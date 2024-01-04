Wearing the wrong sneaker for the wrong type of exercise can compromise your performance and potentially lead to injury. With that being said, think twice before throwing on a pair of running sneakers for an aerobics class or weightlifting session. These types of workouts call for training shoes: lightly cushioned, flat, firm sneakers that prioritize stability and help keep you grounded.

“Think of them as your jack of all trades gym shoes,” says Dr. Alicia Canzanese, a podiatrist, certified athletic trainer and the president of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine. “They’re made for HIIT workouts, CrossFit, weight training and short running or jumping exercises.”

Below, our experts share what to look for while shopping for training shoes, also commonly called workout shoes or gym shoes.

How we picked the best training shoes

As you’re shopping for training sneakers, experts recommend thinking about the following factors.

Activity : For stationary activities like weightlifting or using gym equipment (cable machines, for example), go with flatter, minimalistic options, says Canzanese. For activities that require short bursts of running or jumping, go with training shoes that have a bit more cushioning to support your feet and absorb impact.

Activity : For stationary activities like weightlifting or using gym equipment (cable machines, for example), go with flatter, minimalistic options, says Canzanese. For activities that require short bursts of running or jumping, go with training shoes that have a bit more cushioning to support your feet and absorb impact.

Stack height: Stack height is the amount of material between your foot and the ground. It generally equates to how much cushioning a shoe's midsole has, meaning the portion of foam that connects the shoe's outsole to its upper (the area that covers the entire foot). A taller stack height means more cushioning, while a shorter stack height means less, says Canzanese. Compared to running shoes, training shoes typically have a shorter stack height and less cushioning because they're meant to be firm and stabilizing. Even the most cushioned training shoes you'd wear for HIIT workouts won't be as soft or squishy as running shoes, says Canzanese.

Offset, also called heel drop, is the difference between the height of the heel and toe of a shoe. Training shoes are known for having a low offset of somewhere between zero and eight millimeters, meaning they're quite flat, says Canzanese. Flat soles give you a stable base, allow you to connect all points of your foot to the ground and evenly distribute your weight across it to aid your grip, says Olivia Amato, a Peloton Bike, Tread and Strength instructor.

Outsole : Our experts say rubber outsoles give you the best grip on gym floors. Paired with a firm heel, they also stabilize your feet, especially when you're landing from a jump or doing lateral movements, says Amato.

Toe box : Your training shoe's toe box should be wide enough to comfortably spread out your toes and move them around, says Amato. This helps you maximize how much contact your foot is making with the ground, especially while doing exercises that require you to push off or put a lot of weight on the front part of the foot. When you try on training shoes, make sure your toes don't feel like they're being squeezed together — if they do, the toe box is too narrow, says Canzanese.

Arch support: Wearing the wrong shoe for your arches can cause pain for the bottoms of your feet, commonly felt as an uncomfortable burning sensation, says Kollins Ezekh, a certified personal trainer, boxing coach and owner of Members Only Boxing and Fitness in Los Angeles, California. While shopping for training shoes, you'll often see them labeled as neutral, cushioning or stability shoes, which tend to be best for those with neutral, high and flat arches, respectively, says Canzanese. Check brands' websites to see if this type of language is listed on training shoes' product pages, and if so, whether the model you're interested in aligns with your arch type. (More information on how to determine your arch type below.)

Size : People often buy running sneakers half a size larger to account for swelling and foot expansion. Training shoes, however, should perfectly fit your feet. Your feet should not slide around in the shoes whatsoever, so be sure to buy the exact size your feet measure, says Ezekh. Ill-fitting shoes can cause foot pain, blisters and calluses, says Amato.

: People often buy running sneakers half a size larger to account for swelling and foot expansion. Training shoes, however, should perfectly fit your feet. Your feet should not slide around in the shoes whatsoever, so be sure to buy the exact size your feet measure, says Ezekh. Ill-fitting shoes can cause foot pain, blisters and calluses, says Amato. Return policy: Trying a pair of training shoes on and taking them for a test drive is the best way to determine whether they fit well and work for the types of exercise you do, experts say. While shopping online, check retailers’ return policies to see how long you have to decide whether you’re keeping them.

The best training shoes for working out

Our roundup of the best training shoes for men and women includes favorite models among NBC Select staff and experts, options from brands we’ve previously covered and highly rated sneakers that align with expert guidance. Not all brands disclose their training shoes’ stack heights, offsets and arch support types — if they do, that information is also below.

Men’s sizes: 6 to 15, including half sizes | Women’s sizes: 7.5 to 16.5, including half sizes

I wear these training shoes for weightlifting because their firm structure and flat rubber outsoles help keep my feet planted in the ground. They’re especially helpful while doing balance work like split squats and single leg deadlifts — I can spread out my toes inside the shoe’s toe box to distribute weight across all points of my foot, which stabilizes me and aids my grip. I also find that the insoles mold to my feet, making them very comfortable to wear for hour-long workouts. Reebok’s sneakers are built with a dome-shaped heel piece that compresses under heavy loads to create a stable platform, then softens when you push off to run, making them suitable to do short sprints in, according to the brand.

Men’s sizes: 4 to 15, including half sizes | Women’s sizes: 5.5 to 16.5, including half sizes

With a four millimeter offset, low stack height, rubber outsole and wide toe box, No Bull’s trainers (available in men’s and women’s sizes) meet all of our experts’ specifications for an ideal training shoe. Their upper is made from the brand’s proprietary SuperFabric, a durable material treated with a water repellent coating, and their tongue is perforated to keep your feet cool.

