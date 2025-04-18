This story is part of NBC Select’s New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches. We will continuously update this article throughout the month with new releases we think you should know about.

Apparel and footwear launches

Hoka released its Clifton sneaker 10 years ago, and to make the occasion, the brand debuted its latest iteration. Compared to the 9, which is still one of our top picks for walking and running, the Clifton 10 has a thicker, softer and more stable layer of plush cushioning, as well as a sleeker shape, smoother feel and better overall fit. The shoe also has reflective details, a durable rubber outsole, a breathable upper and a double lace lock to prevent laces from moving or untying during wear. You can buy the Clifton 10s in men’s and women’s sizes.

If you want the benefits of compression socks without the foot coverage, try Bombas’ new Compression Calf Sleeves, which extend from your ankles to just below your knees. They offer 20 to 30 mmHg of compression — it’s a moderate amount that’s comfortable to wear during exercise or recovery, according to the brand. The compression calf sleeves can support muscles and reduce soreness, and you can also wear them with or without socks for workouts like yoga or pilates. You can buy them in men’s and women’s sizes.

This is Puma’s fastest, lightest running shoe yet, so it’s ideal for experienced runners hoping to shave minutes off their race times, according to the brand. The sneaker has a new type of foam in its midsole that’s highly responsive and propulsive, making your turnovers more efficient. The midsole is also decoupled, meaning it’s split into two pieces to add flexibility, and there’s a carbon plate embedded within. To decrease the shoe’s weight and increase its breathability, Puma added a woven upper, as well as a grippy outsole that stabilizes you across various surfaces. The Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 quickly sold out in men’s and women’s sizes after it launched, but you can sign up to get restock updates.

Nuuds, one of our favorite women-owned brands, now makes swimwear. Pieces are designed to fit a range of body types and chest sizes from XS to XXXL. They’re made with stretchy, smoothing fabric that won’t dig into your skin or make you feel restricted, according to the brand. You can buy one piece suits, bikini tops and bottoms and cover ups like linen shirts and sarongs.

Tech launches

JBL Headphones and Speakers

JBL launched new over-ear headphones and Bluetooth speakers this month. The two new speakers, the Flip 7 and Charge 6, have improved IP68 dust and waterproofing, longer battery life and newer features like JBL Auracast, which pairs multiple JBL speakers together. NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris has been using the Flip 7 for about a month, and loves how loud and clear the speaker sounds, despite its compact size. It’s become her go-to shower speaker.

The JBL Flip 7 is small enough for travel or moving around your home. Courtesy of Ashley Morris

Garmin makes some of our favorite smartwatches and fitness trackers, and its Vivoactive series strikes a great balance between price, features and looks. This latest version adds more fitness features than before. The Garmin Pace Pro feature has more advanced running metrics and customizable route pacing. For workouts, there are dozens of new exercise profiles, guided animations for certain exercises and a new mobility activity focused on strength and flexibility. Like the previous version, it gets up to 11 days of battery life.

The Google Pixel A-series smartphones aren’t the flashiest, but they are great value for the features — I’ve used the Google Pixel 8a phone for almost a year, and most of the time, I barely notice that it costs half as much as my iPhone 15 Pro. Despite all the news about tariffs, the latest Google Pixel 9a still starts at $499, and has a new internal processor, brighter screen, longer battery life, improved IP68 dust and waterproof and a macro camera lens.

The new iris and peony colors for the Google Pixel 9a really pop. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Open earbuds let outside noise in so you can listen to your favorite podcast and still clearly hear the world around you — multiple NBC Select staffers use them for outdoor runs and bike rides. These open earbuds wrap around the outside of your ear, leaving the top of your ear free for glasses, similar to the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. The buds are IP54 water and dust resistant and get up to 10 hours of playtime or up to 40 hours with the charging case.

Samsung The Frame TV 2025

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, and its The Frame TV has a matte screen that makes it look like wall art when turned off. The brand launched the 2025 The Frame TV, but the more interesting announcement is the new The Frame Pro series TV. The Frame Pro models use mini-LEDs to enhance contrast and brightness compared to the original version, according to the brand.

