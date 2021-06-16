Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you’ve been feeling the heat lately, you're not alone — heat waves have been sweeping across the nation and Europe this year. With temperatures up, you will need a way to keep cool beyond ice cream and cold drinks. If you don’t have air conditioning, the right fan could help circulate otherwise stagnant air in your home and keep you cool. Oscillating fans, which move side to side, up and down or both, move cold air around a room, rather than in one direction.

Best oscillating fans for this summer

To help you find a fan for this summer, we rounded up a few highly rated oscillating fans to consider from Shopping favorite brands like Honeywell and Dyson, along with retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair.

This 42-inch-tall tower fan has three quiet fan speeds, an automatic shut-off timer and a nighttime setting that automatically decreases the fan’s speed and dims its control lights. Its remote control lets you control your room’s temperature without having to leave the couch. It has an average 4.6-star rating over more than 25,500 reviews on Amazon.

This 90-degree oscillating standing fan has an adjustable stand that you lift to your preferred height and a tilt to flow cool air upwards or downwards. It also includes an automatic timer to shut the fan off for up to 7.5 hours, an LED control display panel, a remote control and three speed settings. It has an average 4.1-star rating over more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon.

One of our favorite tower fans, this Dyson model has higher-end features, like air purification — and a higher price tag, too. The combo fan and air purifier uses a HEPA filter to capture pollen, bacteria and pet dander while circulating air and comes with a magnetized remote control that secures on the top of the machine. The fan comes in two colors (one shade is sold out right now): Iron/Silver and White/Silver and has an average 4.2-star rating over more than 190 reviews at Target.

This Honeywell pedestal fan is a popular pick at Best Buy, earning an average 4.3-star rating over more than 880 reviews. The quiet fan features five speed settings and an automatic shutoff timer that turns the fan off after one, two, four or eight hours. You can also adjust the height and command it from across the room through the included remote control.

This table fan is 17.9 inches tall, about one foot wide and can oscillate up to 90 degrees, according to the brand. It has high, medium and low speed settings, so you can vary the airflow. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 8,400 reviews on Amazon.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.