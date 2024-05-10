If you shudder at the thought of pulling your vacuum out of the closet, a robot vacuum could be the perfect solution to your cleaning woes. After the setup process, they clean your space automatically, without any added labor on your part.

We spoke with cleaning and electronics experts to learn more about robot vacuums — their features and their flaws as well as the top brands to shop. We combined their recommendations with our staff picks to find the best robot vacuums on the market.

How we picked the best robot vacuums

To pick the best robot vacuums, we considered expert and staff recommendations alongside top-rated models from notable brands. We also paid special attention to the following details for each product:

Capacity : We only selected models with a dustbin capacity of at least 400 milliliters or those with an included self-emptying base station.

: We only selected models with a dustbin capacity of at least 400 milliliters or those with an included self-emptying base station. Mapping : We included a mix of robot vacuums with and without mapping technology. Models with mapping features are typically more expensive than those without.

: We included a mix of robot vacuums with and without mapping technology. Models with mapping features are typically more expensive than those without. Ratings: For products that were not recommended by experts or NBC Select staff, we only considered top-rated models with thousands of positive ratings.

Top-rated robot vacuums in 2024

Our top picks came from a wide variety of cleaning brands, including iRobot, Eufy, Shark, Bissell and Roborock.

Best overall: Roborock Q5

This top-rated model from Roborock has a ton of convenient features while still having a reasonable price tag. It can intelligently map your home (even multiple floors) all on its own. Through the app, you can set up no-go zones, scheduled cleanings, custom routines and more.

It’s also a good fit for larger homes, as it has a large dust bin capacity (470 milliliters) and a long battery life (three hours). It can also handle multiple floor types, including hardwood and carpets.

If you want an even more hands-off version, consider the Roborock Q5+, which is largely the same robot vacuum, just with a bundled auto-emptying base station. However, there is no obstacle avoidance — you’ll have to get the Q5 Pro for that feature.

Capacity: 470ml | Mapping: Yes | No-go zones: Yes | AI obstacle avoidance: No | Run time: Up to 180 minutes | App: Yes | Auto-emptying: No

Best budget: iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Robot Vacuum

This option from iRobot is basic, but it has a much lower-price than other options on this list (and on the market). It is low-profile at about 3.15 inches high, meaning it can maneuver easily under most furniture. While it does not have as advanced navigation and mapping as the Roomba J9+, it can still navigate around furniture and avoid stairs, according to the brand.

Similar to other Roomba models, you can use the app to schedule cleanings, receive notifications, and control it through voice-connected smart home devices with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Capacity: 378ml | Mapping: Yes | No-go zones: No | AI obstacle avoidance: No | Run time: Up to 120 minutes | App: Yes | Auto-emptying: No

Carl Prouty, a tech expert at Abt, a national electronics and appliances retailer, ecommends the more premium offerings from iRobot — this J9+ has powerful suction and excellent room mapping.

The J9+ is one of the most high-tech options on our list: it uses a built-in camera and AI to avoid unexpected obstacles, according to the brand. Like other models from Roomba, it automatically maps out your space during its first cycle. You can also use the app to set up no-go zones, which can help the robot focus on easy-to-clean areas within your space.

It has one corner sweeping brush and two long central rolling brushes underneath, which helps gather dust and crumbs. It comes with a self-emptying base station that holds up to 60 days worth of debris, according to the brand.

Capacity: 300ml robot, 2700ml base station | Mapping: Yes | No-go zones: Yes | AI obstacle avoidance: Yes | Run time: 180 minutes | App: Yes | Auto-emptying: Yes, with included base station

Shark IQ XL (AV1010AE) $ 368.00 Amazon What we like Simple setup

Good value for features Something to note Small vacuum capacity

NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses this self-emptying Shark robot vacuum to reduce the amount of cleaning she has to do in her small apartment. Setup is easy, with the vacuum navigating and mapping out her space with a click of the “clean” button, says Godio.

The standout feature is the self-emptying and charging base station, says Godio. The robot will go back to its base station whenever it’s full and empty debris into the base station’s larger canister. The base can hold up to 45 days worth of dirt and dust, according to the brand, but Godio empties it twice a month to be safe.