Eufy makes some of our favorite robot vacuums — this model stands out from the crowd because it is both a robot vacuum cleaner and a portable deep cleaner in one. Rabinowitz tried the Omni E28 for a week ahead of launch, and was impressed with its smarts and cleaning performance. The robot nimbly dodged furniture and obstacles like chairs and even Rabinowitz’s bicycle without issue, cleaning all around them without getting stuck or confused. The built-in mop is powerful and effective — it cleaned Rabinowitz’s hardwood floors without leaving any streaks. The portable deep cleaner is simple and useful, and takes up little space.

Rabinowitz “hid” the E28 robot vacuum behind his couch — it had no problem navigating around (and underneath) it. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Withings is known for smart health-focused devices like smart scales and smart watches. This FDA-cleared blood pressure monitor is an evolution of the brands previous Withings BPM Connect. It comes with a tablet that gives you step-by-step instruction on how to get a proper blood pressure reading, then shows you your results in a colorful and clear manner, according to the brand. The monitor connects to the Withings app, which keeps track of your readings over time and can provide trend analysis.

Boox makes one of our favorite Kindle alternatives: the Boox Palma 2. This latest release is an interesting mix of e-reader, note-taker and tablet. It’s a 7-inch black-and-white e-reader with an adjustable front light, page-turning buttons, built-in speakers and stylus support (sold separately). Unlike e-readers from Kindle and Kobo, the Boox Go 7 runs the Android operating system. That means you download and run Google Play store apps, Kindle, Kobo, Libby, Pocket, Shonen Jump, Google Docs, Adobe Acrobat — you name it. A color version, called the Go Color 7 (Gen II) is also launching soon, according to the brand.

We love using instant cameras for birthdays, parties and weddings — it’s fun to pass around photos and stick them on the fridge afterwards. This instant camera has a retro, industrial design that we appreciate. Functionally, it’s the same as the colorful Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 — it’s a one-button camera with built-in flash that’s simple and easy to use.

Professional digital cameras tend to look and feel similar to each other, says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. The Sigma BF bucks the norm in nearly every way. It’s an ultra-minimal, all-metal digital camera with a sleek, striking design, and it takes excellent photos. The minimal interface and simple buttons makes it almost feel like a smartphone-camera hybrid.

Rabinowitz tried out the Sigma BF and an accompanying new Sigma 50mm lens for about a month ahead of the launch and had mixed feelings. On one hand, he admires the bold design and streamlined interface, plus the camera takes excellent pictures, with razor-sharp details, pleasing colors and impressive autofocus. But the boxy shape, lack of a camera strap (it can only fit a wrist strap), lack of a viewfinder, fixed screen and heavy lens makes the camera a pain to hold.

The Sigma BF in silver is particularly striking and eye-catching, unlike most modern digital cameras. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Aura recently released the Aspen digital frame, which has a 12-inch HD, anti-glare screen with paper-textured milling around it. It’s half an inch deep along the edge, making it the brand’s thinnest frame yet. You can display the digital frame horizontally or vertically, and it has a 4:3 aspect ratio to match smartphone cameras. Its light sensor adjusts the screen’s brightness as needed, as well as turns the frame off when your home’s lights are off at night. You can upload an unlimited number of photos and videos to the frame via the Aura app.

Additionally, Aura launched two software updates, which are available on all its devices, including those currently in homes. You can now add text captions to photos and videos through the brand’s app, and search for specific people while selecting content to upload.

Insta360’s X-series action cameras are some of the most popular you can buy. They capture 360-degree footage, meaning you can pick and choose your camera angles when reviewing your footage later. This latest version captures sharper, more detailed footage than the previous X4 thanks to a larger image sensor, according to the brand. It also has a new mode called Purevideo, which processes low-light and nighttime footage to be much clearer than on the previous X4. But the biggest new feature might be repairability — you can now buy and easily install an X5 replacement lens for $30.

