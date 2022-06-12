Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

The Lambda Literary Foundation has announced the winners of its annual Lambda Literary Awards, also known as the "Lammys."

The 24 LGBTQ+ award winners were chosen out of 120 finalists across categories like lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender fiction, poetry and nonfiction. Although the event has moved online, interim co-executive directors Cleopatra Acquaye and Maxwell Scales told us they’re as excited as ever about it. They've found moving things online “allows for more accessibility, creating room for people with various needs to be able to attend, but also opening the ceremony up for more people to join us from around the country and the world.” It’s also given them the opportunity to think about hybrid models for future Lammy awards, regardless of quarantine conditions. That way, as many people as possible can join, Acquaye told us, highlighting those who may be “isolated or in rural areas.”

The Lammys are especially significant this year — a recent study from the American Library Association found that half of the 10 most challenged and banned books in the U.S. were chosen for their LGBTQ content.

“At the end of the day, it’s a party,” Acquaye said. “It’s a time to celebrate and get loud about what we’ve accomplished, to grieve the artists that we’ve lost and to look cute while doing it.”

2022 Lambda Literary Award Winners

Below are the 24 winners of the 2022 Lambda Literary awards.

Bisexual fiction

‘We Want What We Want’ by Alix Ohlin

Bisexual nonfiction

‘Borealis’ by Aisha Sabatini Sloan

Bisexual poetry

‘Gumbo Ya Ya’ by Aurielle Marie

Gay fiction

‘100 Boyfriends’ by Brontez Purnell

Gay memoir/biography

‘Punch Me Up to the Gods: A Memoir’ by Brian Broome

Gay poetry

‘Punks: New & Selected Poems’ by John Keene

Gay romance

‘Excellent Sons: A Love Story in Three Acts’ by Larry Benjamin

Lesbian fiction

‘Skye Falling’ by Mia McKenzie

Lesbian memoir/biography

Lesbian poetry

‘Last Days’ by Tamiko Beyer

Lesbian romance

‘The Headmistress’ by Milena McKay

LGBTQ anthology

‘Mouths of Rain: An Anthology of Black Lesbian Thought,’ edited by Briona Simone Jones

LGBTQ children’s/middle grade

‘Calvin’ by JR and Vanessa Ford

LGBTQ comics

‘Stone Fruit’ by Lee Lai

LGBTQ drama

‘Mrs. Harrison’ by R. Eric Thomas

LGBTQ erotica

‘Big Joe’ by Samuel R. Delany

LGBTQ mystery

‘The Savage Kind’ by John Copenhaver

LGBTQ nonfiction

‘Let the Record Show’ by Sarah Schulman

LGBTQ speculative fiction

‘No Gods, No Monsters’ by Cadwell Turnbull

LGBTQ studies

LGBTQ young adult

‘The Heartbreak Bakery’ by A. R. Capetta

Transgender fiction

‘Summer Fun’ by Jeanne Thornton

Transgender nonfiction

Transgender poetry

‘Crossbones on My Life’ by Mason J

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.