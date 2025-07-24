If you’re joining a game of pickleball, your favorite running shoes won’t set you up for success on the court. “Running shoes are designed to primarily move forward,” says Andrew Felsenthal, a racquet sports leader at Life Time Peachtree Corners in Georgia. “With pickleball, you move in every direction — including lots of quick, explosive direction changes — so you need a shoe designed to support those movements.”

To find the best pickleball shoes, I asked trainers about the most important features to consider and compiled a list of their recommendations for you to shop.

How I picked the best pickleball shoes

With the rise in popularity of pickleball, hundreds of different sneakers made for the sport have hit the market. To help you choose the right shoes for you, experts suggest paying attention to the following criteria:

Lateral support: “Because there are lots of side-to-side movements made in pickleball, finding shoes with lateral support is important,” says Marc Massad, a pickleball trainer and ambassador for the International Federation of Pickleball. A shoe with lateral support should have study materials and support around the midfoot area.

The best pickleball shoes

This list includes expert recommendations and highly rated options that align with their guidance.

The best pickleball shoes for men

Felsenthal says that Skechers are an affordable and supportive option for pickleball sneakers. These shoes have rubber soles to provide traction for indoor and outdoor courts, according to the brand. They come in a medium or extra-wide width for comfort and the breathable mesh upper supports the ankle as someone pivots and runs across the court, says Skechers. These shoes come in seven colors, including black/gold, white/black and yellow/navy.

According to the brand, this shoe, which comes in normal and wide widths, offers lateral support for those quick side-to-side movements and forward support to propel you to the net. The shoe is made from breathable materials to prevent sweaty feet, and the toe and heel are reinforced to prevent wear in those areas.

Technically, these sneakers are made for volleyball. But experts say there are many of the same movements in volleyball and pickleball, like quick pivots back and forth and bursts forward and backward. The sneakers have a flexible upper for easy movement and a synthetic leather overlay that also provides lateral support, according to the brand. The heel has gel cushioning for comfort and grooved grips on the sole for traction.

Those with wide feet should consider these pickleball shoes from FitVille, which come in wide and extra-wide widths. The upper is flexible and made from breathable fabric with anti-odor technology, according to FitVille. They also have a honeycomb-patterned insole for cushioning, arch support for comfort and deep heel cups to support feet as you make lateral movements, according to the brand.

This sneaker has a piece of rubber covering the toe, also known as a drag pad, to prevent wear and tear when dragging your foot as you pivot and make sudden stops on the court. The sole is made from high-density rubber to provide support, good rebounding and traction, according to the brand. Support is built into all sides of the shoe to keep your feet steady as you move quickly.

This sneaker has a removable molded sockliner and extra cushioning at the midsole for comfort. The sole has a rubber herringbone pattern for traction. The upper also has a pickleball design for style. Reviewers say the shoe has a roomy toe box and support their feet through long games.

The best pickleball shoes for women

“One of my favorite shoes for pickleball is the Hypercourt Express 2 by K-Swiss,” says Massad. “This shoe provides lateral support, grip, and cushioning—everything you want in a pickleball shoe.” According to the brand, the upper is made from a flexible material that has just enough firmness to allow you to move freely while still supporting lateral movements. The sole is also made from durable rubber to provide good traction on indoor and outdoor courts.

These sneakers are specifically for court sports like tennis and pickleball. According to Adidas, they have padding around the ankle for stability, no matter what direction you move in, and the upper is made of mesh for breathability. The shoe is also machine washable.

I’ve been playing pickleball for a few years and wear these shoes. They weigh just under 10 ounces and don’t weigh me down. There is extra padding around the ankle for support, and the rubber sole provides good traction. The rubber extends up towards the footbed in places you’re likely to drag your foot when trying to make a shot to protect the mesh and prevent excessive wear and tear.

Felsenthal likes the pickleball sneakers from Skechers for both men and women. Not only are the shoes relatively affordable, but he says they provide strong lateral support and have durable rubber soles for good traction. The sneakers have a relaxed fit, making them a good option for those with wider feet. The shoes also have insoles that offer arch support.

Ryka’s Courtside sneaker is made specifically for pickleball players. It has built-in support on either side of the sole to help with side-to-side movements, durable traction on the outer sole for grip on the court and a wide toe box for comfort, according to the brand. The upper is made from leather and has ventilation built-in to keep your feet cool. Also helpful: It comes in regular and wide widths.

These sneakers from Asics have a synthetic leather upper with extra support built in around the midfoot to keep your feet stable during the side-to-side movements that are common in pickleball matches. The soles also have deep treads for traction. Reviewers also say they are good for both indoor and outdoor games.

How to make sure your pickleball shoes are supportive

If you’re buying spin shoes, you want them to work for spinning. So it only makes sense that if you buy pickleball sneakers, they need to work for your game. Below, experts outline three considerations to ensure your shoes support you through every dink, pivot and serve.

Focus on shoes made for the court: While running shoes may feel comfortable enough on the court, jogging differs greatly from what you do on the pickleball court. “I’ve seen firsthand the importance of the right footwear in enhancing performance and preventing injuries in pickleball,” says Massad. Shoes made for tennis and pickleball have much more support on the sides of your foot, to help prevent rolling your ankle as you move side to side.

While running shoes may feel comfortable enough on the court, jogging differs greatly from what you do on the pickleball court. “I’ve seen firsthand the importance of the right footwear in enhancing performance and preventing injuries in pickleball,” says Massad. Shoes made for tennis and pickleball have much more support on the sides of your foot, to help prevent rolling your ankle as you move side to side. Think about where you’ll play: Do you prefer an indoor court? Or do you often play outside? Indoor courts are smooth (like a basketball court), so you’ll need more traction, says Felsenthal. Look for pickleball sneakers with deeper grooves in their sole, giving you more grip on a smooth court. Outdoor courts tend to have some texture, so you’ll still want some traction, but it doesn’t need to be as big a focus.

Do you prefer an indoor court? Or do you often play outside? Indoor courts are smooth (like a basketball court), so you’ll need more traction, says Felsenthal. Look for pickleball sneakers with deeper grooves in their sole, giving you more grip on a smooth court. Outdoor courts tend to have some texture, so you’ll still want some traction, but it doesn’t need to be as big a focus. Replace your shoes as needed: As shoes wear, they become less supportive. So you’ll want to make sure you replace your pickleball sneakers every so often. If you rarely hit the court, your shoes will likely last a few years. If you play around the clock, you may be replacing your shoes every six months, says Massad. “And if you play semi-regularly, try to replace your shoes once a year.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Andrew Felsenthal is a racquet sports leader at Life Time Peachtree Corners in Georgia.

is a racquet sports leader at Life Time Peachtree Corners in Georgia. Marc Massad is a pickleball trainer and ambassador for the International Federation of Pickleball at Velocity Paddle.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributing editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, I interviewed two pickleball experts and compiled a list of sneakers that include their recommendations.

