, which can give you insight to the consistency. “Hair masks in a tub are more likely to have a thicker consistency than those in a pump,” says Peace. “Hair masks in a pump are most ideal for finer, less dense hair, as sometimes the thicker solution can be too heavy and result in limp, less voluminous tresses.”

There are so many hair masks on the market, but ultimately, Biton says that the right one should “hydrate your hair and leave it soft, touchable and shiny without any residue.”

How to use a hair mask

You should follow the manufacturer’s instructions, but generally speaking, you should apply a mask after shampooing (to ensure the hair is clarified and ready to absorb the mask) and in place of a conditioner (to allow for better penetration into the hair), according to Biton.

A formula’s consistency will also indicate how you use it. “If you’re using a thick mask, rub it in between your palms first to heat the product up and break it down — this will ensure an easier and even application,” says Biton. Hair masks that have a thinner consistency can lead to over-application, so start with just a dime size amount and apply from the ends upward, adding more as needed. After applying, let the mask sit in the hair for the amount of time as directed on the packaging (usually between five to 15 minutes). Then, to avoid buildup on the scalp, you’ll want to thoroughly rinse it out, ensuring there are no leftover traces of the mask in your hair.

Ansell recommends “running your fingers through the scalp and hair while rinsing out the mask, particularly at the base of the scalp, to ensure the removal of excess product.”

How often should you use a hair mask?

This varies based on your hair’s needs. “You may be using a hair mask once a week during the wintertime to compensate for the dry weather conditions that can lead to dehydrated hair,” says Biton. In warmer, more humid climates when hair is more hydrated, you may be using it less often. “If your hair is chemically damaged, a mask might be a daily essential while you nurse your hair back to health,” says Biton. If you feel your hair is falling limp and is too soft to hold a style, it may be a sign that you’re using your mask too often. If you’re unsure of what might work best for your hair’s texture, ask your hairstylist.

