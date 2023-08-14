If you’ve been caught in the rain or dropped your smartphone in the pool, you’ve definitely faced that momentary panic. The one where your heart starts racing and you’re left wondering whether or not your device is still fully functional.

Lucky for you (and, if we’re being honest, us, too) many technology companies are making their products to be more resistant to weather and accidents. That being said, you might not know exactly how resistant your device really is. That’s where IP ratings come in. For the unfamiliar, IP ratings let you know both the water and dust resistance of your smartphone, smartwatch or earbuds.

“These ratings are important for electronics because they dictate what kind of environments the products can tolerate,” says Carl Prouty, a product specialist at ABT Electronics with over 30 years in electronic sales experience.

IP ratings are generally two-pronged: The first number after IP tells you how dust-resistant your device is and the second number tells you about its liquid resistance, according to the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) which developed IP ratings back in 1976.

What are the different IP ratings?

Dust ratings range from zero to six, with six labeled as the most resistant to dust, whereas water ratings range from zero to nine. An IP65 rating, for example, tells you that your device is dustproof and is protected against water jets. Most new smartphones will have an IP68 water rating. This means they’re both dustproof and can be submerged in shallow water — although the tolerated depth will depend on the specific product.

To be sure, always check the product specifications on the brand’s website. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro is IP68 rated with a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. The older iPhone 11 Pro, however, is also IP68 rated but only to a maximum depth of 4 meters for up to 30 minutes. It’s essential to make sure your smartphone is IP rated, according to Burton Kelso, the chief technology expert at Integral, an IT support company. “For smartphones, people carry these devices everywhere which means they are at constant risk of being exposed to accidental spills, rain and shallow water such as the toilet bowl,” he says.

What do IPX ratings mean?

A popular product with an IPX rating is the Apple AirPods Pro 2, which carries an IPX4. The X means the product hasn’t been tested for solid foreign objects (like sand or dust), according to Prouty. Some devices may also not have an IP rating to begin with. “If a product doesn’t have an IP rating it is likely not meant to be out in the elements, or hasn’t been tested to be out in the elements,” says Prouty. That means that you should keep your gadget away from water, sand and dust to prevent any damage.

What’s considered a ‘good’ IP rating?

Prouty says that as long as a product has at least an IP65 rating, it should be good to use when you’re out and about, in unforeseen weather conditions. That said, if you want a device that can be submerged in water (when you swim or when you’re at the beach, for example) you’ll want a product with an IP67 or IP68 rating.

“With IP67, devices are considered water-resistant up to a depth of about 3 feet for up to 30 minutes,” says Kelso. “This level of protection also is generally suitable for accidental submersion, such as dropping your device in a pool, but it may not be ideal for prolonged swimming sessions over 30 minutes or deep-level water activities.”

Products with IP67/8 ratings

Below, we’ve rounded up top-rated and Select favorite products with an IP67 or an IP68 rating, meaning they’re both dust and water-resistant when submerged in shallow water.

I’ve had the iPhone 14 Pro for about a year now and in that time, I’ve taken it to the beach, down by the pool and even accidentally dropped it in my bathtub — my smartphone has faced no damage from dust, sand or water during that time.

Apart from its water and dust resistance, the iPhone 14 Pro also has an always-on display, all-day battery life and an all-new dynamic island that sits atop your screen and quickly lets you toggle to your favorite app. The three-camera system is great too, snapping background or portrait shops with detail and clarity.

One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Charge 5 has up to 20 hours of battery life, according to the brand. It comes with a built-in power bank to help charge your devices and delivers clear, bass-heavy audio, in my experience. It also weighs just 2.1 pounds, making it easy to take with you on the go.

If you’re an Android user, you’ll like the Pixel 7 Pro which has some of the best camera features compared to any other phone on the market. You can use Magic Eraser to remove objects and people, making you the sole focus. Or, you can use Photo Unblur to add clarity to older images that you took in a hurry. Both are my favorites, making the Pixel 7 Pro a constant companion on my family trips.

Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, accidental spills or the occasions rain splatter won’t damage your phone. I once had it blasting music next to me while I showered and my phone worked perfectly fine right after, even though a few water sprinkles got on the screen.

Marshall speakers have some of the best sound on the market, in my experience. The Emberton in particular has a classic retro design and over 30 hours of battery life, according to the brand. It connects quickly to my smartphone (Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity) and the sound is even, clear and not distorted, even at high volumes. There are quick charging features too and the product weighs just 1.5 pounds, making this one of the lightest speakers I’ve ever owned.

Can I swim with an IP67 or IP68-rated device?

Don’t go swimming with your device: Just because a device has an IP67 or IP68 rating and can be temporarily submerged in water, it’s best to avoid dunking them in liquid for extended periods of time. IP68 usually grants you a 30-minute leeway for submerging your device in water, but it may be possible for your device to still suffer some damage, or at the very less be nonchargeable for a while as water can get into the charging port. “It is still possible for water to damage the device if it is submerged for too long or exposed to high-pressure water,” says Kelso. To be safe, store your gadget away while you take a dip in the pool.

