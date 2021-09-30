Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

People across the country have been working from home for the past year and a half, causing some to invest in products to outfit their work station like laptop stands, lap desks and more. Items that add comfort to your work day have been of interest, too, like ergonomic office chairs. But some people can't fit a large chair in their home office space. Enter standalone seat cushions. They’re relatively affordable upgrades to any chair and offer you a softer sit without the need for a new, bulky chair.

Since some companies recently delayed when employees will be required to work in-person again, you may be looking for a seat cushion to use at home. Unlike office chairs, however, seat cushions are portable, so if you originally buy one to use while working from home, you can bring it into the office once you return in-person.

In general, seat cushions aren't going to turn your dining room chair into an ergonomic powerhouse. If you're working from home for the foreseeable future, a true adjustable office chair is going to be best for your body. But if you're stuck at the dining room table, a seat cushion can at least put less pressure on your posterior. It's also useful if your old office chair has worn down to nothing. You'll still need to do your best to maintain good posture — seat cushion or no seat cushion — and you might find a lumbar cushion to complement the seat cushion. Most of the companies we mention below make lumbar supports that you can bundle with the seat cushion, if you so choose.

Below, we rounded up a handful of seat cushions by category to consider, from ones made from memory foam to those that have removable covers.

Seat cushions to buy in 2021

As you shop, you'll want to consider two main things: the size and type of cushion. Some cushions may be much smaller than the photos make them look so measure your seat and make sure your cushion of choice will fit before you buy.

You'll also want to think about what type of cushion you prefer: Would you rather plush or are you a fan of the firmer memory foam? Think about the types of chairs you already have in your house, too — and the mattress you sleep on — because different cushions can produce radically different results, even if they're both high quality.

Best seat cushion overall: Purple

In addition to mattresses, Purple produces a number of seat cushions for different scenarios, from cars to sporting events and even airplanes. The brand's Double Seat Cushion offers extra thickness and a double-sided build: one side is more plush and one side is a bit firmer so you can find the perfect balance for your bottom. Tech expert Whitson Gordon tested this seat cushion and found it to be a huge upgrade over just about every chair in his house — and he prefers the plush side.

Purple says its Royal Seat Cushion is designed for hard seats and stools, and you can complete the package with the brand’s Back Support Cushion.

Affordable gel cushion: FOMI

If you like the idea of a gel cushion like the Purple but want something a bit more affordable, this cushion from FOMI offers a similar style, albeit thinner and not quite as plush as Purple’s Double Seat Cushion. It'll definitely be an upgrade if you're sitting on a hard dining room chair, though, even if it isn't quite as cloud-like as pricier options.

Memory foam cushion: Tempur-Pedic

Not everyone finds plush cushions comfortable. If you prefer something a bit firmer with more support, you’ll want to consider a memory foam cushion. Tempur-Pedic's seat cushion is a bit more contoured to fit your legs. As you sit down, the memory foam will contour to your body while providing firm support where you need it most. Pair it with the brand's lumbar cushion for the full package.

Affordable memory foam cushion: Milliard

If you prefer the feeling of memory foam but are looking for a more affordable option, Milliard's memory foam seat cushion is one of the most popular options on Amazon. Reviewers say it isn't quite as firm as some other memory foam cushions so it may not be best for hard chairs with zero cushioning. Like the other cushions on this list, it comes with a washable cover that zips right off.

Memory foam cushion with a coccyx cutout: Everlasting Comfort

If your tailbone is a specific source of pain, you may want to look into a seat cushion with a coccyx cutout like this one from Everlasting Comfort. Its memory foam construction contours to your body as you'd expect but the U-shaped cutout relieves pressure on your tailbone. It also comes in five colors. If you want a back cushion to go with it, you can grab the two packaged together.

Cooling seat cushion: ComfiLife

Available in Gray and Black, this seat cushion is built with a layer of cooling gel as well as memory foam. It features a built-in handle, making it easy to transport, and a non-slip rubber bottom as well as a machine-washable zippered cover. The cushion’s ergonomic design helps relieve pressure on your back, neck and hips, and it conforms to your body shape when you sit on it.

Seat and back cushion set: SOFTaCARE

SOFTaCARE’s seat cushion and lumbar support pillow are constructed from memory foam and feature soft velour covers you can remove and wash. The seat cushion has a non-slip rubber bottom to keep it in place, while the lumbar support pillow is designed with an adjustable strap to hook around the back of a chair. The lumbar support pillow offers a pocket to keep your phone or headphones in, too.

Foldable seat cushion: Purple

This seat cushion folds in half when it’s not in use, making it compact and easy to pack in a suitcase, backpack or bag. You can bring it with you to the office or on a trip if needed. The seat cushion features a washable removable cover with a Purple Grid inside, which supports your tailbone and bounces back when you stand up. The Purple Grid is constructed with air channels that make it breathable, and the cover’s non-slip bottom keeps the cushion in place.

Kids seat cushion: Baibu

If kids are doing homework or taking classes online, they may be sitting for a long period of time. This kid’s chair pad is made to fit smaller children’s-size chairs. Its sponge filler provides support, and it comes with velcro straps to attach the pad to a chair’s seat. This chair pad comes in five colors like Black and Navy Blue, and its removable cover is machine-washable.

Seat cushion alternative: Gaiam

Gaiam’s Balance Disk is an inflatable plastic device that resembles a balance ball. It has a flat bottom and a dome-shaped top, which makes it wobble underneath you while seated. The balance disk is designed to promote proper posture while you’re sitting. It comes in three colors: Wasabi, Grey and Black.

