The father figures in our lives give us plenty of reasons to treat them to something special on Father’s Day (among many other days): They’re dedicated, hard-working and always eager to lend a helping hand when you need it the most. Whether your dad loves to fire up the grill, plan outdoor adventures or fish on the water, there are several gifts that can cater to their unique interests and hobbies. To help you celebrate your father figure this year and beyond, we rounded up some of the best Father's Day gift ideas we think you’ll want to consider across food, tech, grooming, cooking and more.

Best Father’s Day gift ideas in 2022

We recommended gift ideas inspired by our coverage in the last year and that we think appeals to every kind of father figure — to help you sift through it all, we separated these ideas into categories:

Best unique Father’s Day gifts

This highly rated and sleek leather wallet is made with Argentinian leather, which naturally softens with age. You can choose a black or brown wallet and add custom engraving on the inside, outside or both. It has a clear ID slot, multiple card slots and an area for bills.

This 11-ounce glass, which they can use to hold their favorite whiskey or bourbon, can feature etched maps of over a dozen cities across the U.S. and Canada, making it a good choice for the dad who likes to travel or reminisce on their favorite place. The etch also displays several street names and the locale's coordinates.

If your father figure is a history buff, Letterjoy can provide them with a little piece of history to discover. Each week, they’ll receive a real historical letter — with authors and recipients ranging from Alexander Hamilton to Benjamin Franklin — along with background information to contextualize each one. They can also receive a personalized welcome letter that indicates what to expect with the membership. You can choose between three subscription packages: Three months, six months or 12 months.

YETI’s Rambler Tumbler is made of stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, and can be easily personalized: Select writer Zoe Malin said she customized this tumbler with her dad’s initials and the Empire State Building. It’s dishwasher-safe and includes a shatter-resistant Magslider lid that uses magnets to smoothly open and close, the brand says. You can purchase this tumbler in a variety of colors, including Green, Copper and Graphite.

For more sentimental dads, you can go the traditional route with a personalized photo book full of memories. This matte hardcover book is almost fully customizable, including the photo layout, text and page numbers. You can even upload your own stickers and backgrounds to tailor your book to a specific theme.

If your father figure is a music lover, this custom print can display the lyrics of their favorite song in the shape of a vinyl record. The lyrics are printed in your choice of Copper, Gold, Silver or Rose Gold foil, and you can also choose between five background colors: White, Black, Blue, Grey and Cream. Other personalizations include the title of your chosen song, the artist, your own personalized phrase and the option to include the Spotify code that plays the song.

Best Father’s Day food and drink gifts

The Exotic Meats Jerkygram is filled with unique meats from around the globe. Find wild boar jerky, venison jerky, ostrich jerky and more that can make for a fun and one-of-a-kind tasting session — or scroll through the many ManCrates offerings to find the right box for the father you’re gifting.

If your dad is a wine lover, this subscription from Harry & David includes a bottle of Harry & David wine from Oregon's Rogue Valley and artisanal cheese each month. You can choose between a three-month, six-month or 12-month subscription, with each of the boxes featuring a variety of wines, from a Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc to Merlot and Pinot Noir Rosé. Some standout cheeses include brie, manchego and aged white cheddar.

Trade Coffee offers over 400 coffee options from the nation’s top roasters, and you can take a quiz on the site to find personalized recommendations based on your taste. Opt into a classic subscription for delivery of their go-to coffee or a hookup subscription for different coffee with each shipment.

For the breakfast-loving dad, this Stonewall Kitchen gift basket is based on the traditional New England breakfast. It features the brand’s Farmhouse Blend Coffee, Pancake & Waffle Mix, Maine Maple Syrup, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Strawberry Jam and Cinnamon Bun Mix.

This gift box from artisanal condiment brand TRUFF can be a great gift option for the hot sauce and truffle oil lover in your life — it features three of the brand’s best-selling truffle-infused items: Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, White Truffle Hot Sauce and Black Truffle Oil. The brand says these condiments are both vegan and gluten-free, and they come encased in an elegant matte black box. TRUFF also offers a variety of other bundles, including the Variety Pack and Spicy Lovers Pack.

