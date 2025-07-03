Fourth of July sales may have come to a close, but if you're still looking to take advantage of post-holiday deals on big ticket items check out Amazon's four-day Prime Day sale. The megasale is offering discounts on almost every major category including household essentials, tech, beauty and more.

I’ve reported on sales and deals at NBC Select for over four years. Below are some of the best Fourth of July deals I’ve found so far — and if they're no longer on sale I recommend checking out deals at Target (which is currently running Circle Week deals) as well as Walmart and Amazon.

Best Fourth of July deals

4.6-star average rating from 30,412 reviews on Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are one of our favorite earbuds for iPhone users. They have excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation and they’re comfortable enough to wear during everyday activities. They also have up to six hours of battery life on their own (or up to 30 hours with the charging case).

4.5-star average rating from 1,886 reviews at Home Depot

Upgrade your outdoor setup with this dining set, which comes with four stationary chairs, two swivel chairs and one large metal dining table. The chairs have stain-resistant cushions, and the entire set has a weather-resistant coating to protect it from rain and other environmental stressors, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 76,420 reviews on Amazon

This meat thermometer has a digital display that shows meat temperature in about three seconds, which can come in handy during your Fourth of July barbecue. It’s durable, water-resistant and has a built-in temperature guide for meats like poultry, fish and pork.

4.8-star average rating from 1,396 reviews on Amazon

Yeti is discounting several products on Amazon for the holiday, including this soft cooler. It can fit up to 30 cans and weighs less than five pounds when empty, which makes it easy to travel with. Its durable exterior resists water, leaks and punctures, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 7,977 reviews on Amazon

You can use this portable grill at home or bring it with you to the park, beach, campsite or tailgate. It’s compact in size but has a cooking area with porcelain-enameled, cast-iron grates that are large enough to cook a few burgers, hot dogs or skewers at a time. You can buy a cart that the grill attaches to separately.

4.4-star average rating from 18,643 reviews at Brooklinen

This NBC Select Bed & Bath Award winner is our top pick for hot sleepers, which can come in handy during the hot summer months. They’re made from 100% long-staple cotton and come in sizes ranging from twin to California king. The set comes with a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

4.5-star average rating from 63,863 reviews on Amazon

Now is a great time to stock up on beach essentials, including this set of two reclining lounge chairs. They fold over so they’re easy to take with you when traveling, and you can adjust the positioning of the headrest and how far it reclines. Plus, the chairs have a removable tray with cup holders and a phone and/or tablet holder.

4.5-star average rating from 3,529 reviews at Home Depot

This Traeger grill has over 800 square inches of surface area for cooking. It also has an extra grill rack to keep cooked food warm and a wood pellet-fueled hopper that lets you grill for up to 20 hours, according to the brand. It also comes with a food probe to help you take the temperature of meat and poultry, plus there’s a small screen above a dial that lets you adjust the temperature of the grill and see the temperature of the probed food.

4.8-star average rating from 53,474 reviews on Amazon

You can use this hammock during camping trips, backyard hangouts or park days. It comes in a medium size, which can hold up to 400 pounds, and a large size, which holds up to 500 pounds. The hammock comes with two tree straps and carabiners to set it up, and it even has five separate loops so you can adjust the height.

4.8-star average rating from 58,486 reviews on Amazon

This toiletry bag is an NBC Select Travel Awards winner, and for good reason: It’s spacious, soft-sided and has multiple compartments, so you can easily store your makeup, skin care or other travel essentials. I take this bag with me when I travel and it holds all of my cosmetics, plus the clear compartments make it easy to find my things.

4.5-star average rating from 477 reviews on Amazon

Add lighting while you camp or gather around the fire pit with these 44-foot solar string lights, which last for up to 40 hours on a single charge. The set comes with 20 weather-resistant bulbs and a charging hub that you can detach and recharge (using solar power or USB-C) while leaving your string light setup intact.

4.4-star average rating from 753 reviews at Casper

If the summer heat puts you on the market for a cooling mattress, this one from Casper is a great choice. It has the brand’s Snow Technology, which cools you down for over 12 hours as you sleep, according to the brand. It’s also made from soft memory foam that conforms to your body, and it has a medium feel, so it’s perfectly in the middle between soft and firm.

