Think you can just throw on your normal running shoes and pick up a pickeball paddle? Try again. “Running shoes are designed to primarily move forward,” says Andrew Felsenthal, a racquet sports leader at Life Time Peachtree Corners in Georgia. “With pickleball, you move in every direction — including lots of quick, explosive direction changes — so you need a shoe designed to support those movements.”

We spoke with trainers who spend lots of time on the court to guide you on the exact type of support you need in pickleball shoes. We also got their favorite pickleball shoe recommendations.

How we picked the best pickleball shoes

With the rise in popularity of pickleball, hundreds of different sneakers made for the sport have hit the market. To help you choose the right shoes for you, experts suggest paying attention to the following criteria:

Lateral support: “ Because there are lots of side-to-side movements made in pickleball, finding shoes with lateral support is important,” says Marc Massad, a pickleball trainer and ambassador for the International Federation of Pickleball. A shoe with lateral support should have study materials and support around the midfoot area.

The best pickleball shoes of 2024

Our experts recommended a few pickleball sneakers for men and women. We also found highly rated options that met the criteria set forth by the pickleball pros we spoke with.

The best pickleball shoes for men

Felsenthal says that Skechers are an affordable and supportive option for pickleball sneakers. These shoes have rubber soles to provide traction for indoor and outdoor courts, according to the brand. They come in a medium or extra-wide width for comfort and the mesh upper is constructed to be breathable and to support the ankle as someone pivots and runs across the court, says Skechers. These shoes come in seven colors, including black/gold, white/black and yellow/navy.

Men’s sizes: 7 to 14, including half sizes

According to the brand, this shoe, which comes in normal and wide widths, offers both lateral support for those quick side-to-side movements called for in pickleball and forward support to propel you to the net. The shoe is made from breathable materials to prevent sweaty feet, and the toe and heel are reinforced to prevent wear in those areas. These sneakers have a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,480 reviews on Amazon.

Men’s sizes: 7 to 14, including half sizes

Technically, these sneakers are made for volleyball. But experts say there are many of the same movements in volleyball and pickleball—like quick pivots back and forth and bursts forward and backward. The sneakers, which have a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,870 reviews on Amazon, have a flexible upper for easy movement but a synthetic leather overlay that also provides lateral support, according to the brand. The heel has gel cushioning for comfort and grooved grips on the sole for traction.

Men’s sizes: 6 to 14, including half sizes

Those with wide feet may consider these pickleball shoes from FitVille. They have a 4.2-star average rating from over 2,230 reviews on Amazon and come in wide and extra wide widths. The upper is flexible and made from breathable fabric with anti-odor technology, according to FitVille. They also have a honeycomb-patterned insole for cushioning, arch support for comfort and deep heel cups to support feet as you make lateral movements, according to the brand.

Men’s sizes: 7 to 14, including half sizes

The best pickleball shoes for women

“One of my favorite shoes for pickleball is the Hypercourt Express 2 by K-Swiss,” says Massad. This shoe provides lateral support, grip, and cushioning—everything you want in a pickleball shoe.” According to the brand, the upper is made from flexible material that has just enough firmness to allow you to move freely while still supporting lateral movements. The sole is also made from durable rubber to provide good traction on indoor and outdoor courts.

Women’s sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

These sneakers, which have a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,175 reviews on Amazon, are intended for court sports like tennis and pickleball. According to Adidas, they have padding around the ankle for stability no matter what direction you move in, and the upper is made of mesh for breathability. The shoe is also machine washable.

Women’s sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

I’ve been playing pickleball for a few years and wear these shoes. They weigh just under 10 ounces and don’t weigh me down. There is extra padding around the ankle for support, and the rubber sole provides good traction. The rubber extends up towards the footbed in places you’re likely to drag your foot when trying to make a shot to protect the mesh and prevent excessive wear and tear.

Women’s sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Felsenthal likes the pickleball sneakers from Skechers for both men and women. Not only are the shoes relatively affordable, but he says they provide strong lateral support and have durable rubber soles for good traction. The sneakers have a relaxed fit, making them a good option for those with wider feet. The shoes also have insoles that offer arch support.

Women’s sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

How to make sure your pickleball shoes are supportive

If you’re buying spin shoes, you want them to work for spinning. So it only makes sense that if you buy pickleball sneakers, they need to work for your game. Below, experts outline the three things to remember to ensure your shoes support you through every dink, pivot and serve.

Focus on shoes made for the court: Not all sneakers are equal for all activities. While running shoes may feel comfortable enough on the court, what you do while on a jog differs greatly from what you do on the pickleball court. “I’ve seen firsthand the importance of the right footwear in enhancing performance and preventing injuries in pickleball,” says Massad. Shoes made for tennis and pickleball have much more support on the sides of your foot, to help prevent you from rolling your ankle as you move side to side.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Andrew Felsenthal is a racquet sports leader at Life Time Peachtree Corners in Georgia.