Men’s sizes: 8 to 16, including half sizes | Women’s sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

Since Lululemon’s Chargefeel shoe is designed for running and training, I reach for them any time I’m doing a short jog followed by a strength set, so I don’t have to change sneakers between activities. The shoes have a 9.5 millimeter offset, giving them a gentle rocker shape to propel me forward while running. Meanwhile, they’re flat enough that I can feet the ground below me while lifting weights or doing stability work, and have a rubber outsole that provides traction. I also wear my Chargefeels for dance and aerobics classes because they’re lightly cushioned, giving me the support I need to stay comfortable while jumping around, yet stabilizing, keeping me steady while holding certain positions.

Women’s sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes

If you’re doing a lot of lateral movements while exercising, like side shuffles, lateral lunges and box step ups, wear a training shoe with a non-stretch upper for more stability, says Megan Roup, CEO and founder of The Sculpt Society, a sculpt and dance cardio fitness app.

APL’s TechLoom Tracer — which has a 4.6-star average rating from 305 reviews on its site — is specifically designed with a non-stretch material to keep your feet centered on the footbed and offer lateral stability, according to the brand. The shoe has a Lycra collar and tongue that’s soft against your skin, a sculpted heel and rubber traction pads. Its eight millimeter offset and light cushioning supports you during short running sequences while keeping feet close to the ground during training. You can tuck the shoe’s laces in lace loop eyelets or tie them in a bow.

Men’s sizes: 7 to 14, including half sizes | Women’s sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

For stationary lifts like deadlifts with heavy weights, wear a training shoe that has the least amount of cushioning possible, says Canzanese. Cushioning can compress under a heavy load, which will compromise your stability, form and technique. With that being said, Vans are a completely legitimate deadlifting shoe, as are basic Converse, says Canzanese. “It’s nice and spacious by the toe, and the outsole is completely rubber and durable, so it’s not going to compress under a heavy load. The bottoms are also really grippy so you’re not going to slip at all.” However, since Vans are so flat and designed with little cushioning, they’re not great for training that incorporates aerobics like running or jumping.

Men’s sizes: 3.5 to 17, including half sizes | Women’s sizes: 5 to 17.5, including half sizes

These training shoes have a two millimeter offset, making them one of the flattest pairs we recommend, especially for weightlifting and other stationary activities like using cable machines or similar gym equipment. The sneakers’ upper is made in part with mesh to provide breathability and they have a rubber outsole, plus additional rubber under the toe box to increase grip, according to the brand. The shoes are made with two heel stabilizers and dual-density foam in the midsole — there’s softer foam in the forefoot and firmer foam in the heel.

Men’s sizes: 7 to 15, including half sizes | Women’s sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes

Frequently Asked Questions Do I need to wear training shoes? To keep your feet comfortable and prevent injury, it’s important to wear a shoe that’s specifically designed for the activity you’re doing, says Canzanese. Athletic sneakers are built around the demands of the sport or exercise they’re meant to be worn for, and if you mismatch the shoe and activity, your body won’t be properly supported. This compromises your performance as well as your overall safety, and can lead to injuries like shin splints, achilles tendonitis, lower back pain and postural issues, says Amato. So if you’re doing two distinctly different exercises, like running over a mile some days and weightlifting others, you should have dedicated shoes for each. Beyond comfort, performance and injury prevention, wearing the right exercise shoes helps you feel your best and can give you that extra boost of motivation if you’re in a workout slump, says Roup. “Because of this, finding sneakers that I feel good and confident wearing are my first priority in finding training shoes,” she says. What’s the difference between training shoes and running shoes? Running shoes and training shoes are made for supporting your feet during very different activities, which their designs reflect. Running shoes prioritize features that assist with the distinct forward, repetitive, linear motion of running, while training shoes are firm and stabilizing, making them suitable for a broad range of exercises in the gym or at home, says Roup. One of the biggest differences between training shoes and running shoes is how cushioned they are. Running shoes are usually cushioned with foam to soften the impact your body feels during quick, forceful contact with the ground. While wearing running shoes, people often describe feeling like they’re standing on clouds, pillows or marshmallows. This is the exact opposite sensation you want to feel while wearing a training shoe, which should allow you to feel the ground beneath your feet. They’re designed with very little cushioning to be firm and stabilize you while weight lifting or during HIIT workouts, for example. The foam that running shoes are made with tends to give them a bit of height, and their outsole has a rocker shape to encourage the heel-to-toe rolling motion propelling you forward. In fact, when you’re wearing a pair of running shoes and standing still, your body slightly leans forward without you necessarily realizing it. Training shoes, however, have flat outsoles, which are suitable for a range of movement patterns in many directions, says Amato. And their general lack of cushioning means they have little to no height, helping to root your feet into the ground and evenly distribute your weight across all parts of the shoe. How do you determine your foot arch type? There are three arches of the human foot, the longest of which — the medial arch — is what people are referring to when they talk about arch type. There are three arch types: flat, neutral and high. The simplest way to figure out what type of arch you have is by looking at how much of it touches the ground when you’re standing upright. Flat arches : The arch completely touches the ground.

: The arch completely touches the ground. Neutral arches : There is a little space between the ground and the top of the arch.

: There is a little space between the ground and the top of the arch. High arches: There is a lot of space between the ground and the top of the arch. It’s important to identify your arch type because it can help you determine what type of shoe your feet will be the most comfortable in. While shopping for athletic sneakers, you’ll often see brands call them neutral, cushioning or stability shoes, which tend to be best for those with neutral, high and flat arches, respectively, says Canzanese. Check brands’ websites to see if this type of language is listed on shoes’ product pages, and if so, whether the model you're interested in aligns with your arch type. If you’re experiencing arch pain, experts recommend visiting a podiatrist for an evaluation and discussing the right footwear options for you.