Best Father’s Day grooming gifts

This grooming kit contains everything they will need to keep up with their daily beard styling needs. It includes an unscented beard styling balm, beard oil, a beard brush, a beard comb, stainless steel beard scissors and a downloadable ebook to help with grooming.

The Philips Norelco OneBlade shaver offers a blade for the face as well as a skin guard for the body to trim, edge and shave, according to the brand. It’s one of our favorite beard and hair trimmers, and Philips says the blade — which works for stubble as well as beards of any length — lasts up to four months.

This subscription shaving set includes a five-blade razor cartridge, a rubberized handle, a travel blade cover and a foaming shave gel. By opting into the subscription service, you can get an ongoing refill delivered to their door every two, three or five months.

Giving your dad the gift of self-care can majorly upgrade their relaxation routine. This all-natural gift set by Burt’s Bees features the brand’s Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream and Coconut Foot Cream to soothe and moisture dry, cracked skin.

This electric shaver, an expert-recommended pick from our guide to head shavers, features pivoting blades that the brand says work well with or without product. The shaver features an ergonomic design and includes attachments for trimming nose hair and deep clean facial brushing. It’s also water-resistant and has a battery life of up to 90 minutes with a 1.5-hour charge, according to the brand.

Best Father’s Day cooking and grilling gifts

One of our favorite expert-recommended air fryers, the Instant Vortex Air Fryer has a screen for viewing the temperature and time, as well as four different presets for air frying, baking, reheating and roasting. It has a large 6-quart capacity and a square basket to better accommodate a large amount of food, according to the brand. The removable air fryer basket is also dishwasher-safe.

For the dad who likes to cook on the grill, this oil sprayer is one of our favorite grilling tools since its function is to help avoid oily hands when they’re seasoning the food. It holds approximately 1/2 cup of oil at one time and has a spray nozzle for ease of use.

The Anova Precision Cooker is a great option if your father figure is looking to dabble in sous vide cooking. They can connect the device to their smartphone using the Anova Culinary app to control time and temperature — and for less tech savvy dads, they can also select their desired settings directly on the LED display. Temperature settings range from 77 degrees to 210 degrees Fahrenheit, and the device features an adjustable clamp that can attach to their pot or container, according to the brand.

As any dad who loves to grill knows, one of the most important parts of grilling is cleaning the grill properly so any leftover residue doesn’t char and burn the next time you have a barbecue. This top-rated brush, which we highlight in our list of grill cleaning products, has grit-infused nylon bristles that are designed to clean porcelain and chrome wide grids and cast iron grates, according to the brand. The head of the brush is also removable for both cleaning and replacing it.

The AeroGarden Harvest is an indoor hydroponic garden that can grow fresh herbs directly on their kitchen countertop using 20-watt LED lights. It can grow six plants up to 12 inches high using seed pods, which allows your father figure to grow everything from salad greens to cherry tomatoes. A touch-sensor control panel indicates when you should add more water or plant food, according to the brand. Select editor Christina Colizza said she likes the AeroGarden’s compact size, although she advised spreading them out at the beginning to avoid overcrowding.

If your dad is looking to revamp their cookware, Select writer Justin Redman said this Rachael Ray Cookware Set has great nonstick properties that make it easy to clean and slide food right onto their plate. The set comes with 12 pieces of cookware, including 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans, a 6-quart stockpot, 8.5-inch and 10-inch frying pans and a 3-quart sauté pan — all with rubber handles to provide a good grip. The set comes in multiple colors, including Agave Blue, Cranberry Red and Mushroom Brown.

Best Father’s Day tech gifts

This wireless portable speaker from Bose is water-resistant and can be paired with smartphones and additional Bose speakers using Bluetooth. It also has a built-in microphone to make and receive phone calls and features up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, according to the brand. Select writer Zoe Malin said her dad takes this speaker golfing, and she bought him a carabiner clip so he can clip it to his golf bag.

