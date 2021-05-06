Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If you are looking for a portable and relatively affordable way to cool down, tower fans can be carried around the house to provide cooling and circulation to any room. A tower fan (or a floor fan) tends to be taller and narrower than other kinds of cooling fans, including handheld or desk models.

Fans can also be a more energy-efficient and quieter way to stay cool compared to air conditioners, according to expert advice in our guide to fans. When finding a tower fan, experts told us in our guide to cooling fans that you should look out for certain features:

Filters: These help remove particles and allergens from the air Oscillation: How the fan rotates and promotes airflow around a room Remotes and other smart controls.

Top-rated tower fans this year

To help jumpstart your search, we rounded up the following highly rated fans based on the expert guidance we got.

Lasko Wind Curve Portable Electric Oscillating Tower Fan

This fan was featured as our favorite tower fan in our guide to cooling fans, and features an oscillation feature and remote control. You can choose between three speeds when using the fan and can set a timer to turn it off. It also comes with a built-in handle for carrying. The fan earned an average 4.5-star rating over more than 1,600 Home Depot reviews.

This oscillating fan from Honeywell features eight speed settings, which range from Sleep (the lowest) to Power Cool (the highest). You can control some of these settings through the front display or with a remote control, plus there’s an automatic shut-off timer you can program. These settings are displayed on the fan’s display, which you can dim the brightness of. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon.

Dyson’s remote-controlled Pure Cool Purifying Fan also removes allergens from the air using a HEPA filter — which you’ll see in some popular air purifiers as well — which can clear 99.97% of particles at 0.3 microns in diameter. Its oscillation feature then circulates purified air throughout the room, according to the brand. This fan earned a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,100 Best Buy reviewers.

This fan is actually three fans in one: You can control each fan independently and there are three speeds to choose from for each. It also features quiet oscillation and several airflow pattern options, including one designed for sleeping. The fan includes a remote control and a timer that can be programmed in 30-minute intervals. This model earned an average 4.1-star rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon and currently comes in three colors: Black, Grey and White.

While Vornado’s tower fan is not oscillating, the brand says that its V-Flow technology can continuously circulate air throughout the whole room, rather than only blow certain directions for seconds at a time. You can control how long the four-speed fan is on for — there are options for up to 8 hours. Like the other fans mentioned above, this one includes a remote control along with buttons on the device itself. It has an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 3,600 reviews on Amazon.

This oscillating fan from Lasko features three speed settings (although the brand points out that the noise level does go up as the speed increases). You can use the remote control to adjust the speed and oscillation and set an energy-efficient, auto-off timer for up to 7 hours. It has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 140 reviews on Home Depot.

This fan from Dreo features 90-degree oscillation, as well as six speed settings — the brand says the fan can reach a 24 feet per second velocity. The fan comes with a remote control and LED display — you can also set a 12-hour timer. The fan has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 13,000 reviews on Amazon.

