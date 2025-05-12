I know you don’t want to hear it because it often sucks to execute, but according to all of our experts, getting rid of weeds is crucial for keeping a healthy garden. We consulted gardening experts to learn about weed maintenance and the best weeding tools for every type of garden and gardener.

If left unchecked, the weeds in your garden can absolutely destroy the patch of land that you spent so much time tending to. And honestly, that maintenance sucks half as much with the right tools, like a garden knife or spading fork. As you get more comfortable taking care of your garden, or your weeds become more difficult to remove, you should try a long-handled garden hoe for weeds with shallow roots or a spading fork for older weeds with deep roots.

Is weeding important?

Eliminating weeds from your garden actually helps plants grow, in addition to the aesthetic appeal of a weed-free flower or vegetable bed.

“The soil in your garden is filled with nutrients that your plants compete for — the fewer weeds in your garden, the more food available for your plants, making them more productive and likely to succeed,” says Rebecca Sears, the chief marketing officer at home gardening company Green Garden Products. “This holds true for sunlight and water as well. Weeds will compete for the resources that your garden plants need to stay healthy.”

Experts also told us that weeds can bring dangerous plant diseases into your garden and attract more pests to the area. Eliminate weeds when you spot them to avoid this.

The best weeding tools for every gardener in 2026

Below, we recommend highly rated weeding tools that meet our experts’ guidance. Some are better for stubborn weeds (the garden knife or the Cape Cod weeder), and others are great at handling weeds with shallow roots (the long-handled garden hoe or the spading fork). All of them can help make cleaning your backyard a little easier.

Best handheld garden cultivator: Edward Tools Aluminum Hand Cultivator

Edward Tools Aluminum Hand Cultivator $7.95 at Amazon What we like Great for breaking soil

Can pull tight weeds

Ergonomic handle Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Sears says a handheld garden cultivator is important for those who garden daily. “It is great for breaking up compacted soil and reducing weed growth [and] the three prongs allow for tight weed removal around smaller plant stems,” she explains. This Edward Tools Aluminum Hand Cultivator has hooked aluminum tines to do just that — as well as an ergonomic handle with a rubber palm rest and a contoured finger grip, according to the brand.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.7-star average from 445 reviews on Amazon

Best garden knife: Nisaku Hori Hori Weeding & Digging Knife

Several of our experts say gardening knives are great for removing every part of the weed — including the stubborn roots. “The handiest tool you’ll ever meet is a good soil knife,” says Teri Valenzuela, the Natural Science Manager at Sunday Lawn Care. Jeremy Starke, a gardening expert and founder of vegetable gardening website Green Thumb Gardener, is a fan of the Japanese multipurpose tool called a Hori Hori knife. Compared to a typical gardening knife, it’s larger and has measurements on the blade that help indicate the soil depth while planting. “Sometimes you have a weed that you can’t quite pull with your hand, so using the Hori Hori really helps to pry them out,” says Starke. This one has a Japanese stainless steel concave blade and, according to the brand, it’s both rust-proof and scratch-resistant.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.8-star average from 7,944 reviews on Amazon

Craftsman 54-in Wood-Handle Action Hoe $29.98 at Lowe's What we like Good for shallow weeds

Easy to pull weeds Something to note Not for deeper weeds

Our experts recommend a long-handled garden hoe for weeds with shallow roots. You won’t have to bend over when you pull out the weeds, and its broad blade can handle lots of different roots and stems. This hoe from Craftsman has a looped steel blade that lets you easily push and pull on weeds and a slim wood handle for ease of use, according to the brand.

Type: long-handled | Rating: 4.7-star average from 103 reviews on Lowe’s

Best Cape Cod weeder: Carrot Design Cape Cod Weeder

Carrot Design Cape Cod Weeder $19.99 at Amazon What we like Great for tight spaces

Cuts weeds at root Something to note Only for dominant hand

A Cape Cod weeder is great for pulling weeds in tight spaces, according to experts, and this one from Carrot Design is made of beech hardwood with a steel blade and neck. The brand says you use the pointed end of the weeder to drag at ground level and cut the weeds at the roots — or dig out the root with its sharp tip. Cape Cod weeders are configured based on your dominant hand, so make sure you order accordingly.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.3-star average from 373 reviews on Amazon

Best dandelion weeder: Garden Guru Dandelion Weeder

If your main problem is dandelions, you might want to consider a dandelion weeder, otherwise known as a fishtail weeder. This one is made from stainless steel and has a two-pronged fork design that’s meant to grab weeds by their roots. It has a soft-gripped handle with a contoured finger design, too.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.6-star average from 937 reviews on Amazon

Best patio weeder: DeWit Crack & Crevice Weeder

A paving or patio weeder, like this one suggested by Carmen DeVito — the founder of garden and landscape design company Garden Cult and a certified New York State landscape professional — is designed to weed in corners and in between concrete, which can be an especially annoying task according to our experts. This tool is precisely angled for easier weed removal, according to the brand.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.4-star average from 156 reviews on Amazon

Best spading fork: True Temper 4-Tine Spading Digging Fork

George Bernadon, the VP of grounds management at SSC Services for Education, which provides support services for educational institutions, says he uses a spading fork “for more difficult or mature weeds with deeper roots,” and the True Temper 4-Tine Spading Digging Fork has four diamond-pointed steel tines for easy digging, according to the brand. “I can insert the fork into the ground around the weed from varying directions to loosen the soil around the roots,” he says, adding that the process “aerates the soil around desirable plants.” He also notes that a spading fork can be used by novices and experts alike.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.6-star average from 1,731 reviews on Amazon

