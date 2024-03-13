The best sleep sacks, tried by babies and parents

Any parent with an infant can tell you that getting a baby to sleep can sometimes feel harder than solving the Pythagorean theorem. There are wake windows to consider, feeding times and so much more. On top of all that, you can’t just throw a baby into a cozy bed with a bunch of blankets to create a warm atmosphere. Blankets are a big no-no when it comes to sleeping infants, according to safe sleep guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). A baby can get tangled up in a blanket, making it unsafe.

Instead, experts recommend sleep sacks to keep babies warm while they snooze. “A sleep sack is simply a zip-up ‘bag’ that your baby or toddler can wear as an alternative to a blanket — it’s essentially a “wearable blanket,” says Cara Dumaplin, a baby sleep expert and founder of Taking Cara Babies, which offers online sleep classes. To help you figure out the best sleep sack for your baby’s needs, we spoke with 3 experts and asked them to identify what to look for when you shop — plus, got their recommendations on top sleep sacks currently available.

How we picked the best sleep sacks for babies

Some sleep sacks have arms, others are sleeveless, some are lightweight and some are heavy wool — in other words, figuring out what you need can be tricky due to the sheer velocity of options. It’s also worth noting some of it will simply come down to your baby’s preferences. But, to help you narrow it down, we asked experts for the key things to pay attention to while on the hunt for a sleep sack. Here’s what they said:

“Sleep sacks are made from many fabrics including cotton, bamboo, rayon, spandex and more,” says Dumaplin. “Find one that feels good to the touch and that your baby’s skin tolerates well.” Warmth level: The main job of a sleep sack is to keep your baby warm. To that end, sleep sacks have a thermal overall grade (TOG) rating indicating how warm the material is. “I like to think of it in terms of a sheet (.5), a blanket (1.0), and a heavy comforter (2.5),” says Dumaplin. “Most company websites even give temperature range recommendations to go with their TOG ratings. When shopping, see what you think would be best for your house, your climate and your baby.” To cover all climates, we included a wide range of TOGs on our list.

The best sleep sacks of 2024

We used the above expert guidance to narrow down a list of the best sleep sacks for babies and toddlers. We included swaddles and regular sleep sacks to meet most needs. The list below is made up of expert and NBC staff favorites, as well as highly rated options that meet the expert guidelines above.

The best swaddle sleep sacks

Nesbitt recommends this sleep sack for infants who still need to be swaddled. It is made from 100% cotton and fits infants between seven and fourteen pounds and up to 21 inches long. The swaddle part has Velcro, which means you can adjust it to be as snug as needed for your baby. These swaddle sleep sacks come in a pack of three.

Another recommendation from Nesbitt, this swaddle is made from polyester and stretchy Spandex, allowing you to get a snug fit. According to the brand, the material is also moisture-wicking to reduce the risk of overheating. The top part can be velcroed together to create the swaddle, and the bottom ties together to close but can be untied so you don’t have to unswaddle your baby to do a diaper change. With your purchase, you also get a delicates laundry bag to wash your swaddle in.

This was my go-to swaddle when my daughter was a newborn. A pediatrician developed it. Inside the zip-up sack is a velcro band to secure your baby’s arms close to their body. There’s a two-way zipper, making it easy to change diapers without releasing your baby’s arms, and the swaddle is made of cotton and mesh panels for breathability. This sleep sack is available in three sizes — small (for babies between five and 12 pounds), medium (for babies between 12 and 18 pounds) and large (for babies between 18 and 26 pounds).

Like the SwaddleMe, this swaddle sleep sack comes in a pack of three, and has adjustable velcro to keep your baby’s arms close to their body and the bottom zippers open for easy diaper changes. This swaddle comes in two sizes — small/medium (for babies who are seven to 14 pounds) and large (for babies who are 14 to 18 pounds) — and a 1.0 or 1.5 tog. It has a 4.4-star average rating from over 5,575 reviews on Amazon.