4.5-star average rating from 1,351 reviews on Amazon

The Ninja Thirsti is one of our favorite at-home soda makers. It lets you mix and match up to two flavors to make your own carbonated drinks. A compartment on the top houses the flavored syrups, which connect to where the water flows into the bottle. You can also customize how fizzy your drink is and the size you want (6, 12, 18 or 24 ounces).

4.4-star average rating from 133,757 reviews on Amazon

This Shark upright vacuum has a detachable pod so you can move it more easily around your space, plus a detachable nozzle to clean upholstery, furniture, stairs and more. It has swivel steering to help maneuver your vacuum in and out of small spaces and tight corners, and it has LED headlights to show you exactly how much debris and pet hair it picks up. The vacuum comes with an upholstery tool, a dusting brush and a crevice tool.

4.7-star average rating from 60,427 reviews at Our Place

This set includes a 10.5-inch pan, an 8.5-inch pan, a 5.5-quart pot and a 2.5-quart pot, all with matching lids. You also get a set of two beechwood spoons, a set of two beechwood spatulas and a steamer basket. Each piece of cookware has a ceramic nonstick coating, plus the large pot is oven-safe.

4.2-star average rating from 44,011 reviews on Amazon

This two pack of mini outdoor cameras livestream footage to an app, so you can monitor the outside of your home and even hear and speak to visitors. The app also sends you motion and person detection alerts, plus each camera comes with two batteries that power the device for up to two years, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 9,049 reviews on Amazon

This portable blender lets you make your favorite smoothies and juices from anywhere. It holds up to 18 ounces of your favorite blends, and you can sip directly from the lid. It’s also top-rack dishwasher-safe, has a rechargeable base and fits in a car cup holder.

4.2-star average rating from 2,682 reviews at Amazon

This cordless stick vacuum comes with a brush and crevice attachment for cleaning hard-to-reach spots like corners and windowsills, according to the brand. It has up to 40 minutes of power and includes a hair screw tool that can suck up hair from carpets, pet beds, stairs, bathroom floors and more.

4.3-star average rating from 17,410 reviews on Amazon

This air conditioner can cool spaces up to 250 square-feet, according to the brand, and it has three fan speeds, an eco mode and a dehumidifying dry mode. It comes with a remote control and alerts you when you need to clean the filter.

4.6-star average rating from 33,513 reviews on Amazon

Attach your Airtag to your keys, wallet, backpack, luggage and more to keep track of your belongings at all times. The Apple FindMy app lets you pinpoint the exact location of your AirTag if it’s within 30 feet, and you can use the chime and sound feature to make your items even easier to find.

4.1-star average rating from 7,839 reviews on Amazon

Keep your home free of odors, grime and mold using this gel cleaner, which helps remove mold stains on tubs, tile, shower walls, washing machines and more. It comes in a handy squeeze bottle with a tip, so you can apply it directly where you want it.

Best Fourth of July sales

Here are the best July Fourth sales to shop right now across retailers and brands. I’ll continue updating this throughout the holiday.

Best retailer sales

Best mattress and bedding sales

Casper : Up to 30% off mattresses, plus up to 35% off everything else through July 7

Up to 30% off mattresses, plus up to 35% off everything else through July 7 Cozy Earth : Up to 30% off sitewide

Up to 30% off sitewide Brooklinen : Up to 20% off sitewide

Up to 20% off sitewide Tempur-Pedic : Get 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress using code CLOUD30, 25% off Tempur-Pedic Sheets using code SHEETS25 and more through July 8

Get 30% off the TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress using code CLOUD30, 25% off Tempur-Pedic Sheets using code SHEETS25 and more through July 8 Sealy : Up to $900 off on mattresses and pillows through July 8

Up to $900 off on mattresses and pillows through July 8 Naturepedic : Up to 20% off using code JULY4 through July 9

Up to 20% off using code JULY4 through July 9 Purple : Up to $800 off mattress and base bundles, plus 20% off accessories through July 8

Up to $800 off mattress and base bundles, plus 20% off accessories through July 8 Leesa : Up to 40% off mattresses through July 12

Up to 40% off mattresses through July 12 Brooklyn Bedding : Up to 30% off sitewide

