Though ordering a pie from your local restaurant is convenient, preparing a homemade pizza can make for a fun cooking project. By making pizza at home, you can customize it to your liking and ensure it comes out just how you want it. To make pizza from your own kitchen, however, you’ll need a couple important tools, including a high-quality pizza stone.

There are different ways to do so, including using a quality pizza oven. That said, a pizza stone can be a gamechanger if you don’t have a special oven. No matter what style of pizza you like, a pizza stone is the key to making sure the dough cooks evenly and becomes crispy.

How we picked top-rated pizza stones

We spoke with culinary instructors, chefs, pizzeria owners and a pizzaiolo about what to look for when shopping for a pizza stone. Here’s what they recommend keeping in mind:

Material: The material of your pizza stone is one of the most important factors to consider. Many of our experts recommend buying a pizza stone made from cordierite, baking steel or cast iron, all of which conduct heat well. The heat that they absorb also makes for crispy, evenly cooked pizza crust, according to our experts. Cordierite, in particular, has a porous surface (one with many tiny holes), which absorbs any excess moisture from pizza dough, further helping it crisp up, according to our experts.

Heat resistance: A pizza stone needs to withstand extreme heat so that it can properly cook dough and make the crust crispy. It's also key for making sure it doesn't crack in the oven. Brands will typically list the maximum temperature that the pizza stone can withstand on the packaging. Most home ovens max out at 500 degrees Fahrenheit so you'll want a pizza stone that can withstand this temperature at the very least, according to experts.

Top-rated pizza stones to buy in 2024

We took several factors into consideration in choosing pizza stones including ratings, material and heat resistance. Every stone on our list is a top-rated product with at least 500 reviews on Amazon and can withstand heat up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit or more. We also included some direct recommendations from experts.

This Hans Grill pizza stone is made from porous cordierite, which experts say is an ideal material for making pizza due to its heat conductivity and ability to absorb moisture. It’s also resistant to heat over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and is safe to use indoors and outdoors on grills, according to the brand. The pizza stone, which has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 12,000 reviews, also comes with a wooden pizza peel (the tool used to lift, turn and transfer the pizza) for easy maneuvering.

Material: Cordierite | Size: 15 x 0.6 in., 14.96 x 11.81 in. | Shape: Circular, Rectangle | Weight: 8.91 lbs., 7.81 lbs., 13.09 lbs. | Maximum heat: 1,112 degrees Fahrenheit

This Nordic Ware set, which has a 4.4 star-average rating from more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon, includes a 13-inch round pizza stone, a pizza cutter and a serving rack to prevent heat from the stone from affecting the surface it’s on, according to the brand. In addition to propping up the pizza stone, the rack’s side handles make maneuvering the stone to and from the oven (or elsewhere) much easier. Plus, you can use it to prepare other foods like calzones, flatbreads and cookies, according to the brand.

Material: Ceramic stoneware | Size: 13 in. | Shape: Circular | Weight: 4.4 lbs. | Maximum heat: 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Cuisinart is known for making reliable kitchen tools like toaster ovens and bakeware, and this three-piece set is no exception — it has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 11,000 reviews on Amazon. The set includes the pizza stone, a pizza slicer and a folding stainless steel pizza peel that makes storing easier, according to the brand. This pizza stone is made specifically for outdoor grilling and can withstand temperatures above 500 degrees, according to the brand.

Material: Cordierite | Size: 13 in. | Shape: Circular | Weight: 5.98 lbs. | Maximum heat: 800 degrees Fahrenheit

The cordierite on this Weber pizza stone heats quickly, making for a pizza crust that is both light and crispy, according to the brand. This option is especially great for Weber devotees since it fits with other Weber appliances, such as its charcoal and gas grills. This pizza stone has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

Material: Cordierite | Size: 16.7 in. | Shape: Circular | Weight: 4.5 lbs. | Maximum heat: 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit

While many pizza stones on the market are circular in shape, there are also rectangular-shaped options that may be more fitting for your oven or space. This Unicook stone, which has a 4.5-star average rating from more than 8,500 reviews on Amazon, makes it easy to prepare rectangular or square-shaped pizzas, in addition to circular, Neapolitan-style ones or baked goods like cookies or breads, according to the brand. The pizza stone also comes with a scraper for simple cleanup after cooking.

