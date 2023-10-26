Buying a mattress can be an investment. To help it last as long as possible, covering it with a mattress protector is a smart move to make. While a mattress pad is meant to provide extra cushioning or comfort, a mattress protector serves as a barrier that sits between your sheets and your mattress to keep to dry and stain-free from stains and also keep bugs and dust out, says Annie Graybill, director of product marketing at Avocado Green Mattress.

Mattress protectors can be particularly helpful if you like to eat or drink in bed, have a toddler who is potty-training or let your pet sleep in bed with you. Different from a mattress topper that is made to add more comfort, a protector (sometimes called a pad) is made to prevent liquids, dust and even bed bugs from making their way to your mattress.

How we picked the best mattress protectors

To pick the mattress protectors on this list, we spoke to experts who specialize in mattresses, as well as pest specialists who focus on bed bug prevention about what to look for. They suggested prioritizing the following things when shopping for a mattress protector.

“If you’re prone to allergies, a hypoallergenic protector can help block out dust mites and allergens from getting into your bed,” says Nicole DelMasto-Vickers, associate category manager of accessories at Mattress Firm, who adds that you should look for one in a natural material like bamboo or cotton, which tend to be more gentle on the skin. Five-sided protection : There are mattress protectors that look like a blanket and simply sit on top of your bed. Experts we spoke to recommend avoiding these, as they can slip or scrunch up under your sheets. Instead, look for something that goes on like a fitted sheet and offers five-sided protection to help ensure it doesn’t shift and move, says DelMastro-Vickers. If you are concerned about bed bugs, look for a protector that fully encases the mattress and closes shut with a zipper, says Frank Meek, a board-certified entomologist and technical services manager with Orkin. This will prevent bugs from getting to the mattress.

Top-rated mattress protectors

The below mattress protectors all have the characteristics our experts suggested keeping in mind and have at least a 4-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews.

This hypoallergenic option protects against allergens, dust mites, perspiration, urine and other fluids, according to the brand. It offers five-sided protection and is made from a soft cotton terry material. It is vinyl and PVC-free but still offers water resistance, according to the brand. I use this protector on my daughter’s crib mattress and have found that nothing — whether it be a spilled bottle or a massive blowout — seeps through. This protector is machine-washable, making it simple to clean should you spill anything on your bed.

Sizes: Crib, twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Material: Cotton | Style: Five-sided

This protector fully surrounds your mattress and zips shut, a feature that can help protect it from bed bugs, says Meek. It has a 4.6-star average from over 17,700 reviews on Amazon. In addition to protecting your mattress from spills and bed bugs, it also wicks away moisture, making it good for those who sweat while they sleep, according to the brand.

Sizes: Crib, twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king | Material: Cotton | Style: Fully encased

With a 4.6-star average from over 100,100 reviews on Amazon and priced under $30, this zippered mattress encasement is good for those on a budget. The material is stain-resistant and machine washable, according to the brand, and made with a polyester that is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, which means that it has been tested against a list of over 1,000 chemicals to ensure it is free of them.

Sizes: Crib, twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, king, California king | Material: Polyester | Style: Fully encased

This mattress protector has a 4.6-star average from over 12,700 reviews on Amazon and is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. Like the other options, this one is water-resistant, machine washable and zips closed. It also has a velcro latch to ensure the zipper doesn’t slip open on its own.

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Material: Cotton | Style: Fully encased

Though this mattress protector is water-resistant, it is also breathable and won’t trap heat, according to the brand. It fully encases the mattress, zips closed and has a 4.6-star average from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon. This mattress protector is tightly woven to prevent allergens from collecting and also wicks moisture away from the body and doesn’t retain body heat, according to AllerEase.

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king | Material: Polyester and nylon | Style: Fully encased

Hospitology’s mattress encasement has a 4.7-star average from over 13,100 reviews on Amazon. It’s available in 6-8”, 9-11” and 12-18” depths and the material has a bit of stretch for a snug fit. I have this mattress protector on my bed and like that the snug fit means it doesn’t bunch up under my sheets.

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king | Material: Polyester | Style: Fully encased

This five-sided mattress protector is made from a soft knit that is moisture-wicking and will not crinkle as you roll over, according to Ghostbed. It has a thick, two-inch elastic band around the edges to help hug your mattress so that it won’t bunch up under your sheets. Ghostbed’s mattress protector has a 4.7-star average from over 1,400 reviews on Best Buy.

Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king | Material: Cotton | Style: Five-sided

How to shop for a mattress protector

If you are interested in purchasing a mattress protector, here’s what the experts we spoke with recommend keeping in mind while shopping:

Consider what kind of protection you need: If your only concern is keeping your mattress safe from spills and fluids, a five-sided style should do the trick. “It goes on just like a fitted sheet and comes off easily so you can pop it in the washing machine,” says DelMasto-Vickers. Finally, a protector that fully surrounds all sides and then zips closed is the best option for preventing bed bugs from getting into your mattress, says Meek.

What you need to know about bed bugs

Many people purchase mattress protectors to prevent a bedbug infestation. Not familiar with these critters? Bed bugs are small insects that feed off blood. They tend to strike at night and like to hide in mattresses, headboards, box springs and other objects around the bed. When they bite you, they can cause allergic reactions or rashes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To avoid an infestation or nip it in the bud if one happens, here are a few steps you can take:

Look for signs you have them: If you start noticing unexplained skin rashes or irritation, it could be a sign of bedbugs. That said, not everyone reacts. If you don’t have a skin reaction, they can be difficult to detect because they are small and hide in tiny cracks and crevices, says Meek. “The easiest way to tell if you have them on your mattress is to look for small black fecal spots. Like snakes, they also molt so you may notice these shed skins around or on your bed.”

If you start noticing unexplained skin rashes or irritation, it could be a sign of bedbugs. That said, not everyone reacts. If you don’t have a skin reaction, they can be difficult to detect because they are small and hide in tiny cracks and crevices, says Meek. “The easiest way to tell if you have them on your mattress is to look for small black fecal spots. Like snakes, they also molt so you may notice these shed skins around or on your bed.” Take care of an infestation ASAP: If you notice bed bugs, you’ll want to take care of them immediately because these insects can multiply quickly. “Contain the infestation by isolating the affected areas,” says Meek. “Avoid moving items from infested rooms to non-infested ones to prevent the bugs from spreading.” Then, Meek suggests calling a pest control expert. “They will inspect your home and create a treatment plan to eliminate these pests.”

If you notice bed bugs, you’ll want to take care of them immediately because these insects can multiply quickly. “Contain the infestation by isolating the affected areas,” says Meek. “Avoid moving items from infested rooms to non-infested ones to prevent the bugs from spreading.” Then, Meek suggests calling a pest control expert. “They will inspect your home and create a treatment plan to eliminate these pests.” Take preventative measures: Because bed bugs like to live in mattresses, covering your mattress is a great way to prevent an infestation. “Ordinary mattress covers are not sufficient; only proper full encasements will work,” says Meek, who also points out that encasements prevent bed bugs from getting into your mattress. Once a mattress is infested, it’s almost impossible to get the bugs out and you’ll likely have to toss it. Bed bugs may still sit on top of the encasement. In this case, you’ll need to seek pest control help — but at least you won’t have to splurge on a new bed.