Best for weeding small areas: Barebones Stirrup Hand Hoe

For weeding small garden areas, DeVito suggests this handheld hoe from Barebones. It has an ergonomic, stainless steel blade and walnut handle for a smooth and easy grip, according to the brand. The cutting stirrup head moves front to back for better angles when cutting weeds, which makes removal much easier and more efficient.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.7-star average from 270 reviews on Amazon

Best for weeding large areas: Gardener’s Supply Company Lifetime Long-Handled Double Tool

For larger areas, DeVito likes this versatile double tool from the Gardener’s Supply Company, which combines the benefits of a cultivator and a hoe. You can loosen the soil and weed plants at the same time, making it a great option for gardeners looking to save space or money on tools. It’s made from sustainably-grown ash and a durable, high-carbon boron steel, according to the brand.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.7-star average from 10 reviews on Amazon

Best ergonomic weeding tool: Carrot Design Circular Hoe Hand Weeding Tool

According to DeVito, this tool is ideal for gardeners with mobility or pain issues, like arthritis. Using the circular head, the tool pulls through soil to loosen and cut weeds without making too much of a mess — its head is sharp only on the bottom, so as to precisely cut through the underground roots of weeds, according to the brand. The shank and blade are made from solid steel, while the handle is made from beech hardwood.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.5-star average from 369 reviews on Amazon

Best for soft soil: Grampa’s Weeder

Grampa's Weeder $39.97 $44.99 at Amazon What we like Long shaft

Great for softer soil Something to note Best for longer weeds

This bamboo weeder is one of our favorite gardening products from Amazon — it uses a metal claw to hook into the center of the weed and pull it from the root, according to the brand. It has a 45-inch shaft, so you can pull weeds without bending or kneeling, and is also great for softer soil, especially when wet.

Type: handheld | Rating: 4.5-star average from 59,296 reviews on Amazon

How to shop for weeding tools

Weeding tools differ in shape and size as well as form and function (some weeding tools only make sense if you’re gardening above or around pavers, for example). When looking at a new tool for weeding, pay close attention to its length, durability, intended use and the weeds you’ll be using it on.

Tool length: Weeding tools are typically either short-handled (for hand-weeding) or long-handled (for standing). Like the name suggests, short-handled tools are better for tougher tasks that require more strength. Valenzuela suggests hand weeders for anyone without kneeling or back problems. “With the short handle options you have even more control to remove only the weeds and not harm your thriving plants,” says Sears. Long-handled tools, meanwhile, allow you to weed while standing and can cover more area at once — this puts less pressure on your joints but also doesn’t give you as much power while you weed. “For those who prefer not to bend, a standing weeder provides the convenience of removing weeds without the back strain,” says Valenzuela.

Durability and comfort: Both Valenzuela and DeVito say it’s important to choose a durable, comfortable weeding tool that will last a long time. “It will get a lot of work, so I want a sturdy, well-made tool of solid metal that won’t bend or break after a season,” says DeVito. Valenzuela also recommends testing a few different tools in your garden to see which works best before making a decision. “Sometimes what looks great in the store doesn’t feel quite right in the yard,” she says. “It’s worth taking the time to find a tool that you’ll actually enjoy using.”

Garden type/size : Different weeding tools are designed for different types of gardens and their accompanying weeds. A Cape Cod weeder, for instance, is designed for tighter spaces, while a paving weeder is meant for getting rid of weeds growing in between or on top of concrete slabs or pavers.

: Different weeding tools are designed for different types of gardens and their accompanying weeds. A Cape Cod weeder, for instance, is designed for tighter spaces, while a paving weeder is meant for getting rid of weeds growing in between or on top of concrete slabs or pavers. Age/size of the weeds: Likewise, different tools are designed to handle weeds in various stages of the growing process. While a handheld garden cultivator is better for everyday weeds, a spading fork can handle a weed with deeper roots.

Frequently asked questions What is the best way to get rid of weeds? When getting rid of weeds, your ultimate goal should be to disturb as little of the soil as possible to prevent any new weeds from growing, says Valenzuela. She suggests repeatedly cutting or mowing down the weeds for larger patches to exhaust their energy reserves, which weakens them over time and makes them easier to pull. “For smaller or standalone weeds, a precise application of herbicide can do the trick,” she says. For good measure, DeVito recommends smothering the weeds before applying any chemical weed killer, especially on open soil or emptier garden beds. “Black trash bags or cardboard covers weighted with rocks or bricks will weaken weeds, making them easier to remove later,” she says. Lastly, Valenzuela recommends always following up your weeding with reapplying mulch or planting into the area. What should gardeners avoid when weeding? Valenzuela says that gardeners should avoid disturbing the soil without having a follow-up plan, since doing so could result in even more weeds growing. “When you remove weeds, it’s like rolling out the welcome mat for more weeds,” she says. DeVito also suggests making sure that you remove the entire plant, from root to stem, otherwise the weeds are sure to come back. What are the signs of a weed problem? Since a weed can be classified as any undesirable plant in your yard, Valenzuela says that the signs of a weed problem depend on your personal threshold. “Not every plant needs to be removed or treated,” she says. Sometimes, the causes of your weed problems can be underlying issues with soil, which may take a long time to get under control. Weed seed banks in soil are strong, and can take a few seasons to fully manage. “Stay patient and continue to replant the area alongside removal,” she says. “You’ll begin to see the results after a few years.” Both Valenzuela and DeVito agree that a weed is just a plant in the wrong place. “A little acceptance of imperfection , along with a few weeds will go a long way to enjoying your garden spaces,” says DeVito.