Beauty and wellness launches

R+Co Bleu (a capsule collection from R+Co) recently released this multitasking styling cream for air- or blow-dried hair. It makes air-dried hair softer, more manageable and improves texture, , according to the brand. On blow-dried hair, it adds bounce and helps create smooth, sleek and frizz-free styles. Regardless of when you use it, the lightweight cream, which doubles as a heat protectant, will help reduce breakage and protect hair up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, according to R+Co Bleu.

Supergoop’s Play sunscreens are some of our favorite family-friendly options, and now the brand has a stick version and a hydrating face lotion, both of which have SPF 50 to protect the skin from UVB rays. The latter is a lightweight, non-irritating, sweat- and water-resistant lotion suitable for all skin types and tones since it doesn’t clog pores or leave a white cast/residue behind, according to the brand. Its formula has glycerin and sunflower extract to support the skin barrier while simultaneously hydrating, conditioning and protecting the skin.

This lightweight tinted moisturizer, available in 16 shades, hydrates the skin and gives light coverage that evens out your skin tone and reduces redness, according to the brand. Reviewers say it’s as moisturizing as non-tinted facial creams, is great at blending into their skin and love that it’s not cakey, heavy or oily after wearing it all day.

Kérastase expanded its lineup with this four-piece collection that includes a shampoo, conditioner, smoothing leave-in spray and a hair oil. Each item has the brand’s Hydra-Glazing technology (a combination of wild rose oil, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid), which targets the hair cuticles by plumping, hydrating and tightening them for a sleek, shiny, frizz-free finish.

This essence uses three molecular sizes of hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, zinc PCA and natural sugars to retain moisture and sakura flowers to help firm, protect and improve skin texture, according to the brand. Reviewers say this instantly absorbs into the skin and is gentle enough that it doesn’t irritate their sensitive skin or trigger any acne breakouts.

Apply a small amount of this sculpting serum twice daily to your face and neck to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines, while also improving the skin’s elasticity, according to the brand. This is possible because the gel serum has peptides and lactic acid to target sagging skin and horizontal neck lines from tech neck, according to Alpyn.

Supply designed The Single Edge Max for those who are new to shaving with a safety razor. It has a magnetic pivoting head that automatically adjusts to the contours of your face, giving you a close shave while minimizing the potential for nicks and razor burns, according to the brand. The razor has a durable, lightweight design with a sleek glossy finish. It comes with a wall mount, a reload cartridge and eight blades. You can buy additional replacement blades separately.

Using hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and retinoids, this nighttime milky eye serum helps smooth fine lines while also plumping, hydrating and soothing the under-eye area, according to the brand. Although the formula includes retinoids, it uses a more gentle option, which is less irritating and more tolerable, according to Typology. However, you’ll still want to avoid using this during the day, as retinoids can increase your skin’s sensitivity to UV rays.

Oribe’s Gold Lust line is a favorite of our experts, and they just added this overnight, no-rinse hair treatment. The cream helps prevent and repair damaged hair, so by the morning, your hair is left looking shiny, healthy, soft and smoother. Reviewers say it’s a very lightweight cream that lasts a long time, spreads easily and absorbs quickly, leaving no residue on your pillow or hair.

These non-drying pore strips use nanotechnology to let ingredients like licorice root extract, azelaic acid, lemon fruit extract, tea tree extract and camellia sinensis leaf extract target pores and blackheads by removing dirt and oil, according to the brand. All you have to do is apply the wet strips to your nose for 5 to 10 minutes, and then pull them off when the time is up. By remaining wet during those 10 minutes, it helps with a more gentle removal and less damage to the skin, according to Personal Day.

One of the newest hair perfumes to hit the market comes from Ceremonia, with its first alcohol-free hair and body mist, with notes of guava, peach and lemon zest. “I’m honestly obsessed with this fragrance,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It smells amazing, and the scent stays on my hair all day. Plus, it doesn’t weigh down my fine hair or dry it out.”

This lightweight and nourishing Korean sunscreen hydrates the skin and leaves it with a glowy finish without any white cast or pilling, according to the brand. The broad-spectrum SPF also soothes the skin, reduces redness and the appearance of hyperpigmentation. This is made possible because its formula has ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin, vitamin E and watermelon seed oil.

