December favorites: Mr. Coffee, Honeywell, Acupoint and more

Select readers’ most purchased products this month include stocking stuffers, humidifiers and more.
See what Select readers purchased most in December.
By Gabriella DePinho

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

December was a busy month for shoppers who continued to holiday shop, searching for deals and gifts that would arrive on time. Throughout the month, we kept our gift guide coverage up to date to help you find gift ideas for loved ones that would arrive in time for the holidays despite shipping delays and global supply chain issues. We rounded up skin care and fitness gift ideas, as well as last-minute gifts and more.

As the month came to a close, we took a look back on Select reader favorite products throughout the entire year, from cookware to gardening tools to vacuums and more. While our coverage varied throughout the month, in December, Select readers gravitated toward stocking stuffer ideas the most, while also seeking out home items.

1. USAGA Head Massager

2. Acupoint Physical Massage Therapy Ball Set

3. Gerber EAB Pocket Knife

4. ‘Call Us What We Carry: Poems

5. Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

6. Dr. Scholl's Spa Socks

7. Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier

8. Grow A Beard Grooming Kit

9. Honeywell Cool Moisture Humidifier

10. Tabasco Hot Sauce Keychain