You can use the Shark Clean app to set up specific no-go zones, create a cleaning schedule and see the robot’s map of your space.

Capacity: 160ml robot, 1845ml base station | Mapping: Yes | No-go zones: Yes | AI obstacle avoidance: No | Run time: Up to 90 minutes | App: Yes | Auto-emptying: Yes, with included base station

Best vacuum and mop combo: Roborock Q Revo

The Roborock Q Revo is a vacuum and mop combo that can handle hardwood and carpeted floors. That’s because it can lift its mop pads up, ensuring water does not get on carpets, according to the brand.

It is largely autonomous thanks to its robust base station. The robot returns to the station as needed, where it can empty its dustbin, wash and dry its mop pads, refill its water tank and charge its battery.

Like the Roomba j9+, it can intelligently map your space in 3D (including multi-floor homes), detect obstacles, avoid no-go zones and return to the base station as needed.

Capacity: 200ml robot, 2700ml base station | Mapping: Yes | No-go zones: Yes | AI obstacle avoidance: Yes | Run time: 180 minutes | App: Yes | Auto-emptying: Yes, with included base station

Best budget vacuum and mop combo: Bissell SpinWave Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum (3115)

Kathy Turley, the director of marketing at Home Clean Heroes, says this vacuum and mop combo robot is one of the best for hardwood floors. It comes with two tanks: one for vacuuming and one for mopping. To switch between vacuuming and mopping, you have to physically swap the tanks on the robot.

The mopping mode uses microfiber mop pads that are machine washable. In mopping mod, the machine will avoid soft surfaces like rugs, according to the brand.

Navigation on this Bissell is not perfect, says Turely. In some cases, you may find it cleaning the same area of your floor several times, and you may need to give it a helping hand.

Capacity: 400ml | Mapping: No | No-go zones: No | AI obstacle avoidance: No | Run time: Up to 130 minutes | App: Yes | Auto-emptying: No

How to shop for robot vacuums

Robot vacuums have come a long way — they are more powerful, more efficient and more capable of cleaning different floor types than ever before, says Prouty. They are designed to make cleaning simple, but the robots themselves can be difficult to shop for, with confusing model names and multiple models that look the same.

Our experts highlight a few factors to keep in mind to narrow down your choices as you shop:

Consider the size of your living space

The size and layout of your space will dictate what kind of robot vacuum is best for you.

It can take a robot vacuum up to two hours to clean a medium sized space, says Turley. If you have a large home, consider a robot vacuum with a charging base station, that way, they can charge mid-routine if needed, says Turley.

If you live in a multi-floor home, having two smaller robot vacuums can be helpful — that way, you don’t have to carry one up and down the stairs, says Prouty.

Special considerations for pet owners

Pet owners should prioritize a few features. One is waste detection — if your pet has the occasional at-home accident, a model that can intelligently avoid pet waste is crucial, says Prouty.

Prouty and Turley recommend pet owners run their robot vacuum daily. That’s why a robot vacuum with an auto-emptying base station may also be worth the investment. This lets the robot empty its contents into a larger bin, so you aren’t constantly having to empty a much smaller, on-robot dustbin, says Prouty.

Set reasonable expectation

Robot vacuums are extremely convenient, but even the most advanced models are not a replacement for hand vacuuming, mopping and cleaning, according to our experts. Some cannot get under low furniture, most cannot navigate stairs, and none are as powerful as a full sized vacuum, says Prouty.

Robot vacuums may not always clean in a straight line. If uneven vacuum marks drive you crazy, you might be better off sticking to a stick vacuum, says Turley.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Kathy Turley is the director of marketing at Home Clean Heroes, a customizable home cleaning service company with locations in six states.

is the director of marketing at Home Clean Heroes, a customizable home cleaning service company with locations in six states. Carl Prouty is a tech expert at Abt, a national ecommerce retailer of electronics and appliances based in Glenview, Illinois.

Why trust NBC Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including guides to fitness trackers, air purifiers, and over-ear headphones.

For this piece, he spoke with cleaning and electronics experts to better understand the strengths and weaknesses of robot vacuums. He also spoke with NBC Select staff to get their robot vacuum recommendations.