Moon’s water flosser is the latest addition to its line of dental care products. It comes with four interchangeable blades that each rotate 360 degrees: two jet flosser tips that clean and remove plaque, a tongue scraper and a periodontal tip to easily maneuver around dental work like braces. The water flosser also has two cleaning modes: gentle for sensitive gums and deep clean. Its reservoir holds 7 ounces of water or mouthwash, which is enough for up to 90 seconds of use, according to the brand. Plus, its rechargeable battery lasts up to 8 weeks per charge.

Travel launches

Calpak expanded its Baby Collection with two new products: the Baby Weekender Duffel and the Baby Crossbody Bag. Both are made from recycled, water-resistant materials.

The Baby Weekender Duffel is an overnight bag that doubles as a hospital bag. It has a roomy main compartment, an internal organization system, exterior pockets and a separate shoe compartment. The duffel is also made with a luggage sleeve and a removable, adjustable shoulder strap.

The Baby Crossbody Bag is a mini diaper bag. It has exterior and internal pockets, including one for baby wipes. The crossbody bag also has D-rings so you can attach it to a stroller, and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Calpak’s Luka Duffel won an NBC Select Travel Award, so it’s one of our team’s all-time favorite bags to take on trips. Now, you can buy a mini version and stuff it with the essentials you use everyday, as well as bring to the gym, office or on a day trip. The bag has the same plush, puffy exterior that the full-size Luka Duffel is known for, as well as dedicated pockets for your phone and water bottle. It comes with padded shoulder straps.

Béis is introducing new colorways, luggage and accessories with their summer capsule. The Getaway Collection is a line of sleek and timeless classics for convenient summer packing and travel. The products in the collection are available in black as well as new colors including Flame (an orange-red shade) and Camel (a neutral tan-brown shade).

The collection also includes a travel tote, a mesh beach bag , a garment duffle bag and classics such as the rolling suitcases. Smaller items include a new makeup brush and AirTag pouches, a travel crossbody, cosmetic pouches and a mirror charm.

The Evolution X is Cabeau’s most supportive travel pillow yet, according to the brand. It’s built to prevent your head from tilting more than 10 degrees in any direction, keeping it stable so you sleep comfortably and don’t wake up with pain. The pillow has an adjustable neck strap and front closure, and you can shift the top and bottom lobes outward to customize their heights. The Evolution X is made with anti-microbial fabric and it has a machine-washable cover.

Home launches

Swiffer completely overhauled its wet and dry mop for the first time in over 25 years. It now has a collapsible pole, letting you shrink it down to half its original size when it’s not in use. The pole is also more durable compared to the original mop’s, according to the brand. Swiffer redesigned its wet and dry mop pads to more effectivelymorework more effectively pick up debris like pet hair, too.

Many members of the NBC Select staff swear by Pura’s plug-in scent diffuser, and the brand now sells a mini version for smaller spaces like bathrooms, entryways and home offices. You can insert any of Pura’s compatible scent vials into the Mini, which lasts for up to four weeks if you use it for about 8 hours a day, according to the brand. The device connects to the Pura app, which lets you adjust settings, including fragrance intensity, schedules and timers.

Purple moved its signature flexible gel grid closer to the surface of the mattresses part of its Rejuvenate Collection to help them better adapt to the shape of your body. They have cross-stacked grid layers that cradle your joints, as well as a top layer that relieves pressure points. The gel material also dissipates heat better than foam, making the mattresses cooling and breathable, according to the brand.

There’s three mattresses part of the collection: Rejuvenate, Rejuvenate Plus, Rejuvenate Premier and Rejuvenate Ultimate. Rejuvenate is the most basic, while Rejuvenate Ultimate has the most luxurious features. All mattresses are compatible with adjustable bases.

Newton Baby’s Essential Bassinet helps you create a soothing sleep space for any child whether you’re at home or traveling. It weighs 15 pounds total and comes with a frame that you can assemble without tools, as well as a machine-washable mattress that’s free from harmful chemicals and breathable, which reduces the risk of suffocation and overheating, according to the brand. The bassinet has mesh around it that promotes airflow and ensures you can always see your baby. There’s also a built-in storage shelf for essentials and an included muslin cotton fitted sheet.

