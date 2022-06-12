Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
The Lambda Literary Foundation has announced the winners of its annual Lambda Literary Awards, also known as the "Lammys."
The 24 LGBTQ+ award winners were chosen out of 120 finalists across categories like lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender fiction, poetry and nonfiction. Although the event has moved online, interim co-executive directors Cleopatra Acquaye and Maxwell Scales told us they’re as excited as ever about it. They've found moving things online “allows for more accessibility, creating room for people with various needs to be able to attend, but also opening the ceremony up for more people to join us from around the country and the world.” It’s also given them the opportunity to think about hybrid models for future Lammy awards, regardless of quarantine conditions. That way, as many people as possible can join, Acquaye told us, highlighting those who may be “isolated or in rural areas.”
The Lammys are especially significant this year — a recent study from the American Library Association found that half of the 10 most challenged and banned books in the U.S. were chosen for their LGBTQ content.
“At the end of the day, it’s a party,” Acquaye said. “It’s a time to celebrate and get loud about what we’ve accomplished, to grieve the artists that we’ve lost and to look cute while doing it.”
2022 Lambda Literary Award Winners
Below are the 24 winners of the 2022 Lambda Literary awards.
Bisexual fiction
‘We Want What We Want’ by Alix Ohlin
Bisexual nonfiction
‘Borealis’ by Aisha Sabatini Sloan
Bisexual poetry
‘Gumbo Ya Ya’ by Aurielle Marie
Gay fiction
‘100 Boyfriends’ by Brontez Purnell
Gay memoir/biography
‘Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir’ by Brian Broome
Gay poetry
‘Punks: New & Selected Poems’ by John Keene
Gay romance
‘Excellent Sons: A Love Story in Three Acts’ by Larry Benjamin
Lesbian fiction
‘Skye Falling’ by Mia McKenzie
Lesbian memoir/biography
‘The One You Want to Marry (And Other Identities I've Had): A Memoir’ by Sophie Santos
Lesbian poetry
‘Last Days’ by Tamiko Beyer
Lesbian romance
‘The Headmistress’ by Milena McKay
LGBTQ anthology
‘Mouths of Rain: An Anthology of Black Lesbian Thought,’ edited by Briona Simone Jones
LGBTQ children’s/middle grade
‘Calvin’ by JR and Vanessa Ford
LGBTQ comics
‘Stone Fruit’ by Lee Lai
LGBTQ drama
‘Mrs. Harrison’ by R. Eric Thomas
LGBTQ erotica
‘Big Joe’ by Samuel R. Delany
LGBTQ mystery
‘The Savage Kind’ by John Copenhaver
LGBTQ nonfiction
‘Let the Record Show’ by Sarah Schulman
LGBTQ speculative fiction
‘No Gods, No Monsters’ by Cadwell Turnbull
LGBTQ studies
‘Vice Patrol: Cops, Courts, and the Struggle over Urban Gay Life before Stonewall’ by Anna Lvovsky
LGBTQ young adult
‘The Heartbreak Bakery’ by A. R. Capetta
Transgender fiction
‘Summer Fun’ by Jeanne Thornton
Transgender nonfiction
‘Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness’ by Da'Shaun Harrison
Transgender poetry
‘Crossbones on My Life’ by Mason J
Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.