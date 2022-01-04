Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Despite many people shopping for holiday gifts between November and December, January may see a spike in consumer spending, said Kristin McGrath, a senior retail expert at RetailMeNot. Global supply chain issues that led to shipping delays and inventory shortages around the holiday season means that shoppers who missed out on inventory in December will have a chance to find it this month. On top of that, McGrath said gift cards were popular gifts in December 2021, meaning shoppers will be looking to spend those credits.

Overall, global supply chain issues towards the end of 2021 ended up having a negligible impact on the retail industry during the holiday shopping season overall, said Sucharita Kodali, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, a global market research company. Packages largely arrived at their destinations on time, and shoppers had their eye on a specific item but it was sold out, they were flexible and “substituted and bought what they could find, and there was still plenty of merchandise available,” Kodali said. Overall, Forrester predicted that experts will find U.S. online retail sales grew by 10 percent during the 2021 holiday season compared to 2020, reaching over $200 billion.

Retailers usually roll out their major deals leading up to the holidays. January shoppers can expect to find discounts on items left over from the holidays. Shoppers can also expect to find formerly out of stock products available for purchase once again in the new year. For those looking for discounts this month, we consulted retail experts about the best sales and deals worth considering right now. We also asked the pros what you may want to hold off on buying and what’s in store for the retail industry throughout 2022.

January 2022 sales

We chose the sales below because we think you’ll find them interesting — they typically include multiple deals and, of course, not every product in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

What to buy in January

Because many retailers stocked up on inventory during the holiday season with global supply chain issues in mind, Kodali said there still may be a lot of merchandise still en route to the U.S., which she predicted will lead to markdowns. Kodali recommended watching your inbox for alerts about promotions throughout January. Shoppers can also expect to find discounts on holiday leftovers, like decorations and gift wrap and beauty gift sets that have regular products packaged in “sparkles galore” for the holidays.

Additionally, shoppers looking to commit to New Year’s resolutions of working out more in 2022 are in luck when it comes to finding sales this month on items they will need. Though McGrath said “January is historically a great time to sign up for gym or studio memberships,” Kodali mentioned that exercise equipment seems to be in oversupply at retailers, which will most likely result in deals on items. McGrath said shoppers can expect to find up to hundreds of dollars off cardio equipment and deals from stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, which is known to have end of year clearance sales at the beginning of the new year.

January is also known for its white sales on linens. The annual shopping event includes discounts on bedding, towels, curtains and blankets. “While you might not be expecting a surge of house guests anytime soon, better to prepare now for the future while the savings are strong,” McGrath said.

What to skip in January

Though linens and other bedding essentials are on sale this month, McGrath advised shoppers to skip over new mattresses — specifically, expect to see some enticing offers during the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. But you can find better deals on mattresses in 2022 during other shopping events, like Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July. Additionally, shoppers should expect to find deals on major appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers during those same holiday weekends later in the year.

McGrath also advised staying away from jewelry and gaming consoles this month. Though there will be post-holiday sales on jewelry, McGrath said the best deals will come after Valentine’s Day, when jewelers try to offload unpurchased Valentine’s Day stock. If shoppers are looking to get their hands on gaming consoles that were out of stock during the holidays, McGrath advised waiting a little bit longer. As retailers like Walmart, GameStop, and Amazon increase their inventories as the year goes on, shoppers may find the console they want at the right price.

