Despite Meta’s huge investment (and investment losses) into the “metaverse,” VR is still much more niche than the marketing makes it seem. Of the more than 215 million games across the U.S., only about 7% of them said that a VR device was their preferred device for playing games. In 2022, VR headset sales fell 2% year over year.

While VR might not be your next social platform (yet), it is excellent at delivering unique gaming and exercise experiences. “At the end of the day, VR is still primarily for gaming and exercise right now,” said Avi Greengart, president and lead analyst at Techsponential, a tech market research and advisory service.

To help you get past the marketing buzz and tech specs, we spoke with Greengart about the best VR headsets on the market today.

How to shop for a VR headset

There are a handful of VR headsets on the market today, with many big tech companies like Apple developing brand-new headsets, said Greengart. While shopping for a VR headset, the most important thing to consider is what you are trying to do in VR. “You have to have at least some idea of what you're gonna use it for,” said Greengart. Do you plan on using your VR headset standing up, sitting down, or both? Which room in the house do you plan to put it in? Does that room have a lot of open floor space? These are all important questions to consider, as they will help decide which VR headset is best for you.

Best VR headsets

The best VR headset on the market largely depends on what you are trying to do in VR. All of the most popular headsets excel in wildly different ways, making the decision more about what you want than what the hardware offers. To pick the best VR headsets, we focused on expert-recommended options from veteran tech brands. We prioritized headsets with stable performance and a history of software support.

If you are in the U.S., the easiest recommendation for VR is still Meta’s Quest 2, said Greengart. Of all the VR headsets on the market, it is one of the easiest to use. “It is completely self contained, you don’t need a PC or game console to use it. You can use it standing, sitting down, in small spaces — it’s very portable,” said Greengart.

Greengart said the key to the Quest 2’s success is its reasonable price and huge library of software. Greengart particularly recommended “Beat Saber,” a rhythm game that mixes exercise elements to create a very fun experience.

The Quest 2 is more affordable than many other top-rated VR headsets. It comes with a VR headset, charger and two battery-powered touch controllers.

Valve’s Index VR headset is one of the most powerful on the market. It must be plugged into a high-powered gaming laptop or PC to be used. Unlike the Meta Quest 2, the Valve Index is capable of playing graphically-intense games like “Half Life: Alyx.”

What distinguishes it from the crowd is its controllers. Each controller individually detects every one of your fingers. This is unique in the VR space and allows for some immersive gameplay experiences.

Valve’s Index can be bought piecemeal, but we recommend purchasing the full Valve Index VR Kit, which includes everything you need to fully enjoy the system.

If you own a PS5, the new PSVR 2 is one of the best VR headsets to buy. It must be plugged into a PS5 to be used. Reviewers have noted that the PSVR 2 is extremely adjustable and very comfortable. Like the best gaming monitors, it features a high refresh rate 4K HDR screen. Built into the headset are advanced features like eye-tracking, something missing from most other VR headsets.

The PSVR 2 is exclusively for playing video games, and according to reviewers, titles like “Horizon: Call of the Mountain” and “The Last Clockwinder” are great games to start with.

The PSVR 2 includes a VR headset, two VR2 Sense controllers, a charger and wired earbuds.

Frequently asked questions about VR headsets

Does VR cause motion sickness?

Motion sickness is absolutely an issue in VR, according to nearly everyone (Greengart, myself, most reviewers and most users). If you get motion sickness from riding in a vehicle or playing first-person video games, there is a good chance VR will impact you the same way.

Luckily, VR technology has improved over time, with many ways to help mitigate motion sickness. “For people who are particularly sensitive to motion sickness, try increasing the refresh rate,” said Greengart. Refresh rate is essentially “how often images are hitting your eyes and how quickly those images are updated,” he said.. Really, anything you can do to lower latency in VR will help with motion sickness, as a smoother experience will better recreate real-world movement and motion.

Is VR only for gaming?

Greengart commented that, while there have been strides to make VR a more robust space, it is still best for gaming and gamified fitness activity. He mentioned games like “Beat Saber” and exercise programs like “Supernatural” as standout titles that offer an experience that cannot easily be recreated outside of VR.

Which is better: wired or wireless?

Wired VR headsets tend to be very powerful, while wireless ones are often more accessible and easier to use, according to Greengart. Wireless headsets, like the Quest 2, can feel just as responsive as wired ones because they tend to use simpler graphics. Wired headsets, like the Valve Index and PSVR 2, meanwhile, leverage their powerful specs to run high-fidelity games like “Half Life: Alyx” and “Resident Evil Village VR.” Which one is right for you depends on what you are looking to do in VR.

Avi Greengart is the president and lead analyst of Techsponential, a tech market research and advisory service.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.