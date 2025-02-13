There’s something fun and nostalgic about using a portable Bluetooth speaker, whether you’re taking it on a camping trip or blasting music at a party. Earbuds and headphones are great for private listening, but playing songs out loud from a speaker feels inherently social. Plus a dedicated speaker is a lot louder and bassier than your smartphone.

We’ve used Bluetooth speakers for years and have tried some great models and some forgettable ones. Below are our favorites, along with expert-advice on what to look for when shopping.

How we picked the best portable Bluetooth speakers

To pick the best portable Bluetooth speakers, we spoke with audio experts about what to look for when shopping for a new model. Combining their advice with our experience, we kept the following in mind:

Connectivity : Portable Bluetooth speakers should be relatively lightweight and easy to use. Every model we chose connects wirelessly and recharges via an included USB cable, so you can charge anywhere you go.

: Portable Bluetooth speakers should be relatively lightweight and easy to use. Every model we chose connects wirelessly and recharges via an included USB cable, so you can charge anywhere you go. Water resistance : We favored models with ample dust and water protection in the form of a high IP rating. A high IP rationing means you can take your speaker everywhere without worry: the pool, the beach, wherever.

: We favored models with ample dust and water protection in the form of a high IP rating. A high IP rationing means you can take your speaker everywhere without worry: the pool, the beach, wherever. Battery life : Every device we included has at least 12 hours of battery life for all-day listening.

: Every device we included has at least 12 hours of battery life for all-day listening. Sound: We chose speakers of varying sizes: a bigger speaker can be better for a party, while a small one makes more sense for hiking or cycling.

The best portable Bluetooth speakers in 2026

Our top picks are largely staff-favorite from brands like JBL, Marshall and Ultimate Ears. We list important specs like weight and battery life below each recommendation.

Best overall: JBL Clip 5

You can attach the JBL Clip 5 onto almost anything, including tote bags and duffels. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

Almost everyone on our team has used, gifted or owned a JBL Clip. The latest Clip 5 is slightly larger than the previous Clip 4, but gets much louder and has stronger bass, says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

The Clip 5 has a built-in carabiner you can use to attach the speaker to anything you want — backpack straps, belt loops, bike handlebars, shower curtain rods, cabinet handles, the list goes on. The Clip 5’s carabiner is a little taller than previous versions, making it easier to clip to more things.

The Clip 5 can be synced together with the JBL Xtreme 4 and JBL Go 4 to play audio at the same time using JBL’s Auracast feature. You can also sync audio using older JBL speakers by using the brand’s PartyBoost feature. You can learn more in our JBL Clip 5 review.

Best budget: Anker Soundcore 2

Anker Soundcore 2 $ 29.44 $ 39.99 Amazon Now 26% off What to know Battery life: up to 24 hours | IP rating: IPX7 | Weight: 0.79 lbs. | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 What we like Very low price

Long battery life Something to note No dust resistance rating

For better or worse, the Anker Soundcore 2 doesn’t draw much attention with its nondescript design. Courtesy Mili Godio

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio likes this small speaker because it’s lightweight and has great sound. Her music is always loud and clear, even at outdoor picnics and parties with lots of other noise.

Like most of our other picks, it is water resistant and has physical buttons on top so you can control your music without needing to use your phone. Unlike our other favorites, it does not have a dust-resistance rating — if you are a big beach-goer, consider another speaker on our list.

Best party speaker: JBL Xtreme 4

NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman uses his JBL Extreme as an outdoor speaker for big parties and BBQs — it has an incredibly loud and bombastic sound profile that is fun and energetic. It is larger and heavier than our other top picks at over four pounds — more for sitting on a table or stoop than attaching to a bicycle. (It does come with a carrying strap, which attaches to the metal loops on the speaker, though.)

It also acts as a power bank — you can plug in your iPhone or other small electronics through the built-in USB-C port and charge them without stopping the music.

If you have other JBL speakers with the Auracast or PartyBoost feature, you can sync them together for room-filling sound — Bowman pairs his older JBL Xtreme 3 with the JBL Charge 5 for spacious stereo sound.

Best sound quality: Marshall Emberton III

Like many Marshall speakers, the Emberton III looks like a miniature amp you’d plug an electric guitar into. Courtesy Jordan Bowman

Audiophiles might appreciate the balanced sound profile and retro design, which is reminiscent of old Marshall speakers. It is slightly bass-forward, but retains clean and crisp audio at low and high volumes, says Bowman. The rubberized casing helps protect it from dings and scratches, and the buttons on top make it easy to control your music without pulling out your phone.

Another standout is battery life: up to 32 hours of playtime on a single charge, much longer than similar-sized competitors.

Most waterproof: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4

The Wonderboom 4 is one of the smallest speakers on our list — it’s easy to handhold from any angle. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

If you need a speaker for the pool, the beach, the boat or the lake, this is one of the best options because it floats in water — all our other recommendations sink. I’ve used Wonderboom speakers for years, and love how loud and compact this latest version is. While the built-in fabric loop isn’t as useful as the carabiner on the JBL Clip 5, it is handy in a pinch, and you can always combine it with a separate carabiner to clip onto more things.

Best premium: Sonos Move 2

This wireless Bluetooth speaker from Sonos pushes the limits of what we would consider “portable,” but comes with a unique set of features fit for home and outdoor use. It weighs 6.61 pounds, making it the heaviest speaker on our list — it’s not as well-suited to hikes, bike rides, or shower curtain rods as some of our other picks. That weight likely helps contribute to the up to 24 hours of playtime, more than most smaller competitors. It is a smart speaker that connects with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay. You can pair the Move 2 with other Sonos speakers in your home to create a broader sound system. Plus you can use the Sonos line-in adapter (sold separately) to connect it to other audio sources like turntables, making it more flexible than our other top picks.

How to shop for a portable Bluetooth speaker

Bluetooth speakers come in various shapes and sizes. When shopping for a new model, our experts recommend thinking about the following questions:

Where will you take your speaker?

A perfect backyard speaker will look very different from the one you take on your next big hike. Regardless of where you’ll take your speaker, a strong IP rating can help protect it from the elements and make it less likely to break down. The longer you can use your speaker before having to replace it, the better — both for the environment and your wallet, says André Fredriksson, a global training manager at Marshall.

What kind of sound do you like?

Music is personal, some people like a balanced, accurate mix while others like to pump up the bass. If you are attached to a particular kind of sound, try out a Bluetooth speaker in person before you buy it, or buy one from a retailer with a generous return policy, just in case it doesn’t fit your vibe.

Remember that the acoustics of your environment, the placement of your speaker and whether you can pair it with other speakers all affect your listening experience, says Saied Swalee, an audio engineer at Fluance.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

André Fredriksson is the global training manager for Marshall, an audio brand with a long history of musician and music industry partnership.

is the global training manager for Marshall, an audio brand with a long history of musician and music industry partnership. Saied Swalee is an audio engineer at Fluance, a Canada-based home audio brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on fitness trackers, TV brands and workout headphones. For this piece, I combined my own experience using portable Bluetooth speakers with that of NBC Select staffers to select the best ones. I also spoke with audio experts to better understand the technical details of sound and acoustics. Any inclusion of a specific Bluetooth speaker on our list was made independently of our experts.