Tulip is one of the best boob light covers available, and the brand’s new collection is designed with kids in mind. It includes nine light shades, and you can choose from six colors and patterns, as well as the brand’s Gem and Drum styles. Two patterns, Drum Stebbins and Gem Stebbins, were created in collaboration with New York artist Pauline de Roussy de Sales. Like all of Tulip’s shades, you install those a part of the kids collection over existing light fixtures by adhering them to the ceiling using the included sticky strips.

Kitchen launches

Caraway recently launched stackable storage containers to help you organize your pantry or refrigerator while keeping food fresh. They’re made from non-toxic, dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass and have air-tight seals you activate by pushing a lever down on the lids. The containers, which come in small, medium and large sizes, are sold individually, as well as sets with organizers, a metal scoop and a measuring cup.

“Because these containers look so nice in my kitchen, I’m more inclined to actually tidy up my pantry and pour random bags of chocolate chips, pretzels, flour and chips into them,” says Malin, who received a courtesy sample from the brand. “I love the locking mechanism on the lid, which totally prevents air and moisture from getting to food. I never worry about anything getting stale or losing flavor.”

These coolers are Coleman’s most durable options — you don’t have to worry about beating them up while traveling, camping, tailgating or bringing them to the beach. They have oversized rubber wheels that glide smoothly across rough terrain, sturdy steel latches, oversized drainage holes, non-slip feet and tie down slots. The coolers’ thick, insulated walls, lid and gasket can keep ice cold for up to five days, according to the brand. The hard coolers, which are strong enough for you to sit on, are available in three sizes (25, 45 and 55 quarts), and the soft coolers in two sizes (16 and 24 cans).

This is Cuisinart’s first Espresso Bar Collection, which includes three new machines: the EM-640 Grind & Brew Espresso Machine, EM-160 Slim Espresso Machine and EM-320 Espresso Bar Machine. Each appliance has stainless steel bottomless portafilters that makes sure each shot has rich, full-bodied flavor, as well as a Cold Extraction feature so you can make iced beverages. Machines accommodate travel mugs up to 20 ounces, and they have frothing wands to make creamy, foamy milk. The EM-160 Slim Espresso Machine is the smallest and most basic, while the EM-640 Grind & Brew Espresso Machine has the most extensive features and settings.

Oddbird’s latest nonalcoholic wine is an orange variety made from organic grapes that are gently pressed for over a week, which lets their skins soften to give the beverage a golden hue and silky, smooth, round flavor. Then, the wine is aged for 12 months before it gets to customers. It has notes of orange peel, fresh fruits, herbs and spices. Oddbird recommends pairing it with foods like sheep’s milk and blue cheese, as well as grilled meat and vegetables.

Figlia makes one of the best nonalcoholic spirits, and this month, the brand debuted Sole, its first new aperitivo flavor since it launched in 2021. Sole is a blend of lemon, peach, black tea and botanical extracts like elderflower, basil and peppercorn, giving it a bright, crisp flavor. “Figlia’s Sole aperitivo is exactly what I want to sip during the warm months with a splash of seltzer,” says Malin, who received a courtesy sample from the brand. “It’s so refreshing, and the color is a beautiful golden color that makes it even more appetizing.”

Smash Kitchen is a new condiment brand co-founded by actor Glen Powell. It currently sells staples like ketchup, yellow mustard, mayo and BBQ sauce, all of which are made from organic ingredients. In addition to classic flavors of each condiment, you can buy flavors like Hot Honey Ketchup, Spicy Mayo, Dijon Mustard and Hot Honey BBQ Sauce. You can currently shop the sauces and dips at Walmart, and it’s expanding into additional retailers soon.

Why trust NBC Select?

To round up the best new launches each month, Zoe Malin, reporter, Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter, and Harry Rabinowitz, reporter, choose products they think NBC Select readers should know about. They include products from brands NBC Select has previously covered, or brands staffers recommend. Malin, Alvarez and Rabinowitz also regularly try new product launches to share their first-hand experiences.