Material: Cordierite | Dimensions: 14.96 x 11.81 in. | Shape: Rectangular | Weight: 6.5 lbs. | Maximum heat: 1,450 degrees Fahrenheit

This pizza pan, which comes from Lodge — the brand behind some of the best cast-iron cookware, is made of seasoned cast iron, as opposed to stone. A cast-iron pizza pan also won’t break or shatter if you accidentally drop it on the ground, like one made of stone potentially could, according to Miscovich. That said, if you can handle carrying heavy cast iron cookware, this may be a better choice. The pan, which has a 4.8-star rating from more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon, comes with two side handles and is safe to use both in the oven or on a gas stovetop, according to the brand.

Material: Cast iron | Size: 14 in. | Shape: Circular | Weight: 9.63 lbs. | Maximum heat: 500 degrees Fahrenheit

Like other pizza stones on our list, this rectangular option is made from cordierite, which allows it to absorb high heat and transfer it evenly throughout the entire surface of the stone, according to the brand. The even distribution of heat is what prevents the pizza from being undercooked in one area and overcooked in another. The large rectangular shape means you can make either Neapolitan or rectangular-style pizza, as well as breads and pastries, according to the brand. It comes in a natural clay color and has a 4.4-star average rating from more than 3,000 reviews.

Material: Cordierite | Dimensions: 16 x 14 in. | Shape: Rectangular | Weight: 9.86 lbs. | Maximum heat: 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit

This baking steel comes recommended by Pinello, who’s even used it to make other dishes like fajitas. “It’s simple in style and design, it heats up well and it’s easy to carry and store,” he says. It can cook pizzas within a matter of five minutes, is safe to use on grills, induction cooktops and camp fires, according to the brand.

Material: Steel | Dimensions: 14 x 16 in. | Shape: Square | Weight: 15 lbs. | Maximum heat: 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit

In addition to stone and cast iron, steel is a great option for home cooks who want to make pizza from scratch. Pizza steels, such as this one from Thermichef, are even more conductive than pizza stones, and they’re very durable, which means they’re also not prone to cracking, according to the brand The stone, which has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 600 reviews on Amazon, is available in three sizes including square shapes.

Material: Cordierite | Dimensions: 14 x 20 in., 14x 14 in., 16x16 in. | Shape: Rectangular, Square | Weight: 27.40 lbs, 20.80 lbs., 27.20 lbs.| Maximum heat: 2,000 degrees

How do pizza stones work?

Pizza stones can make a noticeable difference in the quality of your homemade pizza. Pizza stones are typically made of cordierite stone, cast iron or baking steel because these materials absorb and conduct heat well. This ensures that the pizza stone cooks food quickly and evenly. “The value of a pizza stone is that it lends thermal mass to the oven environment,” says Miscovich. “Thermal mass is important because it absorbs and holds heat — then it can release that to the food.” That released heat then cooks the pizza dough and makes it crispy.

How to shop for pizza stones

If you know that you want to buy a pizza stone, but are still unsure where to start, you should first look at a stone’s material. Below, we outline the differences between the most popular options — cordierite, steel and cast iron.

Cordierite

Cordierite is a mineral commonly used for masonry and ceramic purposes because of its ability to absorb heat and resistance to thermal shock, according to Science Direct, a peer-reviewed literature database. Pizza stones made of cordierite also have very porous surfaces, which absorb excess moisture from food, allowing it to fully cook without becoming soggy. Cordierite pizza stones generally conduct heat well, make food crispy and are more lightweight than steel or cast iron, but they’re also more prone to cracking or shattering, if used improperly.

Steel

A baking steel is made of steel, and is commonly used as an alternative to cordierite. Baking steel is highly conductive, even more than cordierite, according to Miscovich. “A pizza steel has greater conductivity compared to masonry stones,” he says. “That means the heat flows from the steel into the dough at a faster rate than from a stone. That may increase volume in the baked dough since it ‘puffs up’ more before a crust starts to form.” A pizza steel is also extremely durable and won’t crack like stones sometimes do.