Apple’s latest watch released last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 features a more advanced screen that’s 20% larger than the Series 6, along with borders that are 40% thinner than its predecessors, according to the brand. The larger screen also fits nearly 50 percent more text on screen compared to the Series 6 — you’ll be able to see a longer portion of a message or notification. It also equips an 18-hour battery life and water resistance rating for up to 50 meters.

Smartish’s WalletSlayer Vol. 1 for the iPhone 13 can combine your dad’s wallet essentials with their phone’s case. Krajeski said the WalletSlayer is a convenient tool to access important cards and avoid losing any of them throughout the day. It holds three cards total, which they can push out of the case through a slot in the back.

The Roku Ultra is the best all-around media streaming device thanks to its affordability and intuitive functions. It’s compatible with 4K and HDR content and provides strong connectivity for streaming movies or television shows. Additional features include fast-loading channels, USB and micro-SD ports and a lost remote finder.

This electric massager features the brand’s QuietForce technology that can allow your dad to use the device in one room without bothering anyone in another. The Pro model utilizes the Therabody app that integrates with Apple Health and Google Fit and can suggest guided routines sent to their device via Bluetooth. It offers five built-in speeds and an OLED screen that conveniently displays the speed and force meter.

If your dad is hoping to up their home security game, Wyze makes some of our favorite home security devices. The Wyze Video Doorbell and Chime requires existing doorbell wiring for power supply, and they can connect it to Wi-Fi to control the device through the Wyze app. The app can allow them to view a livestream video of activity at their door, while also equipping two-way audio and an HD camera that allows them to see visitors from head to toe. Cloud storage is included with the device, which records 12-second videos and stores them for 14 days for free.

Best Father’s Day outdoor and fitness gifts

Whether they’re still working from home or looking for new athleisure to hit the gym, these joggers from Lululemon are made from quick-drying and breathable recycled polyester fabric that can stretch for comfort, according to the brand. These joggers also include two front pockets and a zippered back pocket, as well as an adjustable drawcord that lets them customize the fit.

The latest launch from Select reader favorite brand Allbirds, the Tree Flyers are designed for distance running due to their lightweight design and cushioned midsole made from a new SwiftFoam material, according to the brand. The upper is also made from eucalyptus fiber, which Allbirds says makes it a breathable workout shoe. It comes in a variety of colors, including black, gray, yellow and orange.

This popular hammock by Yellow Leaf is an option worth considering if your father figure likes to relax outdoors. It’s woven with high-quality, soft and weathersafe material that can be left outdoors in any weather without molding or rotting. It also compactly rolls up, allowing your dad to take it along on beach days, vacations or road trips while being able to clip it to anything from trees to an overhead beam.

Redman highlighted this adjustable dumbbell set as a great at-home workout solution, especially for smaller apartments since it takes up less than two square feet of space, according to the brand. The weight of these dumbbells range from 5 pounds to 50 pounds each, which can be adjusted with a twist of the handle. And storage is pretty simple: Each dumbbell sits in its own aluminum stand.

A shirt they can sweat through repeatedly and still feel comfortable in can mean a lot in the long run. With an abundance of colors and styles — as well as many different types of shirts and apparel all adjoined by the drive to be more comfortable and dress without the need to tuck in — UNTUCKit allows them to marry style with comfort for virtually any occasion.

These polarized lenses are our favorite sunglasses for fishing: They feature a wraparound frame for extra coverage and polarized lenses to eliminate reflected glare bouncing off the water. They feature a plastic frame and are offered in more than a dozen lens and frame color combinations.

Transport and organize tackle in this versatile and highly rated backpack. It has a padded back and backpack shoulder straps for lasting comfort and is crafted with water-resistant polyester for durability. It has four pockets, a zip-off bottom section and is designed to hold up to 10 360-style utility boxes.

