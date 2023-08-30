If you’re spending a lot of time outside, an outdoor blanket can make the experience much more comfortable. After all, a good blanket can protect you from itchy grass, dirt or dampness on the ground.

While an outdoor blanket is not a substitute for a good sleeping bag, you can use it for a number of other activities like a picnic, lounging as you watch a sporting event or a place to relax as your kids play at a park.

To help you find an outdoor blanket that meets your needs, we spoke with two experts on exactly what features to prioritize while shopping and based on those suggestions, we found highly rated options from top retailers like Amazon, Target and beyond.

Our top picks

How we picked top-rated outdoor blankets

To help us determine what to look for in an outdoor blanket, we spoke with professionals who plan small and large scale picnics for a living. They regularly use outdoor blankets in all types of environments, and they created a list of features to consider when shopping.

Size: When it comes to an outdoor blanket, bigger tends to be better. The ideal blanket is large enough that everyone has space to sit or recline, says Lauren Kimmons, who owns San Diego-based Pop Up Picnic Co. Of course, how many people will be gathering on your outdoor blanket may vary. For that reason, we selected top-rated blankets in a variety of sizes.

Portability: Whether you're heading to a picnic or want to take a blanket on a camping trip, being able to pack it up quickly and without fuss makes life easier. Look for something that has some plushness (think thicker than a bed sheet), but that can still fold up with relative ease, says Candace Perez, owner of The Posh Picnic in Austin, Texas.

Whether you’re heading to a picnic or want to take a blanket on a camping trip, being able to pack it up quickly and without fuss makes life easier. Look for something that has some plushness (think thicker than a bed sheet), but that can still fold up with relative ease, says Candace Perez, owner of The Posh Picnic in Austin, Texas. Water resistance: Both Perez and Kimmons put water resistance at the top of their list of features to look for when it comes choosing an outdoor blanket. This will help prevent damp grass from soaking through and will also be helpful if someone spills their beverage while hanging out on the blanket.

Top-rated outdoor blankets

Along with the features experts recommended, we also made sure that any outdoor blanket we selected had a 4-star average or above from at least 600 reviews.

Yeti, the company behind one of our favorite tumblers, makes a padded blanket with a water-resistant layer. This blanket is 78 inches by 55 inches and comes in three colors — fireside red, smoke blue and canopy green. It also comes with a rectangular carrying case. This blanket has a 4.8-star average out of over 600 reviews on Yeti’s website.

Dimensions: 78 inches x 55 inches | Material: Polyester | Weight 5.8 pounds

This picnic blanket was a top pick in our story about picnic essentials. It has a 4.5-star average from over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. The blanket has a vinyl backing to prevent a damp ground from seeping through, a padded middle for comfort and a woven vinyl top that feels soft to sit on, according to the brand. When you’re done using the blanket, it folds up into a portable tote with a handle for carrying.

Dimensions: 52 inches x 57 inches | Material: Vinyl | Weight 1 pound

Another choice from our picnic essentials story, this blanket is water-resistant and has a vinyl backing that sand will not stick to, according to the brand. It has a 4.6-star average from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon and comes in 13 patterns (like grey stripe, red check, yellow flower and more). This blanket rolls up and can be secured with a buckled strap that has a top handle for portability.

Dimensions: 78 inches x 58 inches | Material: Vinyl and polyester | Weight 1.8 pounds

This puffy quilt utilizes similar materials as sleeping bags for a padded, warm outdoor blanket you can sit on or wrap yourself in, according to the brand. It even has clips at the corners, allowing you to fasten it around your neck like a cape so you can cook, sit around the fire or eat a meal while still staying warm. This blanket has a 4.8-star average from over 830 reviews and comes in a variety of colors and prints — including ocean fade, cactus bloom and black. This bag also comes with a small bag so you can roll up the blanket and store it between uses.

Dimensions: 52 inches x 75 inches | Material: Polyester | Weight 9.6 ounces

This blanket is sized to comfortably sit between three and five people, according to the brand. It’s lightly padded and made from polyester, which you can wipe down if anything spills on it. After use, it folds up into a compact shape with an attached strap so you can carry it over one shoulder. This blanket is also available in a smaller and larger size and comes in various prints, like midnight poppy, tropical leaf and primrose patch.

Dimensions: 60 inches x 84 inches | Material: Polyester | Weight 2.8 pounds

This blanket is filled with duck down and covered in water-resistant nylon. It has a 4.6-star average from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon and comes in a variety of colors, like green, red and blue. It has clips so you can wear it like a warm poncho, or you can spread it out on the ground to provide a comfortable, padded place to have a picnic.

Dimensions: 50 inches x 77 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight 1.1 pounds

The top of this blanket is covered in soft fleece, while the bottom is lined with water-resistant polyester. The machine-washable blanket also has a hidden pocket, so you can stash things like your keys or phone. This blanket comes with a sack to store it in and is available in green check, blue, red and more colors and patterns.

Dimensions: 55 inches x 82 inches | Material: Nylon | Weight 2.4 pounds

How to shop for an outdoor blanket

If you’re considering purchasing an outdoor blanket, here’s what our experts recommended you keep in mind while shopping:

Consider how you’ll use it: If you’ll primarily be using an outdoor blanket for a picnic, you’ll want to make sure it’s large enough to fit a handful of people, can be packed up easily and is made from stain-resistant material, says Kimmons. But if you want something you can wrap yourself in during an evening bonfire or while hanging at an outdoor game on a crisp fall day, a blanket with down filling will be better suited for your needs.

Pick something durable: An outdoor blanket won't last very long if it's not crafted to be durable. After all, you're using it to sit on the rough ground, and it's likely to be exposed to the elements. Both our experts suggested looking for a thicker blanket — noting that something lightweight will be more likely to snag on a rock and tear and may also blow away with a light breeze.

An outdoor blanket won’t last very long if it’s not crafted to be durable. After all, you’re using it to sit on the rough ground, and it’s likely to be exposed to the elements. Both our experts suggested looking for a thicker blanket — noting that something lightweight will be more likely to snag on a rock and tear and may also blow away with a light breeze. Look for features that add ease: Chances are you’ll be carrying your outdoor blanket at some point — even if it’s just from your trunk to a park. A strap that you can throw over your shoulder or hook over your wrist will make it easier to carry than something you need to fold up and balance in your arms, says Kimmons, especially since you may also be trying to juggle other items at the same time. Along with a strap, our experts recommend considering blankets that are machine washable. Your blanket will be on the ground, so it is bound to get dirty — being able to throw it in the wash will come in handy, says Kimmons.

