Is your bathroom counter cluttered with eyeshadow palettes, makeup brushes and lip balms? If so, you may benefit from a makeup organizer. Even if your stuff is contained in a makeup bag, you may find that utilizing different organization tools for your cosmetics can help you better access what you need.

“Makeup organizers keep products off your countertops and make sure that clean brushes stay clean,” says Gen Waring, a makeup artist and owner of Waring Makeup. “But the real value is how much time they can save you in the morning when you’re getting ready. You don’t waste valuable minutes or seconds having to hunt down where you last put your favorite lipstick or lip liner because they’re always in the exact same spot.”

There are various makeup organizers on the market—like brush holders, drawers, bags and more—to suit all kinds of needs. To help you figure out what you need, we asked experts about what you should consider when shopping. We also rounded up NBC Select staff favorite organizers and highly rated options for your consideration.

The best makeup organizers of 2024

Although there are makeup organizers designed for specific products like lipsticks, you can also find multipurpose organizers made to house various types of cosmetics. We included all types of options. The below are recommended by experts of NBC Select staff, or have high ratings and positive customer reviews.

You can store your favorite makeup and beauty tools in this clear 11.25-inch-tall makeup case. This case has a 4.8-star average rating from more than 30,800 reviews on Amazon and it includes four small and three large pull-out drawers. “I love clear acrylic drawers for their ease of finding what you need,” says Anna Peterson, a licensed cosmetologist and owner of Salon Route.

Eyeshadow lovers can store up to ten palettes in an upright position using this organizer that has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,290 reviews on Amazon. You can organize palettes of various thickness and size with the help of 11 included dividers. The dividers can also be removed if some of your palettes are thicker.

This acrylic makeup case has two large drawers, two small drawers, and then 16 different compartments at the top to store things like lipsticks, brushes and bottles and jars. It measures 7.5-inches tall, 5.5-inches deep and 9.5-inches wide. “I’ve had this organizer for nearly eight years and it still looks new,” says NBC Select commerce editor McKenna Moore. “It is really easy to clean and the lucite doesn’t get discolored if it’s near a window and sits in the sun.” There is also a version available that comes with a mirror.

Waring likes rotating makeup organizers for their ease of getting to the products you need or want. Think of them as a lazy susan you’d put on your dining room table — but for makeup! This one has four quadrants, with shelves you can adjust to different heights. This adjustability allows you to store things of all different shapes and sizes more easily, according to the brand. This organizer is 11 inches wide and 13.5 inches tall — just keep in mind you’ll need to keep the area around it clear so you have room to spin it.

If you keep your cosmetics in a drawer, you probably know all those tubes and bottles can become a jumbled mess. These containers aim to help. The set comes with 13 organizers of all different sizes to allow you to separate your makeup into categories — think liners in one, shadow pots in another, lipsticks in yet another, you get the idea. The organizers are made of clear acrylic and have silicone pads on the bottom to prevent them from slipping and sliding around. They can also be stacked on each other and have a 4.8-star average rating from over 11,270 reviews on Amazon.

Professional makeup artists often use a train case to organize their makeup. Not only are there many different compartments for cosmetics, but the hard shell protects what’s inside when on the go. A train case is also a good option for someone with limited drawer space who doesn’t want their makeup on the counter. This case has a 4.8-star average rating from over 6,620 reviews on Amazon and can be tucked under a vanity or stored in a closet when not in use. It has three tiers that can be pulled out and six compartments in total. It has adjustable dividers inside, can be folded up and locked and has a top handle and shoulder strap. The case comes in five colors, including black, holographic and silvery white.

Consider this toiletry bag if you prefer a makeup bag setup for your cosmetics. It is made from water-resistant polyester, has four interior zip compartments to store your makeup, skin care and hair care products and can be opened up and hung from a towel hook or door knob. It also has a top handle, which makes it easy to carry when it’s zipped up. “I use it to organize all of my makeup products and brushes,” says NBC Select editor Mili Godio. “I love that it has so many big and small compartments. It’s also great because it’s ready to go whenever I travel.” This bag is available in a dozen colors, including yellow, pink and black.