Some babies don’t enjoy having their arms secured down at their sides or across their chest. This swaddle sleep sack, which has a 4.6-star average from over 23,290 reviews on Amazon, has a wing-like shape in the shoulder area that allows for a little more freedom while still providing enough support and security that they won’t wake themselves up if their Moro reflex is triggered. There is a two-way zipper to allow for diaper changes and the sleep sack is made from cotton and Elastane. The weight of the fabric is ideal for moderate room temperatures between 68 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

The best sleep sacks

“I am a fan of the Halo sleep sacks. They are excellent quality, a great price point, and have a wide range of sizes and options available,” says Sarah Bossio, a certified pediatric sleep expert and founder of Your Zen Baby Sleep. “I personally was able to reuse all of the Halo swaddles and sleep sacks for both of my children and continue to recommend them to clients and friends alike.” This sleep sack is made from 100% cotton, has a two-way zipper and is available in different sizes (small, medium and large) and togs. This version is a .5 tog, appropriate for rooms between 72 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also available in a 1.0 and 1.5 tog.

My daughter has been wearing sleep sacks from this brand since she was six months old — she is now three. The material, a combo of rayon made from bamboo and Spandex, is super soft and the bags are extra long, so your child has lots of room to move around in them. They also come in many fun colors, like emerald, raspberry and taro. They come in a .5, 1.0 and 2.5 tog and are available in sizes extra small through extra large. They’re one of the only sleep sack brands I have found that go up to that size, allowing kids up to 47 inches tall to wear them.

Nesbitt also recommends the sleep sacks from Burt’s Bees as an affordable option. They come in small, medium, large and extra large — covering your baby from newborn through 24 months — and are available in a .5 or 1.5 tog. The sleep sack is made from 100% organic cotton and available in 24 patterns, including honey bee cloud, midnight stripe, elephants and more. The zipper opens from the bottom to make diaper changes easier and there is a zipper guard to prevent it from rubbing against sensitive skin.

“My grandma saw this sleep sack on Shark Tank and ordered it for my son,” says NBC Select senior photo editor Rebecca Delman. “I love how it feels and I swear he sleeps better when he wears it to bed.” Unlike the others on this list, this sleep sack has leg holes, making it good for walking toddlers. It is a 1.0 tog and is available in sizes 12 months — 2T, 2T-3T, 3T-5T and 5T-7T. It also features a two-way zipper and pockets.

Made with a 100% merino wool lining and 100% organic cotton outer, this sleep sack has a 4.8-star average rating from over 2,980 reviews on Amazon. Wool is a naturally temperature-regulating material, so this sleep sack works in all seasons, according to the brand. It comes in one size, which will fit babies between two and 24 months. Rather than a zipper, this sleep sack fastens at the shoulders and it has seat belt holes, allowing your baby to wear it in a car or stroller.

Frequently Asked Questions What age should a baby be to wear a sleep sack? Babies can start wearing sleep sacks from the time they are born. “ For infants, approximately between ages 0-12 weeks old, utilizing a tight-fitting swaddle can not only help a baby regulate their body temperature but also prevents the baby from startling themselves awake while they still have their Moro reflex,” says Bossio. After 12 weeks, infants can move to a regular sleep sack that allows them to move more freely. “Once a child is walking and over 12 months old, you may choose to use a sleep sack with holes at the feet so that they can safely roam their crib but still have warmth and comfort overnight,” adds Bossio. Can’t I just use a blanket instead of a sleep sack? “The AAP recommends that children sleep in a free and clear space and any blankets, pillows, bumpers, stuffed animals, etc.,” says Bossio. “I recommend babies and toddlers remain in their sleep sacks while they are still sleeping in their cribs. Once they transition to the big kid bed, this is a perfect time to allow them to sleep underneath a blanket without their sleep sack.” What should my baby wear underneath a sleep sack? To answer this question, you’ll want to consider the tog (thermal overall grade) of the sleep sack you're putting your child in and the temperature in their sleep room. If it is warmer, you may want to go more lightweight with their pajamas. If the sleep sack is on the lighter side or the room is cool, you may want to put them in warmer pajamas. What’s the deal with weighted sleep sacks? Though weighted sleep sacks are on the market, the experts we spoke with recommend staying away from them. “The AAP says nothing weighted should be on or near baby so make sure to avoid anything that is weighted,” says Dumaplin.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Cara Dumaplin is a baby sleep expert and founder of Taking Cara Babies, which offers online sleep classes

is a baby sleep expert and founder of Taking Cara Babies, which offers online sleep classes Ensley Nesbitt is the founder and CEO of Sleep Baby Consulting

is the founder and CEO of Sleep Baby Consulting Sarah Bossio is a certified pediatric sleep expert and founder of Your Zen Baby Sleep

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed three design experts about sleep sacks.