Cast iron

In addition to cordierite and steel, pizza pans are also commonly made of cast iron. A cast-iron pizza pan, like a pizza steel, is not only highly conductive, but quite indestructible, according to our experts. Pizza steels and cast-iron pizza pans conduct heat better than that of stone, and are more resistant to cracking, but they’re heavier and sometimes more expensive, according to Miscovich. Additionally, some pizza steels and cast-iron pizza pans may call for seasoning as part of the cleaning process.

Frequently asked questions Which pizza stone should I get? If you’re just starting out with making pizza at home and plan to use your oven to do it, it could be better to buy a cordierite pizza stone, depending on your personal preferences. That’s because cordierite pizza stones are often lighter, don’t call for seasoning and are generally less expensive than pizza steels or cast-iron pans. If you’re looking to make pizza at home on a regular basis, are familiar with seasoning cast iron pans or baking steel, and are able to carry heavy cookware, then a pizza steel or cast iron pizza pan may be a better option for you. What causes pizza stones to crack? Thermal shock is when a material, such as stone or glass, experiences a very fast shift in temperature — this is what causes pizza stones to crack, according to Miscovich. For example, if you were to run cold tap water on a pizza stone that is still hot from the oven, then your stone will likely experience thermal shock. This is why experts recommend looking for pizza stones that explicitly say that the stone is resistant to thermal shock. How do you care for and maintain a pizza stone? All of our experts agree that, in most cases, you do not need to wash a pizza stone with water, which can lead to damage. “Your pizza stone is more prone to cracking and breaking if you're cleaning it with water,” says Kierin Baldwin, a chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education. “My pizza stone pretty much lives in my oven and the only time that I ever [clean it] is by scraping it off when it gets stuff on it.” It’s best to simply use a bench scraper or pizza stone brush to get rid of any residue. Pizza stones will stain over time and you can and should still use them when they do, according to Baldwin. That said, if a pizza stone needs cleaning beyond brushing or scraping, some brands, like Hans or Unicook, recommend using warm water to clean them. They also recommend never using soap since it can absorb into the pizza stone. Additionally, pizza steels and cast-iron pans, such as the ones from Thermichef and Lodge, sometimes require seasoning, which involve occasionally coating them with a small amount of oil to prevent the vessel from rusting. How to stay safe when using a pizza stone As mentioned above, water can make pizza stones more susceptible to cracking (and therefore potential cuts or harm) because of thermal shock. If the pizza stone absorbs water and you heat it before it is completely dry, the water can expand and also further lead to cracking, according to Miscovich. This is why our experts recommend not using water to clean a pizza stone or to make sure that a pizza stone is totally dry after coming in contact with water. Additionally, you should take weight into consideration when purchasing a pizza stone. It’s important to make sure you can hold and carry the vessel, especially when it’s hot. In fact, Pinello recommends having either heavy duty kitchen towels or very thick oven mitts since the pizza stones, steels and cast iron pans get extremely hot. Plus, in the case that you do accidentally drop a pizza stone on the floor it could shatter, according to Miscovich. If you were to drop a pizza steel or a cast-iron pan on the ground, however, it is more likely to damage the floor itself. Can you cook more than pizza on a pizza stone? Both Miscovich and Baldwin say that you can definitely make more than just pizza on a pizza stone. In fact, some brands will also often encourage you to cook a variety of foods such as crusty breads (like sourdough and country loafs) as well as flatbreads (pita, naan or parathas). Additionally, you can make calzones, pastries and cookies on a pizza stone.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Richard Miscovich is associate professor at Johnson & Wales University’s College of Food Innovation & Technology in Providence, Rhode Island, where he teaches courses on bread-making.

is associate professor at Johnson & Wales University’s College of Food Innovation & Technology in Providence, Rhode Island, where he teaches courses on bread-making. Keirin Baldwin is a chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education.

is a chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education. Chris Ancona is director of operations at pizzeria and pizza brand Roberta’s.

is director of operations at pizzeria and pizza brand Roberta’s. Frank Pinello is a chef and pizzaiolo at Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Why trust NBC Select?

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor who covers food, kitchen, cleaning and other lifestyle content. He spoke with several experts in the culinary field, including chefs and cooks with experience preparing pizza about what to look for in a pizza stone and included top-rated items that were in line with their guidance.