I’m allergic to cluttered countertops, so prefer to keep my makeup tucked in drawers and cabinets. This brush organizer has been one of my favorite purchases this past year. It rolls up into a compact pouch, and when you need to use it, you can unroll it to lay it flat on your countertop. It has 12 pockets for brushes with a plastic flap that covers and protects the brush heads. It also has a small zippered pouch, perfect for sponges, tweezers and other small tools. Also nice: When you need to travel, you can just grab the whole pouch and throw it into your bag.

A holder for your makeup brushes is also helpful, says Waring, who points out that it can keep the bristles from picking up dirt on your countertop or getting dusty. This acrylic holder has three open compartments to organize your brushes. It measures 7.1 inches long, 2.7 inches deep and 3.1 inches tall and can be easily wiped down using a wet cloth. This brush holder has a 4.8-star average rating from over 14,000 reviews on Amazon.

How we picked the best makeup organizers

Experts we spoke with noted that many types of makeup organizers are on the market. Because of this, it’s important to keep your specific needs in mind when shopping. The below criteria will help you do that:

Type: Are you looking to organize makeup in a drawer? Or perhaps you want to keep your makeup on the counter and need something to help you sort it out. Consider where you will store your makeup to help you determine the type of organizer you need. If you keep it in a drawer, dividers and containers will help. If it will be left on the counter, you can purchase makeup bags or drawers and stands. We’ve included options for both to fit all needs.

Size: Similar to the above, how much space you have to organize your makeup will determine what products will work for you. “Taking just a few minutes to measure out your drawers and counter space will save you hours of time by avoiding purchasing an organizer that doesn’t quite fit or is far too large to sit on your countertop,” says Waring. We included products with minimal footprints and larger products for those who have more space.

Price: There are plenty of affordable makeup organizers on the market. However, there are plenty of products you could also splurge on. For the most part, we focused on budget-friendly options to make makeup organization accessible to all.

Tips for organizing your makeup

When your space is tidy and clean, you can better see all your products — so you can use them to their fullest potential, says Peterson, who adds that It can also streamline and expedite your getting ready process. Buying a few organization tools is a great first step, but having a system is key when it comes to keeping your makeup orderly.

Start with a cleanout: Now is the perfect time if you haven’t gone through your makeup recently. Toss items that you never use (ahem, that trendy blue lipstick you just never got the nerve to wear) or that have expired. Not sure about expiration dates? Most products will have an icon of a small bottle or jar on the bottom of the packaging with a number inside it — that number denotes how many months you have from opening the product before you should toss it. As a general rule of thumb, liquid face products last up to six months, powders for up to a year, eyeliners and lipsticks for two years and mascara for three months.

Sort into categories: Once you've tossed whatever you can break your makeup into categories. Think about what will make the most sense for you. It's really about preference and how you use makeup, says Waring. Some people may want to sort by item type — blushes, shadows, liners, lipsticks, etc. Or, if you tend just to do the basics daily, you could pull out those few essentials. Then, keep the stuff you use less regularly together in another area. Sorting in this way will give you an idea of how much space you need to store your makeup.

Once you’ve tossed whatever you can break your makeup into categories. Think about what will make the most sense for you. It’s really about preference and how you use makeup, says Waring. Some people may want to sort by item type — blushes, shadows, liners, lipsticks, etc. Or, if you tend just to do the basics daily, you could pull out those few essentials. Then, keep the stuff you use less regularly together in another area. Sorting in this way will give you an idea of how much space you need to store your makeup. Consider your space and needs: Makeup organizers are not one size fits all. Think about whether you will want to keep things in a drawer or on your countertop, says Waring. If a drawer is your preferred storage spot, look for drawer dividers or bins. If you are setting your stuff on a countertop, look for acrylic drawers or bins to keep things together and see everything inside, says Peterson. Makeup bags with multiple compartments are another option — and they can fit either on a countertop, in a closet or in a drawer. They’re also great for those who travel often and just want to grab their stuff and go.