Up to 30% off sitewide Stearns & Foster : Up to $600 off select mattresses

Up to $600 off select mattresses Helix Sleep : 25% off sitewide through July 6

25% off sitewide through July 6 Serta: Up to $725 off mattress sets

Best home and furniture sales

AllModern: Up to 60% off sofas and sectionals, beds, rugs and more

Article : Up to 40% off furniture through July 6

Up to 40% off furniture through July 6 The Container Store : 25% off sitewide through July 6

25% off sitewide through July 6 MoMA Design Store : Up to 60% off select designs and extra 20% off sale through July 6

Up to 60% off select designs and extra 20% off sale through July 6 Funboy : Up to 25% off all floats and accessories using code FUN25 through July 7

Up to 25% off all floats and accessories using code FUN25 through July 7 BenchMade Modern : Up to 20% off custom sofas, sectionals, beds and more through July 8

Up to 20% off custom sofas, sectionals, beds and more through July 8 Sabai : $125 off orders over $500, $300 off orders over $1,500 and $600 off orders over $3,000 through July 9

$125 off orders over $500, $300 off orders over $1,500 and $600 off orders over $3,000 through July 9 Artifact Uprising : Up to 20% off $150+ and 15% off sitewide using code PRINTSUMMER through July 8

Up to 20% off $150+ and 15% off sitewide using code PRINTSUMMER through July 8 Homebody : Up to 30% off all sofas and sectionals using code STAYHOME through July 7

Up to 30% off all sofas and sectionals using code STAYHOME through July 7 Crane & Canopy : Up to 70% off bedding and decor through July 6

Up to 70% off bedding and decor through July 6 Birch Lane: Up to 30% off living room furniture

Best kitchen and dining sales

Sur La Table : Up to 20% off sitewide using code SAVE20

Up to 20% off sitewide using code SAVE20 Caraway : Up to 36% off bundles through July 11

Up to 36% off bundles through July 11 Kitchenaid : Up to 25% off stand mixer attachments using code JULY4SALE

Up to 25% off stand mixer attachments using code JULY4SALE Hedley & Bennett: Up to 20% off sitewide using code SUMMERSALE

Best travel sales

Calpak : Up to 60% off travel items through July 9

Up to 60% off travel items through July 9 Samsonite : Up to 40% off sitewide

Up to 40% off sitewide Away : Up to 20% off sitewide

Up to 20% off sitewide Dagne Dover : Up to 30% off bestsellers and travel essentials

Up to 30% off bestsellers and travel essentials Lo & Sons : Up to 50% off sitewide through July 6

Up to 50% off sitewide through July 6 Monos: Up to 20% off sitewide using code SUMMER through July 8

Best beauty and wellness deals

Bluemercury : Up to 25% off summer essentials through July 8

Up to 25% off summer essentials through July 8 Kiehl’s : Up to 25% off sitewide through July 6

Up to 25% off sitewide through July 6 Kitsch : Up to 28% off sitewide

Up to 28% off sitewide Soko Glam : Up to 20% off the curated summer collection through July 7

Up to 20% off the curated summer collection through July 7 HigherDOSE : Up to 20% off sitewide through July 4

Up to 20% off sitewide through July 4 Loops : Up to 20% off sitewide

Up to 20% off sitewide Solawave : Up to 35% off skin care devices

Up to 35% off skin care devices Mane: Up to 20% off sitewide through July 7

Best apparel sales

Anthropologie: Up to 40% off furniture, décor, candles and more

J.Crew: Up to 70% off select sale styles using code EXTRA

Lands’ End : Up to 50% off sitewide using code BOATDAY

Up to 50% off sitewide using code BOATDAY Madewell : Up to 60% off sale styles using code SUMMERTIME

Up to 60% off sale styles using code SUMMERTIME Abercrombie & Fitch : Up to 50% off select styles, plus 20% off clearance

Up to 50% off select styles, plus 20% off clearance Everlane : Up to 50% off select styles

Up to 50% off select styles Frankies Bikinis : Up to 25% off sitewide using code STARS

Up to 25% off sitewide using code STARS Under Armour : Extra 50% off with code EXTRA50 through July 9

Extra 50% off with code EXTRA50 through July 9 Adidas : Up to 40% off select styles

Up to 40% off select styles Levi's : Up to 50% off select styles through July 7

Up to 50% off select styles through July 7 Alo Yoga : Up to 40% off select styles

Up to 40% off select styles Columbia : Up to 40% off sitewide

Up to 40% off sitewide Camper: Up to 40% off footwear and accessories

